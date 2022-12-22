This story was excerpted from Jordan Bastian's Cubs Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Earlier this month, Cubs outfielder Seiya Suzuki shared an image of the Sloan Park scoreboard on social media. In the post, Suzuki’s name was in the lineup for Japan and his likeness was featured wearing the uniform for his home country. He announced his intention to play in the upcoming World Baseball Classic.

