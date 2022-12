The Greenwich Police Department strives to improve our services to the citizens of Greenwich. One way we stay up to date with our Constitutional Policing is to train our Officers in the most current and best-recommended practices for law enforcement. One of the training strategies we have been following for the past few years is the training program established by the Police Executive Research Forum (PERF), Integrating Communications and Tactics, ICAT. How We Police and Engage with Our Community.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 1 DAY AGO