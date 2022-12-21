TERRE HAUTE, Ind. – Keshawn Williams (Chicago Heights, Ill./Tulsa) tied his career high with 32 points, including 22 in the second half, and David Coit (Columbus, N.J./Atlantic Cape CC) added 19, as the Northern Illinois University men's basketball team defeated Indiana State, 67-57, on the road on Thursday afternoon (Dec. 22) in its final non-conference game of the season.

