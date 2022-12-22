Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
7 Famous Celebrities You Didn't Know Were From AllentownTed RiversAllentown, PA
This Pennsylvania Restaurant Serves Some of the Best Brunch in the Country, According to SurveyTravel MavenLumberville, PA
Explore the Abandoned Honeymoon Resort Hiding in Pennsylvania's Pocono MountainsTravel MavenTannersville, PA
Local DAR chapter hosts Wreaths Across America event in EastonLauren JessopEaston, PA
Noelle, a Christmas Show for Grownups Opens Tonight at the Ice House in BethlehemDenise SheltonBethlehem, PA
Related
WFMZ-TV Online
Aglow in Christmas lights, Schuylkill Haven homes receive Mayor's Glow Award
SCHUYLKILL HAVEN — Rob and Kathy Allison had been preparing for an early Christmas with their eight grandchildren when came the knock on their door about 6 p.m. Thursday. “I’m here to present you with the Mayor’s Glow Award,” said Jerry Bowman, Schuylkill Haven Borough Council president.
WFMZ-TV Online
Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats
FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)
UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
WFMZ-TV Online
Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun
PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
WFMZ-TV Online
Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant
PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
Carbon County man killed in crash
PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
This Bucks County Street Will Be Turning Into a Live Nativity Scene This Week
The live set is a popular Christmas tradition.Photo byDoylestown Presbyterian Church. A Bucks County church is bringing Christmas to life with a special display on one of the area’s most popular roads. Staff writers for the Bucks County Courier Times wrote about the occasion.
homenewspa.com
Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day
Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
Penn
1 dead in Pocono Township house fire
Man found dead during house fire call in Pocono Twp. The Monroe County coroner has identified the man as Andrew Hanft.
Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)
EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
wrnjradio.com
Watch: First responders help horse that had fallen in Hunterdon County
RARITAN TOWNSHIP, NJ (Hunterdon County) – Fire responders assisted with getting a fallen horse back on it’s feet Friday morning in Hunterdon County, according to a post on the Flemington-Raritan First Aid and Rescue Squad’s Facebook page. On Dec. 23, at 10:41 a.m., the rescue squad responded...
'What woke me up was the loud explosion:' East Earl Township home collapses after fire
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Officials are investigating a fire that led to a Lancaster County home's collapse. First responders were dispatched to the 1400 block of Union Grove Road in East Earl Township just before 4:30 a.m. on Dec. 23. FOX43 spoke to neighbor Ruth Good at the scene.
The Ghosts of Christmas City: The spirits of Bethlehem, Pa.
Editor’s note: Welcome to “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends, and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our once-monthly Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. Christmas is a season of light and coziness, a time...
Grinch gives out gifts in Schuylkill County
SCHUYLKILL COUNTY, Pa. — The cold weather did not keep families from visiting the Schuylkill County Grinch Wednesday for a toy giveaway. Since Monday, the Grinch has been letting 20 to 30 kids pick what they want for Christmas each night. He plans to give the leftover toys to...
WFMZ-TV Online
Couple who painstakingly restored, preserved Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion talk with 69 News
BETHLEHEM, Pa. - From hand-carved woodwork lining banisters, walls and doors, to coffered bedroom ceilings and stained glass, even on the rainiest of days, south Bethlehem's Wilbur Mansion shines. "The talent we had in Pennsylvania to do this individual craftsmanship is unbelievable. You can't duplicate it," said John Noble as...
WFMZ-TV Online
Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors
READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
wdiy.org
Northampton County Accepts the ‘Bodnarczuk Preserve’ as Its 22nd Park | WDIY Local News
Northampton County has announced the addition of a new piece of land which will become part of its growing park system. WDIY’s Sarit Laschinsky has more. The county announced in a release that on Dec. 20, it officially accepted a land donation from the Mauser family, which will become the county’s 22nd park.
Victim Shot By Ex-BF At Berks Doctors Office Released From ICU Before Christmas
The woman shot by her ex-boyfriend who then turned the gun on himself at her workplace in Berks County is on the road to recovery, but it could be a long one. Staci Vereen, 23, who has a 3-year-old daughter, was released from the ICU and transferred to the trauma orthopedic unit on Dec. 23, according to a GoFundMe page launched to help her.
Deadly fire in Monroe County
MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
WFMZ-TV Online
PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power
Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
Comments / 0