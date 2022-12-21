Ongoing work to improve reliability among Michigan’s electric utilities was the top issue during a busy 2022 at the Michigan Public Service Commission. In March, the Commission took several steps toward better understanding utility reliability, outages, and storm responses, including development of a new template for utilities to report reliability metrics, outage and restoration data, and tree trimming data. The Commission also directed the development of a new public webpage focused on giving the public access to information on distribution system reliability, outages and storm response. The webpage is expected to go live in early 2023. This work built on the MPSC’s inquest launched in 2021 after severe storms left more than a million Michiganders without power, some for more than a week.

