Qatar Expresses 'Extreme Concern' Over Taliban Bar on Female Staff - Statement
(Reuters) - Qatar expressed "extreme concern" over the order by Afghanistan's Taliban-run administration to stop female employees from working, calling on the administration to review its decision, a foreign ministry statement said on Sunday. The ministry "stresses the need to respect women's right to work, given that the freedom to...
Romney: Finishing the border wall and keeping Title 42 are the immigration solutions ‘sitting right in front of’ Biden
Utah Republican Sen. Mitt Romney said the Biden administration should finish the wall along the U.S.-Mexico border and keep Title 42 and the “Remain in Mexico” policy.
Russia Denounces EU for Granting Bosnia Candidacy Status
SARAJEVO (Reuters) - Russia criticised the European Union for granting Bosnia a candidate status, saying on Friday it was part of a Western push to impose its policies on the Western Balkan countries. Last week, EU leaders agreed to make Bosnia and Herzegovina a formal candidate to become a member...
Al Qaeda Releases Video It Claims Is Narrated by Leader Al-Zawahiri Who Was Believed Dead -SITE
CAIRO (Reuters) -Al Qaeda has released a 35-minute recording the group claims was narrated by its leader Ayman al-Zawahiri, who was believed to have been killed in a U.S. raid in August 2022, SITE intelligence group said on Friday. The recording was undated and the transcript did not clearly point...
Chinese Ambassador Says Ukraine Crisis Has Hurt Relations With EU -Report
(Reuters) - Russia's invasion of Ukraine has put China in a "very difficult position" for its bilateral relations with the European Union, Fu Cong, the Chinese ambassador to the EU, was quoted as saying in an interview with the South China Morning Post published on Friday. Fu said one of...
U.S. Citizen Held in UAE After Criticising Egypt President Released, Says Fiancée
DUBAI (Reuters) - An Egyptian-American national, detained in the United Arab Emirates after criticising Egyptian president and calling for protests ahead of a climate meet there, has been released from prison, his fiancée said on Friday. The Emirati government did not respond to a request for comment on the...
Tanker Explosion Kills 8 in Johannesburg
JOHANNESBURG (Reuters) - A gas tanker apparently stuck under a bridge exploded in Johannesburg on Saturday, killing eight people, injuring scores more and damaging nearby buildings, emergency services said. The blast broke the roof of the emergency department at the Tambo Memorial hospital, destroyed two houses and several cars, and...
Suspected Militants Heading for Pakistani Govt Target Blow Themselves Up
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) -Pakistani militants thought to have been on the verge of carrying out a suicide bombing in Islamabad's government district blew themselves up on Friday as police pursued their car, killing one officer, authorities said. The interior ministry said the vehicle had been heading for a high-value target in...
Mexico's Newest Oil Refinery Now Seen Working at Half Capacity in Mid-2023
MEXICO CITY (Reuters) - Mexican state oil company Pemex's newest refinery will reach half of its crude processing capacity in July, the national president said on Friday, marking the latest shift in timing for the project's operations. The Olmeca oil refinery, being built next to the Dos Bocas port, is...
U.S. House Approves Ukraine Aid Including Arms After Zelenskiy Visit
WASHINGTON/KYIV (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives gave final approval on Friday to a $45 billion aid package for Ukraine, as President Volodymyr Zelenskiy warned his citizens that Russia could launch attacks over Christmas and urged them to heed air raid alarms. The aid measure passed by the Democratic-controlled...
Russia Ready to Resume Gas Supplies to Europe Via Yamal-Europe Pipeline -Novak
(Reuters) -Moscow is ready to resume gas supplies to Europe through the Yamal-Europe Pipeline, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexander Novak told state TASS news agency. "The European market remains relevant, as the gas shortage persists, and we have every opportunity to resume supplies," TASS cited Novak as saying in remarks published by the agency on Sunday.
South Korea Condemns North Korean Arms Sales to Russian Military Company
SEOUL (Reuters) - South Korea's foreign ministry said on Friday it condemns North Korea's arms shipment to a private Russian military company, the Wagner Group, adding it supports the United States' push to raise the issue at the U.N. Security Council. The White House said on Thursday North Korea has...
Finland Asks Russia to Guarantee Safety of Moscow Embassy
OSLO (Reuters) - Finland's Moscow embassy has asked Russia to guarantee the diplomatic mission's safety following an incident this week in which people wearing masks threw sledgehammers into the embassy yard. The incident caused no injures or damage to the building, the Finnish foreign ministry said on Friday. But Finland's...
Putin Tells Russian Defence Industry to up Its Game for Ukraine War
(Reuters) - President Vladimir Putin on Friday told Russia's defence industry chiefs to up their game to ensure that the Russian army quickly got all the weapons, equipment and military hardware it needed to fight in Ukraine. Putin, who has cast Russia's war in Ukraine as part of an historic...
Fiji’s King Maker Party SODELPA Votes to Support Opposition Coalition
SYDNEY (Reuters) - Fiji's Social Democratic Liberal Party (SODELPA) said on Friday that it would form a coalition with two other parties, a move that will dislodge current Prime Minister Frank Bainimarama. "We believe we have agreed on a way forward that benefits this country," party leader Viliame Gavoka said...
Jailed Pending Trial, Pro-Kurdish Politician Loses Seat in Turkish Parliament
ANKARA (Reuters) - A member of Turkey's pro-Kurdish opposition party lost her seat in parliament for missing several sessions, the Official Gazette showed on Friday, after she was jailed pending trial on terrorism charges . Semra Guzel, a member of the Peoples' Democratic Party (HDP), was jailed pending trial in...
Tunisia Seeks to Cut Fiscal Deficit to 5.5% in 2023, Led by Economic Reforms
TUNIS (Reuters) -Tunisia expects to reduce its fiscal deficit to 5.5% next year from a forecast 7.7% this year, driven by austerity measures that could pave the way for a final deal with the International Monetary Fund on a rescue package. The North African country has been in urgent need...
Hungary Imposes Windfall Tax on Drug Producers to Plug Budget Gap
BUDAPEST (Reuters) -Hungary's government has imposed a windfall tax on drug producers based on net revenues generated in 2022 and 2023, as it tries to plug holes in the state budget. According to a government decree late on Friday, the rate increases progressively, and will be 8% on net revenues...
Power Dip Triggers Flaring at Martinez Refinery in California - Local Media
(Reuters) - A power dip resulted in flaring at Martinez refinery in California, a local media report stated, citing Martinez Refining Company representative. Operations were otherwise stable and that the cause of the electrical disruption was under investigation, the report said. Late on Thursday, Contra Costa Health Services said the...
Myanmar Shadow Govt Raises Alarm After Junta Meets ASEAN Members
(Reuters) - Myanmar's shadow government on Friday urged ASEAN not to waver from its policy of excluding the country's military leaders from its gatherings after Thailand hosted junta ministers in informal talks with other Southeast Asian officials. Government ministers of Thailand, Cambodia, Laos and Vietnam met with junta representatives in...
