2022 Year in Review: MPSC keeps focus on energy reliability, capacity and customer protections and assistance
Ongoing work to improve reliability among Michigan’s electric utilities was the top issue during a busy 2022 at the Michigan Public Service Commission. In March, the Commission took several steps toward better understanding utility reliability, outages, and storm responses, including development of a new template for utilities to report reliability metrics, outage and restoration data, and tree trimming data. The Commission also directed the development of a new public webpage focused on giving the public access to information on distribution system reliability, outages and storm response. The webpage is expected to go live in early 2023. This work built on the MPSC’s inquest launched in 2021 after severe storms left more than a million Michiganders without power, some for more than a week.
EGLE releases 2022 State of the Great Lakes Report
It’s not easy to sum up a year of accomplishments and challenges within the world’s largest surface freshwater system, but the 2022 State of the Great Lakes Report tells the story by distilling a few overarching themes:. Building a water-driven “blue economy” through Great Lakes education and career...
AG Nessel Reissues Consumer Alerts in Advance of Winter Storms
LANSING – Attorney General Dana Nessel is reminding residents of important consumer alerts to avoid additional hardship in advance of the dangerous winter storms that are expected to hit Michigan this week. Nessel is reminding people to be alert for government imposters or bad actors attempting to provide relief...
State Superintendent Welcomes New State Board of Education Members
LANSING—State Superintendent Dr. Michael Rice welcomes the appointment today by Governor Gretchen Whitmer of Mr. Marshall Bullock II to the State Board of Education (SBE). Bullock was appointed to fill the seat of Mr. Jason Strayhorn, who resigned from the board in July when he moved out of the state for family reasons.
Currency readers now available to eligible Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired
LANSING, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity (LEO) has announced that Michiganders who are blind or visually impaired can now apply to receive an audible currency reader at no cost through the Michigan Braille and Talking Book Library. The currency reader, called the iBill Talking...
Piece of Mackinac Bridge now resides at South Pole
ST. IGNACE, Mich. - Since the Mackinac Bridge Authority started selling pieces of the original deck grating as it's replaced, it's safe to say that pieces have made their way to many spots far from the Straits of Mackinac. You would be hard-pressed, however, to take one farther away than Brendan Fisher has.
Two Men Arrested in Connection to 2018 Bath Twp. Homicide
LANSING – Thomas Olson, 34 of Grand Blanc Twp, MI and Robert Rodway, 34 of Saint Johns, MI, were arrested late last night by the Michigan State Police Fugitive Team for the 2018 cold case homicide of Chong Yang, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced. Olson and Rodway were...
