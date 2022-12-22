ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbia, SC

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
247Sports

South Carolina Gamecocks schedule for Gator Bowl

The South Carolina football players, coaches and support staff will have the chance to spend part of their Christmas with their families but that night, it is time to get back to work to finish off the 2022 season. The Gamecocks (8-4) will reconvene in Jacksonville, Fla. to begin preparation for the Gator Bowl at 6 p.m. on December 25.
COLUMBIA, SC
Yahoo Sports

Notre Dame vs South Carolina TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Prediction Game Preview

Notre Dame vs South Carolina prediction, game preview, odds, how to watch. TaxSlayer Gator Bowl, Friday, December 30. Notre Dame vs South Carolina TaxSlayer Gator Bowl Prediction Game Preview. – Contact/Follow @ColFootballNews & @PeteFiutak. Notre Dame vs South Carolina How To Watch. Date: Friday, December 30. Game Time: 3:30 ET.
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Thousands of trout to be released in Saluda River

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— The SC Department of National Resources (SCDNR) Freshwater Fisheries Section is releasing thousands of trout into multiple locations in the lower Saluda River near Columbia. The 8 to 11-inch sized, rainbow and brown trout will be delivered by truck and transported from the Walhalla State Fish...
COLUMBIA, SC
abccolumbia.com

Historic SC house, mansion open for guided holiday tours

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)— You can visit the historic Robert Mills House and the Hampton-Preston Mansion for a guided holiday tour. Guests will see holiday decorations from the 19th century. Tours will be offered on certain days through Friday, December 30. Tickets are $18 for adults, and $15 for kids.
COLUMBIA, SC
WLOS.com

Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
WRDW-TV

South Carolina criminal pursuit lasts over 8 hours: suspect arrested

EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WRDW/WAGT) - The Edgefield County Sherriff’s Office have arrested a burglary suspect after a near 8 hour pursuit. Just after 8 a.m. on Christmas morning, deputies got a call on a traffic stop near Martintown Road and Currytown Road in Edgefield County, according to Jody Rowland with the Edgefield County Sheriff’s Office.
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, SC
abccolumbia.com

Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
News19 WLTX

Person shot outside Olive Garden on Harbison Boulevard

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Police are investigating after a person was shot outside a business on Harbison Boulevard in Columbia. According to a spokesperson for the Columbia Police Department, the call came in at 6 p.m. to the parking lot of the Olive Garden restaurant on Harbison Boulevard where a male victim of unspecified age was found with a non-life-threatening gunshot wound to the arm.
COLUMBIA, SC
coladaily.com

Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready

The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
wearecamdenhs.com

Merry Christmas from CHS Athletics

The Camden High School Athletic Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! We hope you all have a safe and fun holiday season with family & friends.
CAMDEN, SC
cn2.com

Mother Says School Should Have Done More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
ROCK HILL, SC

Comments / 0

Community Policy