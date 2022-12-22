Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
ksl.com
Streaking teams collide when BYU basketball hosts Weber State
PROVO — A lot has changed in a week, and that's just BYU basketball's next opponent. Around this time last week, Weber State men's basketball had one win over a Division I opponent, a 77-67 victory over Abilene Christian surrounded by two losses on either side of the encounter before heading into a road trip to Cal Poly and regional rival Utah State.
kslsports.com
BYU Basketball Questions Answered In Win Against Weber State
PROVO, Utah – The BYU basketball team narrowly held on to defeat the Weber State Wildcats 63-57. Let’s answer some questions regarding another Cougar in-state victory. It truly was a team win with four players scoring at least eight points. However, I thought Fousseyni Traore, who led BYU...
National football post
Rose Bowl Pick: Penn State vs Utah Betting, Odds, Trends
The Utah Utes return to the Rose Bowl for the second straight year looking to pick up a victory against the Penn State Nittany Lions. The Utes were 10-3 straight up and 8-3-1 against the spread this season. That included a 47-24 win over USC as 2.5-point underdogs in the Pac-12 Championship Game. In their last seven games Utah is 6-1 SU and 4-3 ATS.
kslsports.com
Solomon Enis Zeroing In On Near-Perfect Collegiate Career Ending With Utes
SALT LAKE CITY- Utah wide receiver Solomon Enis’ collegiate career is rapidly coming to an end and in perhaps the most perfect, “put a bow on it” way possible. On Signing Day in 2018, Enis was down to two schools, Utah where he ended up and Penn State where he was a legacy kid.
kslsports.com
Former Utah Kicker Excited For ‘Dream Matchup’ In Rose Bowl
SALT LAKE CITY- Former Utes kicker and place holder Cletus “Tommy” Truhe could not be more excited about the Utah’s impending battle with the Penn State Nittany Lions in the legendary Rose Bowl. The two teams will be meeting for the very first time ever on January 2, 2023, and it’s a matchup Truhe has dreamed about since he became a Ute in 1995.
247Sports
Utah's 2023 Early Signing Class Superlatives
Utah's 20-member signing class of 2023 haul helped Utah jump 30 spots up the 247Sports Team Rankings, where they now sit No. 22 in country when factoring in recruits and transfers. Wednesday's Early National Signing Day was filled with some fireworks as well, it was incredibly fun day for Ute fans.
ksl.com
Ashworth scores 17 as Utah State knocks off Seattle U 84-56
HONOLULU — Steven Ashworth scored 17 points to help Utah State defeat Seattle University 84-56 on Thursday night. Ashworth had four steals for the Aggies (10-1). Daniel Akin scored 15 points while shooting 5 of 9 from the field and 5 for 7 from the line, and added eight rebounds. Sean Bairstow recorded 13 points and finished 5 of 10 from the field.
First Responder Bowl: Utah State Vs. Memphis
Brady Quinn and Danny Kanell join Tommy Tran to share their picks for the First Responder Bowl game between Utah State and Memphis.
247Sports
UteZone Signing Day Profile: Levani Damuni
Former Stanford linebacker Levani Damuniwas the first transfer portal addition for Utah this cycle. A multi-year starter at Stanford, Damuni comes to Utah with a wealth of experience and the goal of helping Utah win their third Pac-12 championship in a row. On Wednesday, the program officially welcomed him to the University of Utah.
kslsports.com
Utah Women’s Basketball Remains Undefeated Heading Into Holiday Break
SALT LAKE CITY- The Utah women’s basketball team remains undefeated heading into the brief holiday break. The 12-0 Utes handled business earlier in the week against Weber State posting a 88-52 win against the Wildcats. Back at home on December 22, Utah wrapped things up against Southern Utah University with a 90 – 56 win ahead of what will be a brutal road-stretch after the brief break.
kslsports.com
Utah Football’s Offensive Line Protecting Salt Lake Community’s Blindside
SALT LAKE CITY- We’ve all heard of Superman, Batman, and Spiderman. City heroes dedicated to making the places they reside better through superhuman power, strength, and smarts. What about the unassuming heroes though? Guys like Utah football’s offensive line who suit up in the fall with pads and helmets, tasked with helping to keep quarterback Cam Rising upright on the field, and now taking on the Salt Lake Community’s blindside as well?
An apex axe for the barbecue barbarians: New West KnifeWorks’ Cleaverhawk
PARK CITY, Utah — A new innovation from New West KnifeWorks will have the mountain man or woman squealing with joy like a kid on Christmas morning. The Cleaverhawk is […]
Climate projections: What's in store for Utah this winter?
Is Utah still in a drought? Gov. Spencer Cox reminded Utahns last week that coming months play a vital role in the snow collection season, and that Utah has a “long way to go” before the winter is considered a success. A normal or above-normal snowpack won’t solve Utah’s ongoing drought situation, but it is considered an important step.
4 Great Burger Places in Utah
If you live in Utah and you love going out from time to time, here is a list of four amazing burger places in Utah that are known for serving absolutely delicious burgers, made with fresh and high-quality ingredients only.
Peter Sinks, the coldest place in Utah holds record for second coldest temperature in the lower 48
UTAH — At 8,164 feet in the Bear River Range in Northern Utah lies Peter Sinks, a limestone sinkhole comprised of two depressions around two miles long and a half-mile […]
upr.org
Salt Lake City violin virtuoso wins nationwide competition
A 17-year-old violin virtuoso from Salt Lake City is making headlines after recently winning an international music competition. Taking top prize at the Ronald Sachs International Music Competition in North Carolina, Ezekiel Sokoloff, who goes by Zeke, beat out older students all across the nation. Many of his competitors are students at some of the top music academies across the United States.
KSLTV
UDOT crews struggle to keep Logan Canyon clear during arctic storm
LOGAN, Utah — Snow drifts up to five feet deep and overall low visibility are blamed for closures in Logan Canyon for most of Wednesday. Crews from the Utah Department of Transportation and state troopers worked in challenging conditions to keep the area safe. UDOT crews were able to...
ksl.com
Avalanche warning issued in Logan
LOGAN — The Utah Avalanche Center in Logan issued an avalanche warning Thursday morning. The center says there is high danger of avalanche on drifted upper- and mid-elevation slopes, especially in the Northern Bear River Range. Other drifted slopes, including at lower elevations, are still in considerable danger of avalanche.
PCFD responds to vehicle rollover on State Route 224
PARK CITY, Utah — The Park City Fire District is currently responding to a single-vehicle rollover at mile marker 8 on State Route 224. The occupants of the car are […]
luxury-houses.net
Architectural Masterpiece CASCADE in Park City Utah Conceptualized by World Renowned Designer Wallace Cunningham is Back on The Market for $29 Million
3853 E Rockport Ridge Road Home in Park City, Utah for Sale. 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, Park City, Utah is a piece of art aptly named Cascade sits privately on 5.61 view acres within Promontory and adjacent an additional 37.12 acre view corridor in Rockport Ranches to protect those amazing views of the Park City mountains. This Home in Park City offers 4 bedrooms and 8 bathrooms with over 8,000 square feet of living spaces. To know more about 3853 E Rockport Ridge Road, please contact Daimon Bushi (Phone: 435-200-4959) & Dash Longe (Phone: 435-631-9302) at Windermere RE Utah – Park City for full support and perfect service.
Comments / 0