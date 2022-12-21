Read full article on original website
Toddler triplets all colored the same picture ... and this is why siblings shouldn’t be compared
Genevieve “Genna” Knox vividly remembers taking her triplets to their first doctor’s appointment. "The pediatrician looked at me and said, ‘Don’t compare them,’” Knox tells TODAY.com. “It was some of the best advice I received,” she says. Knox’s daughters, Kaylee, Cecilia and...
Siblings Enraged After Non-Bio Dad 'Disowns' Them and Leaves Them 'Hungry'
Does a stepparent have a job to look after their stepkids, even after they leave their spouse?. As if navigating relationships weren't complicated enough after divorce, it gets even trickier when there are children in the mix.
Identical Twins Marry Identical Twins and Give Birth to Children who are 'identical siblings'
Despite being warned against it by doctors, identical twins Brittany and Brianna Deane made the decision to marry another set of twins, Josh and Jeremy. The Deane sisters have always been incredibly close, and even attended law school together, achieving the same grades. After graduating, they both worked at the same law firm and continued to live together, sleeping in the same bed every night.
I’m pregnant for the fifth time. I’m sick of my miscarriages feeling like a secret shame
I had started a list of baby names, called the hospital to apply for the midwifery program and familiarised myself with the foods to avoid. And every day as I obsessively did home pregnancy tests that second “positive” line on the test grew stronger, but then my doctor called.
Mom ‘twinning’ with newborn during nap goes viral: ‘Motherhood in one photo’
Lookin’ just like mama. A new mom and her infant have gone viral for a hilarious snap of them “twinning” while napping. Laura Buckley, 37, was spotted taking a snooze on the couch next to 11-week-old Max’s bassinet, and it was clear the two share some genes. Both slumbered with their right arm above their head as they ventured into dreamland. “My daughter takes the loveliest pictures. Me and my 8 week old twinning,” read the caption. The hilariously adorable post received over 4,200 likes on Facebook, and users rushed to comment in amazement and joy. “This is actually a fab photo, tired mum from...
Twins Have Huge Size Difference at Birth and It Has Kept Up Well Into Toddlerhood
They are both growing at their own speed.
5 Weird Facts About Babies That Freak Out New Parents
Babies are dry-crying, mustache-eating wildcards who will fill homes with irrational amounts of laughter. Studies suggest that this is all deeply peculiar, but also very normal. Babies are weird, and that’s how it’s supposed to be. Despite how little they bring to the table in terms of conversation, infants make great conversation pieces for this very reason. One can admire their weirdness. Here are the five strangest facts about tiny humans.
Mum who thought she'd never be able to have children used fertility medication and ended up with quintuplets
A mother who was afraid she would never be able to have children used infertility medicine and ended up with quintuplets. Hannah Merton, 23, and her husband Jacob, 24, were afraid she was infertile, so she took ovulation booster medicine.
I got divorced when my twins were 3 years old. I quit my full-time job and started my own business to spend more time with them — and I don't regret it.
I had a hard time adjusting to having my young twins only part of the time, especially with my full-time job. Here's how I made it all work.
Why married mothers end up doing more housework when they start out-earning their husbands
The idea of a male "breadwinner" in married heterosexual couples might seem old fashioned. But as a social construct, the view that a husband's primary role is to earn money has proved to be exceptionally durable. Research shows that in many countries there is still a strong expectation that men...
My twin babies failed sleep school 3 times. When they were 18 months we decided to ignore all the advice, and we finally got sleep.
When my twin baby boys weren't sleeping, my wife and I took them to sleep school. After three sleep schools didn't work, we found our own solution.
Pregnant Heather Rae Young in ‘unbearable’ pain as she’s placed on bed rest
Pregnant Heather Rae Young, who is in her third trimester, has been placed on bed rest. The “Selling Sunset” star, 35, gave her Instagram followers a health update on Thursday after leaving a routine checkup, explaining that her sciatica pain had become “unbearable.” “Baby update: I just left the doctor,” she began the selfie-style video from her car, almost immediately clarifying that “everything’s good” with her and husband Tarek El Moussa’s baby boy. “I’m not doing very good,” she went on, noting that her pain was “worse than before.” Young said her doctor wants her “resting” and “laying down,” which is admittedly difficult for...
Reddit is Lecturing This Dad-to-Be Who Used the Word 'Nasty' When Discussing Childbirth With His Pregnant Fiancé
Childbirth is many things: A mind-boggling phenomenon, a life-changing moment, a jaw-dropping show of the power that those giving birth hold, a beautiful instance of another person entering the world. It’s undoubtedly all of those amazing things, yet this Reddit dad-to-be chose to call it “nasty” — to his pregnant fiancé’s face. Mr. Maturity took to the platform’s “Am I The A—hole” subreddit to explain that he and his partner were discussing their plans for their baby’s delivery, and his fiancé asked if he planned to watch their child come out of her and into the world. “I said ‘no, that’s...
According to Parents, Age 8 Is the Hardest Age to Parent
If you’re a parent to multiple children, do you think there is an age that is particularly difficult to parent?. I ask because according to a new parenting poll, parents have decided that age 8 is the hardest age to parent. A parenting poll conducted by OnePoll and sponsored...
More fathers are working from home than ever, but they’re largely choosing not to become stay-at-home dads
The number of stay-at-home dads has ticked up slightly, but these fathers still remain a small segment.
What to Do When Your Toddler Wakes Up Too Early Crying
Struggling with an early riser? Learn what to do when your toddler wakes up too early crying every morning and won’t go back to sleep. At first, the early wake-ups started at 6am. But over the next few weeks, that wake-up time has been getting earlier and earlier, sometimes as soon as 3:45am.
More adult children are living with their parents. Parents are not pleased
The share of adult children who live with their parents has ticked up in recent years. This just in: The parents don’t like it.
Mom-of-two illustrates the unfair ways society views moms vs. dads
Editor's note: This article was originally published on January 27, 2022. It has since been updated. While patriarchy affects every human negatively, it is also true that anyone who is not a cis-het man has to face disproportionate harm at the hands of the heteronormative patriarchal structure. The same holds true in the case of parenting also. In the case of heteronormative couples raising a child, it is often the case that fathers are hailed for doing the bare minimum while moms are expected to do the lion's share of the work even at the cost of their personal lives and careers. Mary Catherine Starr, a Massachusetts-based artist, yoga teacher and mother-of-two, highlighted these incredibly annoying—and infuriating—parenting double standards in a post shared to her @momlife_comics Instagram account. Titled "An Illustrated Guide To The Double Standards Of Parenting," it struck a nerve with many on social media, quickly becoming her most popular post to date.
Women Are Sharing Things Men Do That They Think Will Impress Them That Actually Have The Opposite Effect, So Take Notes
"Please drop the 'alpha male' shtick. It’s exhausting."
