Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'

Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
New York Post

Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’

Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Fatherly

5 Weird Facts About Babies That Freak Out New Parents

Babies are dry-crying, mustache-eating wildcards who will fill homes with irrational amounts of laughter. Studies suggest that this is all deeply peculiar, but also very normal. Babies are weird, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. Despite how little they bring to the table in terms of conversation, infants make great conversation pieces for this very reason. One can admire their weirdness. Here are the five strangest facts about tiny humans.
Page Six

Pregnant Heather Rae Young in ‘unbearable’ pain as she’s placed on bed rest

Pregnant Heather Rae Young, who is in her third trimester, has been placed on bed rest. The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave her Instagram followers a health update on Thursday after leaving a routine checkup, explaining that her sciatica pain had become “unbearable.” “Baby update: I just left the doctor,” she began the selfie-style video from her car, almost immediately clarifying that “everything’s good” with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy. “I’m not doing very good,” she went on, noting that her pain was “worse than before.” Young said her doctor wants her “resting” and “laying down,” which is admittedly difficult for...
SheKnows

Reddit is Lecturing This Dad-to-Be Who Used the Word 'Nasty' When Discussing Childbirth With His Pregnant Fiancé

Childbirth is many things: A mind-boggling phenomenon, a life-changing moment, a jaw-dropping show of the power that those giving birth hold, a beautiful instance of another person entering the world. It’s undoubtedly all of those amazing things, yet this Reddit dad-to-be chose to call it “nasty” — to his pregnant fiancé’s face. Mr. Maturity took to the platform’s “Am I The A—hole” subreddit to explain that he and his partner were discussing their plans for their baby’s delivery, and his fiancé asked if he planned to watch their child come out of her and into the world. “I said ‘no, that’s...
kidsactivitiesblog.com

According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent

If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
sleepingshouldbeeasy.com

What to Do When Your Toddler Wakes Up Too Early Crying

Struggling with an early riser? Learn what to do when your toddler wakes up too early crying every morning and won’t go back to sleep. At first, the early wake-ups started at 6am. But over the next few weeks, that wake-up time has been getting earlier and earlier, sometimes as soon as 3:45am.
Upworthy

Mom-of-two illustrates the unfair ways society views moms vs. dads

Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 27, 2022. It has since been updated. While patriarchy affects every human negatively, it is also true that anyone who is not a cis-het man has to face disproportionate harm at the hands of the heteronormative patriarchal structure. The same holds true in the case of parenting also. In the case of heteronormative couples raising a child, it is often the case that fathers are hailed for doing the bare minimum while moms are expected to do the lion's share of the work even at the cost of their personal lives and careers. Mary Catherine Starr, a Massachusetts-based artist, yoga teacher and mother-of-two, highlighted these incredibly annoying—and infuriating—parenting double standards in a post shared to her @momlife_comics Instagram account. Titled "An Illustrated Guide To The Double Standards Of Parenting," it struck a nerve with many on social media, quickly becoming her most popular post to date.

