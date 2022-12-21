Read full article on original website
PD: 2 homicide suspects arrested in Merced
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two men have been arrested on suspicion of homicide, Merced police officials say. Police say 26-year-old Jose Joya Flores Jr. of Merced and 22-year-old Julius Joya-Flores were arrested as the suspects in 21-year-old Jordan Terrell Love’s death. According to the authorities, on Wednesday around 12:23 a.m. Merced police received a call […]
Merced armed robbery results in 3 arrests, police say
MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Three people were arrested due to an armed robbery that happened at Sunnyside Apartments according to the Merced Police Department. On Wednesday, December 31, 2022, police say they responded to a call at Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of D Street for an armed robbery. Officers say the victim told them […]
KCRA.com
Anonymous tipsters split $125,000 payout for Stockton serial killings arrest
STOCKTON, Calif. — Two anonymous tipsters are splitting a $125,000 reward after helping Stockton police with details that led to the arrest of the man accused of serial killings in Northern California and the Bay Area. This is one of the largest rewards ever given out, according to Stockton...
centralvalleytv.net
Fatal Pedestrian Crash Investigated
MODESTO – Police investigated a fatal crash that claimed the life of a pedestrian Thursday night. At about 10:00pm police responded to a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle near the intersection of Tully and Rumble Roads. Arriving officers found an injured pedestrian in the roadway and...
goldrushcam.com
Merced Police Department Reports Armed Robbery Results In 3 Arrests And Weapon Seizure – One Firearm Was Altered To Fire Automatically
December 23, 2022 - Merced – The Merced Police Department reports Officers arrested three persons in connection to an armed robbery that occurred at the Sunnyside Apartments. On Wednesday, December 21st, 2022, at 10:37 P.M., Merced Police Department officers responded to the Sunnyside Apartments at the 900 block of...
Video released of deputy killing man who fired gun inside Waterford home
WATERFORD, Calif. — Video released by the Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office shows the events leading up to and after the moments a deputy shot and killed a man in Waterford. The shooting dates back to Dec. 13, where deputies responded to the 13000 block of Bentley Street for a...
KSBW.com
Salinas police arrest man in Hollister on a number of gang and gun charges
HOLLISTER, Calif. — Salinas police along with the Violence Suppression Task Force served a search warrant on Alder Street in Hollister that led to the arrest of Israel Villa, 44, Wednesday. According to VSTF, Villa was leaving his home with his 13-year-old son, officers were able to pull the...
Modesto Police: Nothing suspicious found at Target after reported bomb threat
MODESTO, Calif. — Police said nothing suspicious was found after a reported bomb threat at a Modesto Target Thursday evening. A spokesperson for the Modesto Police Department said the report came in around 7:02 p.m. for the store on McHenry Avenue. By the time officers arrived, Target had already...
Stockton Police: Woman assaulted, robbed after being followed to neighborhood mailbox
STOCKTON, Calif. — The Stockton Police Department is asking for the public's help in finding two men accused of following a woman to her neighborhood mailbox in Stockton where they allegedly assaulted and robbed her. The robbery happened on Aug. 6 in the area of Angelina Lane. When the...
KCRA.com
Antisemitic materials found in a Modesto neighborhood during Hanukkah
MODESTO, Calif. — Antisemitic materials were found in a Modesto neighborhood this week, less than 2 miles from a synagogue. “When I picked it up, I was just appalled to see the contents,” Mark Garcia, of Modesto, said. Garcia said he left his home early Tuesday morning to...
mymotherlode.com
Two Suspects Caught Red Handed With Stolen Mail
Amador County, CA – A suspicious SUV parked by a cluster of mailboxes in Pine Grove got the attention of deputies patrolling the area. Amador County Sheriff’s officials report the incident happened on Tuesday around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Ponderosa Way and Sugar Pine Drive South. Deputies approached 47-year-old Heather Harris of North Highlands, who was standing next to the mailboxes, and 50-year-old William Mureness of Rio Linda, who was in the vehicle’s passenger seat. The mailbox cluster had been pried open, and there were numerous pieces of miscellaneous mail scattered around the front passenger side of the vehicle.
Fox40
Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping in Stockton serial killings case
The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Reward of $125,000 goes to two tipsters for helping …. The chair person for Stockton Crime Stoppers says it was one of the largest rewards to date. Severe weather affecting holiday travel. Winter...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Head-On Crash on Mariposa Road and Kaiser Road in Stockton
On the early morning of Wednesday, December 14, 2022, CHP traffic officers reported a fatal head-on collision at Kaiser Road and Mariposa Road in Stockton. The incident occurred at approximately 5:10 a.m. and involved a Dodge and a Toyota, according to officials. Details on the Fatal Head-On Collision on Mariposa...
KTVU FOX 2
Police: 2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl, father arrested
MERCED, Calif. - An Antioch man has been arrested on felony child endangerment charges, after his 2-year-old child overdosed on fentanyl, police said. On Sunday, police in Merced were called to Mercy Medical Center on a report that a toddler tested positive for fentanyl. : San Francisco boy ingests fentanyl...
KCRA.com
Displaced Stockton elderly face 'tough' holidays after apartment explosion: 'I can’t even think of Christmas'
STOCKTON, Calif. — Spending Christmas alone at a hotel with little to no personal belongings is not what a group of elderly Stockton residents had in mind. But this is their reality after an explosion damaged multiple units at the Inglewood Gardens apartments weeks prior and left them displaced.
Update: Woman gives herself up after standoff at San Jose State campus library
SAN JOSE -- A woman armed with a replica handgun instigated a standoff with university police at the San Jose State University campus library Wednesday and peacefully gave up after holing herself up for hours. The woman barricaded herself inside a restroom at the Martin Luther King Jr. Library, the university confirmed shortly before 11 a.m. University spokesperson Michelle McDonald said officers had still not made contact with the suspect after about three hours. McDonald said SJSU Police Chief Michael Carroll indicated the armed suspect is a woman based off of a witness account, who had come out of the restroom and...
2-year-old overdoses on fentanyl-laced marijuana in Central California, police say
A central California man faces felony charges after his 2-year-old son overdosed on fentanyl, authorities said. Marvin Thomas, 34, was arrested Sunday after Merced police responded to Mercy Medical Center. “The parents transported the child to the emergency room after he experienced life-threatening symptoms consistent with a fentanyl exposure,” police said in a news release. […]
San Jose’s police dogs under fire
Santa Clara County Sheriff Sgt. Sean Allen has witnessed the results of about 200 police dog bites at the Main Jail infirmary in San Jose. Over more than two decades, he’s seen exposed and shattered bones, skin torn off faces and chunks of flesh ripped from limbs. “The dogs...
Man dies after being hit by an object; Stockton Police arrest suspect
STOCKTON, Calif. — Officers with the Stockton Police Department have arrested a suspect accused of hitting and killing a man with an object Friday evening. The homicide happened in the 1200 block of Oak Street around 5:49 p.m. Friday, according to a Facebook post by the Stockton Police Department.
mymotherlode.com
Update: Crash On HWY 108 Backing Up Traffic In Jamestown
Update at 3:20 p.m.: The CHP reports that Highway 108 at the Rawhide Road intersection in Jamestown has completely reopened to traffic after a three-vehicle crash. One person suffered major injuries in the collision. Further details on the wreck are below. Original post at 1:55 p.m.: Jamestown, CA — First...
