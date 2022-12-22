Read full article on original website
New food technologies could release 80% of world’s farmland back to nature
Here's the basic problem for conservation at a global level: food production, biodiversity and carbon storage in ecosystems are competing for the same land.
The world's largest aircraft engine is now ready for testing
Rolls-Royce has announced that the construction of its UltraFan® technology demonstrator was complete and that testing was now underway. A significant program milestone was reached when the demonstrator engine was moved from the build workshop to Derby, U.K.'s Testbed 80, where it was mounted in anticipation of testing. The...
How Many Clothes Should We Own, Exactly?
“Buy less and buy better” has become a common refrain in fashion’s sustainability movement. But how much should we actually be buying? If a new report is anything to go by, it’s likely a lot less than you think. Researchers from Berlin’s Hot Or Cool Institute found that we should only be purchasing five new garments a year in order to stay in line with the Paris Agreement goal of limiting global warming to 1.5 degrees celsius, if nothing else changes. That would mean shoppers in the U.K. alone would need to reduce their consumption by up to 80 percent in some cases.
Brexit means no British manufacturer able to build UK government’s ministerial cars
The government’s next fleet of armoured ministerial cars will be made in Germany because supply chain issues hampered by Brexit mean no British manufacturer is able to meet its requirements, The Independent has learned.The Metropolitan Police announced over the summer that it was ditching armoured Jaguar XJs for Baden-Württemberg-assembled Audi A8s – prompting criticism.But it has now been revealed that the decision was made because there no British car maker is “able to meet the requirements of the tender”, forcing the Met’s hand.Last year, UK car production hit its lowest level since 1956, because of skills shortages and supply...
housebeautiful.com
Newcastle crowned the UK’s Capital of Christmas for 2022
Newcastle has officially been crowned the UK's very first Capital of Christmas. The study, which was undertaken by the budgeting experts at Park Christmas Savings, assessed the festive activities taking place in every town and city across the UK. And it revealed Geordies to be the nation's ultimate Christmas revellers.
BBC
Lake District walkers warned 'not to rely on mobile phones'
Lake District rescuers have warned that people are relying "totally on smartphone technology" on the fells. Rescue teams have attended 606 callouts in 2022 up until Boxing Day morning. Richard Warren, from the Lake District Search and Mountain Rescue Association, said phone batteries drain "very, very quickly" when it's cold.
BBC
A year of one political crisis after another
Three prime ministers. Two heads of state. One crisis after another. That, in short, is the story of 2022. There was also a UK Supreme Court ruling that cancelled plans for an independence referendum next October. In Scotland, we started the year in Covid-19 restrictions and ended it with a...
BBC
Workers over 50 encouraged to end early retirement
The government is considering plans to coax retired middle-aged workers back into jobs to boost the economy. Older people who have given up work could be offered what is being dubbed a "midlife MoT" to entice them back into employment, the Times reports. The paper says the MoT would assess...
BBC
Blaenymaes: Council estate project spreading Christmas cheer
A community project worker in a council estate has said she wants to show people they can "achieve their dreams, despite the barriers". For the last decade Elisha Hughes, 24, has volunteered in Blaenymaes, Swansea, where she's lived her whole life. She said the area has a "stigma", so she...
BBC
Woman to stay in Spain for Christmas after fifth operation
A woman recovering from a fifth operation for a rare brain-crushing condition has had her hopes of being home for Christmas dashed. Melanie Hartshorn has Ehlers-Danlos syndrome which causes her skull to dislocate from her neck and spine. The 33-year-old of Cramlington, Northumberland, flew to Barcelona in October for the...
BBC
Housing association residents overcharged huge amounts in service fees
London residents have accused their housing associations of overcharging them thousands of pounds for services they have not used. Some tenants were charged to have rubbish removed from a completely different estate, while others had to pay over £300 to change a light bulb. A group of neighbours in...
BBC
Leo Varadkar 'will not be deterred from visiting Northern Ireland'
Taoiseach (Irish Prime Minister) Leo Varadkar has said he will not allow concerns over his personal safety to stop him visiting Northern Ireland. Mr Varadkar has previously been the target of threatening graffiti from loyalists who warned him not to cross the border in Northern Ireland. In March, his Cabinet...
BBC
Train strikes: Walkout brings early end for Christmas Eve services
Rail passengers scrambled to catch the last trains as further strikes ended Christmas Eve services. Some roads were hit with congestion as rail services stopped ahead of a 18:00 GMT walkout by RMT union members. But the AA said disruption was "not as bad as expected" as people headed home...
BBC
European bison herd joined by bull at Wilder Blean Woods
A bull has been introduced to a herd of European bison, reintroduced to woods near Canterbury, Kent. Three female bison, once indigenous to Britain but extinct for thousands of years, were introduced in July to help naturally manage woodland. In September one of the younger females that had come from...
BBC
Blackburn rough sleeper pods give homeless people hope
A man who lived in a supermarket car park for five years has said winter shelter pods being offered to rough sleepers have given him "hope". Ten self-contained pods provide emergency housing in Blackburn for those who have nowhere else to go. The idea came during the Covid-19 pandemic when...
BBC
10 years after UK's first hand transplant, patient and surgeon meet again
On 27 December 2012, the UK's first hand transplant took place at Leeds Teaching Hospitals NHS Trust (LTHT). A decade on, we spoke to the patient and his pioneering surgeon. "Many patients say after surgery it is the small things that are the most significant to them," says Prof Simon Kay OBE, a consultant plastic surgeon.
demolitionandrecycling.media
Top demolition projects of 2022
Carried out by some of the top demolition contractors in the world, each demolition project this year has had unique challenges, as you will see from the list below. From iconic buildings to condemned structures, 2022 has seen a range of demolition projects take place that required extensive planning and innovation.
