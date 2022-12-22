Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
abccolumbia.com
Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
Upscale steakhouse lands prime space at Rock Hill project
ROCK HILL, S.C. — An upscale steakhouse will serve as the anchor tenant at The Power House in Rock Hill. Epic Prime — a new concept for restaurateur Elliott Close and the team behind Epic Chophouse — should make its debut in early to mid-summer. “It’ll be...
abccolumbia.com
Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
WRDW-TV
South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
coladaily.com
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready
The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
wearecamdenhs.com
Merry Christmas from CHS Athletics
The Camden High School Athletic Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! We hope you all have a safe and fun holiday season with family & friends.
cn2.com
Mother Says School Should Have Done More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
