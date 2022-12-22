Read full article on original website
Can Ethereum investors stay put with ETH after this exodus?
ETH reserves moving out of centralized exchanges had not decreased. Investors who accumulated in the last 365 days were still in losses. Chances of short-term revival remained low. Ethereum [ETH] reserves on Centralized Exchanges (CEXes) had massively diminished by a far greater momentum, a CryptoQuant publication revealed. According to the...
Here’s why Polkadot investors should be cautious with current sideway structure
Polkadot (DOT) could fall to $4.376. A rise above $4.695 will invalidate the forecast. Polkadot (DOT) has been in a downtrend since mid-August. From its mid-August high of $9.6, it fell to $4.5, at the time of publication. That’s a drop in value of about 50%, and it looks like it could break through another support level.
WAVES sees increased investor distribution as USDN troubles persist
The continued decline in the value of stablecoin USDN led to a fall in the price of WAVES. With negative sentiment trailing the token, the chances of an upside are limited. Despite recent claims that Neutrino USD [USDN] is not intrinsically linked to Waves [WAVES], the recent troubles of the algorithmic crypto-collateralized stablecoin led to a severe decline in the value of the token.
TRON in a healthy uptrend despite fear in the market, should traders look to buy
Disclaimer: The information presented does not constitute financial, investment, trading, or other types of advice and is solely the writer’s opinion. TRON has a bullish market structure on the 12-hour timeframe. TRX bulls have recovered from the losses the asset posted last week. TRON tested the $0.053 level of...
Filecoin [FIL] market weakens, but investors can still profit here
FIL faced price rejection at $3.024. A possible price recovery could set FIL to settle at $2.951. A break above $3.024 will negate the above forecast. Filecoin (FIL) rallied on 20 December, recording over 9% gains for investors after hitting a high of $3.084. However, price recovery followed, clearing about half of the profits. Recent rally attempts haven’t helped investors recover their losses, but there could be an opening.
The Price Of Eggs Is Soaring
The Producer Price Index rose rose 7.4% year over year in November and was up .3% from October. The number was high and signaled that inflation was still firmly in place. As with every PPI report, some items rose faster than others based on what companies pay for goods and services in the index. The price […]
JOANN Stores Permanently Closing Multiple Locations. What This Means For the Struggling Company.
Rumors abound as to the future of the stalwart entity. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:Wikipedia.org, ScrapeHero.com, and CBS8.com.
Costco Increasing Membership Fee
Company CFO says raising the membership fee is a question of “when, not if,” but has not yet announced an effective date. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:CustomerService.Costco.com, TheStreet.com, and TheFool.com.
Sudden, Unexpected Change Within Costco Results in Over 1800 Employees Laid-Off With No Warning
The change was entirely unanticipated, according to staff involved. This article is based on corporate postings and accredited media reports. Linked information within this article is attributed to the following outlets:VVNG.com, WirelessAdvocates.com, TMO.report, Reddit.com, and Twitter.com.
Big Changes Coming for Family Dollar Prices
The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Kroger-Albertsons Merger Could Cause Sweeping Changes for Tricare Pharmacies
Photo byJonesdr77 at English Wikipedia, CC BY-SA 3.0. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: Military.com and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
Brazil allows investment funds to invest in cryptocurrency, details inside
The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds to hold crypto assets. Crypto assets can be included in a fund if they are traded in entities authorized by local or global authorities. The Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission (CVM) approved the ability for investment funds...
Will Avalanche [AVAX] holders commence 2023 on a bullish note?
AVAX currently trades at a one-month low. Sell-offs have intensified. Avalanche developers launched Banff 5 to allow for easy communication between subnets on the network. With less than a week till the new trading year, Avalanche [AVAX] commenced a new bear cycle on 16 December to trade at a 30-day low at press time.
5 Food Shortages That Will Impact Your Wallet This Holiday Season
It's time to stock up on staple holiday grocery items. The U.S. is facing a shortage of several food products -- wheat, lettuce, butter, eggs and turkey -- which could affect the price and...
This Chiliz update could give CHZ bulls a much-needed push for…
CHZ could see renewed interest thanks to its recent announcement about new token listings. The Chiliz network announced the listing of 16 fan tokens on MEXC Global. This was one of the network’s largest collective listings that it has ever announced. However, could this offer any significance to CHZ’s performance?
SafeMoon (SFM) Price Prediction 2025-2030: Will SFM be a good investment?
Disclaimer: The datasets shared in the following article have been compiled from a set of online resources and do not reflect AMBCrypto’s own research on the subject. Since the time FTX collapsed in early November, the price of SafeMoon (SFM) has largely followed the overall crypto industry trend. SafeMoon...
1INCH flashes signs of a potential big move ahead, thanks to these observations
1INCH finds favor with ETH whales according to WhaleStats. Evaluating the potential for a bounce from the oversold zone. Crypto investors are looking into potential opportunities now that 2022 is almost at its conclusion. 1INCH fits the bill as one of the tokens that are currently showing promise for a bullish recovery.
LBank welcomes Nigeria’s push to recognize crypto as investment capital
Nigeria has put forward a significant legislation design that will further facilitate cryptocurrency adoption in the country with over 200 million inhabitants. If the Investments and Securities Act, 2007 (Amendment) Bill passes, the Nigerian securities and exchange commission (SEC) will recognize cryptocurrencies and other digital assets as capital for investment.
Ethereum’s validators feel the MEV ‘Boost’, will it help ETH go up the chart?
Ethereum’s validators continue to grow on the network as they adopt MEV boost at a massive scale. Trader addresses holding long positions on Ethereum decline. According to data provided by Delphi Digital, most validators on the Ethereum network adopted the MEV (Miner Extractable Value) boost, after the merge. This MEV boost allows validators to earn more profits while reducing the risk of centralization on the Ethereum network.
Ankr exploit: While its staking derivatives recover, BNB continues to decline
The price of BNB has been on a continuous decline since the Ankr exploit. Ankr confirmed that a former employee was responsible for the $5 million exploit. Despite Binance Coin’s [BNB] staking derivatives post-recovery, following Ankr’s exploit at the beginning of the month, BNB continued on a decline, data from CoinMarketCap revealed.
