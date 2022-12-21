ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Turlock, CA

YourCentralValley.com

PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
MERCED, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
MERCED, CA
centralvalleytv.net

Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated

MODESTO – Police investigated a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Thursday night. At about 10:00pm police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Tully and Rumble Roads. Arriving officers found an injured pedestrian in the roadway and...
TURLOCK, CA
goldrushcam.com

Merced Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Results In 3 Arrests And Weapon Seizure – One Firearm Was Altered To Fire Automatically

December 23, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports Officers arrested three persons in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunnyside Apartments. On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 10:37 P.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of...
MERCED, CA
mymotherlode.com

Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail

Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
PINE GROVE, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton

On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
STOCKTON, CA
KTVU FOX 2

Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested

MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
MERCED, CA
CBS San Francisco

Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library

SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
SAN JOSE, CA
KTLA

2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say

A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
MERCED, CA
San José Spotlight

San Jose’s police dogs under fire

Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
SAN JOSE, CA
mymotherlode.com

Update: Crash On HWY 108 Backing Up Traffic In Jamestown

Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash. One person suffered major injuries in the collision. Further details on the wreck are below. Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First...
JAMESTOWN, CA

