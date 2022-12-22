Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.

NORTHAMPTON, PA ・ 1 DAY AGO