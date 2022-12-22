SALT LAKE CITY- We’ve all heard of Superman, Batman, and Spiderman. City heroes dedicated to making the places they reside better through superhuman power, strength, and smarts. What about the unassuming heroes though? Guys like Utah football’s offensive line who suit up in the fall with pads and helmets, tasked with helping to keep quarterback Cam Rising upright on the field, and now taking on the Salt Lake Community’s blindside as well?

