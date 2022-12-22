Polkadot (DOT) could fall to $4.376. A rise above $4.695 will invalidate the forecast. Polkadot (DOT) has been in a downtrend since mid-August. From its mid-August high of $9.6, it fell to $4.5, at the time of publication. That’s a drop in value of about 50%, and it looks like it could break through another support level.

19 HOURS AGO