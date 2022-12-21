Read full article on original website
wtva.com
Corinthian to sing national anthem at Liberty Bowl again
MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WTVA) - A Corinth woman will again sing the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl. St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital made the announcement on Thursday. Addie Pratt, 21, a former patient at St. Jude, has previously performed the national anthem at the Liberty Bowl five times. She did at last year’s game.
WBBJ
Missing Jolynne Redfearn may be in Jackson area
JACKSON, Tenn. — A missing woman may be in the Jackson area. The Jackson Police Department confirms a missing person report was filed for Jolynne Redfearn on December 19. According to family, Redfearn was set to begin a new job in Jackson this month, however she did not show up for work.
Southwest Tennessee counties to experience rolling blackouts amid severe weather
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — As winter weather leads to power outages across some of the Mid-South, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Membership Corporation and other local power companies have requested to implement rolling blackouts. These blackouts will avoid major outages, officials said. Due to extremely low temperatures across our region, the...
WBBJ
Snow Coming Thursday Evening, EXTREME COLD Friday!
The feels like (wind chill) temperature is going to drop from 40° around 4 PM on Thursday to -20° by midnight. That is a 60° feels like difference over an 8 hour period. On top of the extreme cold, snow accumulations look likely for everyone north of I-40 and still probable for areas south of I-40. The highest snow totals will be in our northern counties and the forecast in Jackson looks to be 1-3″ as of now. The wind chill could stay below zero for a 36 hour period from Thursday night through Saturday morning. Please bundle up and be safe folks.
WATE
Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect on the run
WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Rural King employee killed by shoplifter, suspect …. WATE 6 with the latest on the shooting in Halls. Dozens show support, protest drag show in downtown …. Dozens braved the cold in downtown Knoxville either supporting or protesting a holiday-themed-drag...
Human heart found in pile of salt in Tennessee
HUMPHREYS COUNTY, Tenn. (TCD) -- Workers at a Tennessee Department of Transportation (TDOT) facility reportedly unearthed a human heart in a pile of salt last week. Humphreys County Sheriff Chris Davis told WKRN-TV deputies received the call from the TDOT facility in McEwen on Thursday, Dec. 15, regarding some "items that were found of interest."
WBBJ
Annual meat sale held in Jackson
JACKSON, Tenn. — The “Holy Smokers” are cooking up some good meat. Birth Choice Friends Family Care Center in north Jackson had their annual meat sale. Orders placed online were scheduled for pick-up on Thursday. They were selling various items, including smoked turkeys, hams, spare ribs, whole...
WBBJ
Mugshots : Madison County : 12/21/22 – 12/22/22
The people in this gallery were booked into the Madison County Jail between 7 a.m. on 12/21/22 and 7 a.m. on 12/22/22. Their inclusion only indicates they were booked into the jail and does not indicate guilt.
Teen suspected of killing Rural King employee in custody
The Knox County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that happened in Halls Thursday morning according to a release from KCSO. A suspect is in custody as of Friday morning.
ucbjournal.com
Summertown Metals, LLC expands operations
Building materials manufacturer and distributor to expand operations to Hohenwald. Project represents the creation of nearly 200 new jobs. Nashville –Summertown Metals, LLC will invest $11 million to expand its manufacturing and distribution operations in Lewis County. With existing operations in Summertown, Summertown Metals will expand by constructing a new facility in the Lewis County Industrial Park, which will house its headquarters and additional manufacturing and distribution operations.
WSMV
Unusual stash of stolen items found in Henry Co.
PARIS, Tenn. (WSMV) - A joint operation between a drug task force and deputies produced drugs, weapons, and cash on Tuesday, but that’s not all. Stolen tractors and other pieces of heavy machinery were also found stashed at a home in Henry County, according to the Henry County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO).
WBBJ
Visit Jackson, TN creates list of restaurants open on Christmas Eve, Day
Visit Jackson, Tennessee has put together of restaurants in the Hub City that will be open on Christmas Eve and on Christmas Day. Asia Garden from 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. Baker Bros BBQ from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Brook Shaw’s Old Country Store from 5:30 a.m. to 2...
WBBJ
7 arrested following year-long investigation
JACKSON, Tenn. — The Jackson Police Department says seven people have been arrested following a year-long investigation. The department says on Wednesday, their Metro Narcotics division searched a home on Michell Street, where investigators found cocaine, methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and multiple weapons including a stolen handgun. The department...
Chester County Independent
Your Right to Know: Reports from Henderson Police Dept., Chester County Sheriff’s Dept., and other agencies
37, Henderson, was arrested and charged with assault and domestic assault – fear with priors. He is held in the Chester County Jail without bond. Kenneth Fullington, 49, Henderson, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence with one prior conviction and violation of the implied consent law. He is held in the Chester County Jail without bond.
WBBJ
Utility companies call for reduction in electric use, expect rolling blackouts
JACKSON, Tenn. — Utility customers are being asked to reduce all non-essential electric use. Alerts have been issued by local utility companies such as Jackson Energy Authority, the Southwest Tennessee Electric Corporation and the Gibson Electric Membership Corporation. The Tennessee Valley Authority is asking all electric power consumers to...
WBBJ
Sheriff’s office investigating theft of three UTVs
MADISON COUNTY, Tenn. — The Madison County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the theft of Utility Terrain Vehicles. The sheriff’s office says three UTVs have been stolen in the northeast part of the county in December. The vehicles taken include:. A 2012 Polaris Ranger on December 6 in...
