Read full article on original website
Related
If We Want a Green Blockchain, We Must Invest in It
One of the many criticisms of blockchain technology is how the technology lacks sustainability. Here's what it may take to improve it.
jguru.com
The Impact of Blockchain Tech on the Casino Industry
Blockchain tech is revolutionizing several industries in the 21st century. The casino industry is enjoying the remarkable benefits that blockchain technology has brought to the table with the emergence of many crypto-based online gaming platforms, secure and faster transactions, etc. For instance, the BitcoinCasinos.gg is one of the best places...
bitcoinist.com
Tracing The Origins Of Criminality: The Virtuous Role Of Blockchain
Even though most of us are aware that the amount of data being produced is growing, the rate at which data were being produced in 2019 will likely come as a shock. It has been speculated that 90% of any and all data ever created on Earth has appeared in the past 2 years and that over the next two years, ten times as much data will have been created as there is today. In the same time frame, we may well see 100 times the existing volume of data.
If you own Bitcoin Cash, XRP, or Ethereum Classic on Coinbase, here’s what to do with your assets
Should you cash out? Are your coins still worth anything? Here are your options.
dailycoin.com
Invest in These Cryptos to Secure Your Future: HedgeUp (HDUP), Tron (TRX), And Bitcoin (BTC)
Sentiments in the cryptocurrency sector have turned sour after a yearlong of selloffs. Deep pullbacks have left valuation levels at some of the lowest levels. As a result, Tron (TRX) and Bitcoin (BTC) are trading at highly discounted levels and HedgeUp is available at a modest price during its presale while offering some of the best reward-to-risk ratios for securing future profits.
ambcrypto.com
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain to execute merge, details inside
Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge on 8 December. Gnosis Chain transitions from PoA to PoS, following Ethereum Merge. This will be the second-ever Merge in the blockchain industry. A major Ethereum sidechain Gnosis Chain is going to execute a Merge today (8 December), transitioning from...
CoinTelegraph
A year after Taproot, Bitcoin community works to unlock its DeFi potential
Taproot support across the industry is still crawling one year after the Bitcoin soft fork, indicating a strong potential for innovation and broader adoption of Web3 solutions to be unlocked through the world's largest cryptocurrency, sources told Cointelegraph. "Since early on, Satoshi predicted that layers being built on top of...
NEWSBTC
Data Suggests Ethereum Layer-2 Tokens May Experience Explosive Upside
While the Ethereum network and its users continue to suffer from the high fees of the layer-1 blockchain, various layer-2 (L2) solutions are stepping into the spotlight to solve the problem. As analyst Miles Deutscher explained, citing data from Dune Analytics, layer-2 scaling solutions saw monumental growth in 2022. “I...
techaiapp.com
DFINITY brings new smart contract functionality to Bitcoin with Internet Computer integration
DFINITY Foundation, the not-for-profit organization contributing to the development of the Internet Computer (IC) — a high-speed, internet-scale public blockchain — has announced today the Internet Computer’s mainnet integration with Bitcoin, bringing smart contract functionality to the cryptocurrency. Now, the Internet Computer can serve as a layer-2 for Bitcoin where smart contracts on the Internet […]
CoinTelegraph
Crypto.com releases proof of reserves, showing above 100% for BTC, ETH
Crypto.com has released an audited proof-of-reserves page, showing that the exchange has enough crypto assets to back its liabilities to customers, according to a Dec. 9 statement on the exchange’s website. The new page shows that Crypto.com has 102% of the Bitcoin (BTC), 101% of the Ether (ETH), and 102% of the USD Coin (USDC) needed to process withdrawals.
bitcoinmagazine.com
Trading Shares Of Bitcoin Miner Argo Blockchain Suspended
On Friday, the trading of shares of Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ: ARBK) was suspended in both the U.S. and U.K. Particular reasoning for the suspension was not provided. The suspension could indicate pending updates or changes to the firm. In the released November operational update, the firm states, “The Company is...
TechCrunch
Solana founders see now as a time to bridge the blockchain and the physical world
“It’s just a time of immense fear, but there’s immense opportunity,” Raj Gokal, co-founder of Solana, said to TechCrunch. “There’s a lot of signal and a lot of noise.”. Developers in the space who weathered the last crypto market cycle see Solana’s ability to handle...
When Will Ethereum Finally Top Bitcoin?
Every cryptocurrency investor shares the random thought of bitcoin getting ousted. The oldest cryptocurrency and blockchain has spent all its years of existence on top of the charts. By dominating a fast-growing space and pioneering tremendous developments; the ‘future of money’ controls over 30% of the total crypto market valuation. The top list is ever-changing, a number of projects have occupied top positions in the elite league of cryptocurrencies. Only a few have kept this position for a reasonable duration. The competition at the top is stern, but for bitcoin; it is lonely at the top.
forkast.news
Decentralized exchanges could gain popularity following the FTX collapse
Welcome to Forkast Forecasts 2023. In this series, leaders, innovators and visionaries in blockchains share their industry predictions for the year ahead. Ethan Buchman is the cofounder of blockchain protocol Tendermint and decentralized network Cosmos. He is the chief executive officer of Informal Systems, a company focused on verifiable distributed systems and organizations, including formal verification of Cosmos protocols and their implementation. He serves as the vice president of the Interchain Foundation, a non-profit dedicated to the research and development of open decentralized networks, such as the Cosmos Network.
Washington City Paper
What is the future of Cardano – Try These Energy Efficient Cryptos With 30x Gain Incoming In 2023
Cardano (ADA) is one of the biggest cryptocurrencies, according to CoinMarketCap. Cardano is intrinsically more energy-efficient than Bitcoin because it employs a ‘Proof of Stake consensus method where participants in the currency acquire tokens to join the network. Cardano has a blockchain that is adaptive, renewable, and extensible for running smart contracts.
cryptoglobe.com
Coinbase CEO on What a ‘Modern Day Howey Test for Cryptocurrency’ Might Look Like
Earlier this week, Brian Armstrong, Co-Founder and CEO of crypto exchange Coinbase, shared his thoughts on crypto regulation in the U.S. In a blog post published on 19 December 2022, Armstrong said that, in the wake of the collapse of crypto exchange FTX, the U.S. and other major jurisdictions needed to take the aforementioned steps to “restore trust”:
CoinDesk
Symbiont.io, Which Tried to Bring Blockchain to Traditional Finance, Files for Chapter 11
Symbiont.io, which almost a decade ago joined the rush of startups trying to bring crypto's underlying blockchain technology into conventional finance, filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection on Dec. 1. The New York-based company said its assets and liabilities both ranged between $1 million and $10 million, according to a...
crowdfundinsider.com
WOO Network Introduces Self-Reporting Dashboard to Make Crypto Exchanges More Transparent
In a “proactive” response to calls for transparency among digital assets exchanges, WOO Network has launched “a real-time reporting of its assets and liabilities – the first in this industry.”. WOO Network’s transparency dashboard, WOO X, “includes live data reporting that updates every 15 mins, proof...
nftgators.com
Coinbase President and Binance CEO Among Web3 Experts Teaching a MasterClass on Crypto & Blockchain
The class will be taught by Emilie Choi, Chris Dixon, Paul Krugman and Changpeng “CZ” Zhao. Emilie Choi will share insights on the complexities of regulation and how entrepreneurs can build the future of Web3. Chris Dixon, founder and managing partner of a16z, will talk about the Web3...
ffnews.com
Advanced Payment Solutions Issued Licence by Astana Financial Services Authority to Act as Digital Investments Agent
The Astana Financial Services Authority (AFSA) has issued a licence to Advanced Payment Solutions (APS) to deal in stablecoins on behalf of clients. The licence allows APS to place orders for the most popular pairs of transactions from USD and EUR to USDC and USDT and vice versa. APS believes...
Comments / 0