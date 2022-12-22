ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer Township, PA

WFMZ-TV Online

Fleetwood farm hosting jammie night and a holiday reading to goats

FLEETWOOD, Pa. - Steinmetz Family Farm in Fleetwood is hosting "Jingle Jammies on the Farm." They're inviting everyone to come get into the holiday spirit by snuggling with baby goats. Families can come dressed in their "PJ best" to read "Twas the Night Before Christmas" to the goats. There will...
FLEETWOOD, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Man ID’ed who was found dead when firefighters enter Easton home to put out flames, authorities say (UPDATE)

UPDATE: Northampton County Coroner Zachary Lysek on Saturday night identified the 91-year-old man who was found dead Saturday morning in a house fire in Easton. The cause and manner of the death of Joseph A. Franco, who lived in the home in the 100 block of Lachenour Avenue, remain under investigation as the coroner’s office completes its work, Lysek said.
EASTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Largest snow tubing park open for Christmas Eve fun

PALMERTON, Pa. - The largest snow tubing park in the U.S. will open in Carbon County. Blue Mountain Resort in Palmerton will open for snow tubers of all ages Christmas Eve night. Doors open at 7 p.m. and tubing will start at 8 p.m. Up to 12 of the park's...
PALMERTON, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Eat, Sip, Shop: Veteran restaurateur serving up 'much more than pizza' at new Phillipsburg Italian restaurant

PHILLIPSBURG, N.J. – A veteran restaurateur is serving up lasagna, lobster ravioli and other Italian staples at a new restaurant in Warren County. Anibal Morales, who's operated Frank's Trattoria for 17 years in the Pohatcong Plaza on Route 22 in Pohatcong Township, on Dec. 10 added another dining establishment to his portfolio: Annabel's Italian Restaurant at 224 Stockton St. in Phillipsburg.
PHILLIPSBURG, NJ
Newswatch 16

Carbon County man killed in crash

PALMERTON, Pa. — A man from Carbon County was killed in a crash in the Lehigh Valley. Officials say two cars collided just after 9 p.m. Thursday night along the 1100 block of Riverview Drive in Northampton County. 63-year-old Gregory Mertz, of Palmerton, was killed. The cause of the...
CARBON COUNTY, PA
homenewspa.com

Local couple will celebrate 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day

Frederick (Fritz) and Evelyn Schramel will celebrate their 75th wedding anniversary on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2022. They enjoyed a celebration dinner with their family and friends on Saturday, December 17 at the Northampton Banquet and Events Center. This was a first for the Center and they were very pleased to host this event. The Schramels were presented with a PA House citation in recognition of their noteworthy anniversary from Representative Ann Flood, a commendation from the U.S Congress from Representative Susan Wild, and a congratulatory letter from Sen. Bob Casey.
NORTHAMPTON, PA
LehighValleyLive.com

Thousands without power in region as grid operator requests less use of electricity (UPDATE)

EVENING UPDATE: Met-Ed’s outage page says the number of the utility’s customers without power in Northampton County increased by 27 from noon to 6:30 p.m. With the sun down on the frigid day, the hardest hit Met-Ed areas in the county were Upper Mount Bethel Township (325 customers), Palmer Township (268 customers) and Easton (105 customers).
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

The Ghosts of Christmas City: The spirits of Bethlehem, Pa.

Editor’s note: Welcome to “Paranormal PA,” a PennLive series that delves into Pennsylvania-grown stories of spirits, cryptids, oddities and legends, and the unexplained. Sign up here to get our once-monthly Paranormal PA newsletter delivered to your inbox. Christmas is a season of light and coziness, a time...
BETHLEHEM, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

Berks County agency to hold dinner for seniors

READING, Pa. - The Berks County Area Agency on Aging's 53rd Annual Christmas Dinner will be held on Christmas Eve. It will be at the DoubleTree Hotel in Reading starting at noon. The organization plans to host about 160 seniors. In addition to the meal, there will be raffles for...
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Newswatch 16

Deadly fire in Monroe County

MONROE COUNTY, Pa. — One person was found dead after a fire in Monroe County. The fire started after 11 a.m. Friday in a home on Beehler Road in Pocono Township, near Bartonsville. Firefighters from Pocono and Stroud Townships, along with other first responders, showed up. The Monroe County...
MONROE COUNTY, PA
WFMZ-TV Online

PPL Electric opening warming centers for those without power

Early this morning nearly 2,000 people in both Lehigh and Northampton County's were still without power. Nearly 5,000 people in Berks County. They were also 5,000 New Jersey residents without power between Warren and Hunterdon County's. Warming shelters are available. For those facing power outages, PPL electric is opening 12...
NORTHAMPTON COUNTY, PA

