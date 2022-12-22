ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Camden, SC

Merry Christmas from CHS Athletics

The Camden High School Athletic Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! We hope you all have a safe and fun holiday season with family & friends.
CAMDEN, SC
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say

BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
BROOKHAVEN, GA
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested

SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
SUMTER COUNTY, SC
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
COLUMBIA, SC
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm

SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
SUMTER, SC
Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast. To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional...
COLUMBIA, SC
Roy’s Grille opens in new location

Roy’s Grille, originally launched inside a gas station in Lexington, has re-opened in a new location in Irmo. Founded by 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador Chris Williams, Roy’s Grille opened last Thursday at 7971 N Woodrow Street. Hundreds of fans and supporters came out over the weekend to show their support.
LEXINGTON, SC
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready

The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
COLUMBIA, SC
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays

The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
COLUMBIA, SC
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old

AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
AUGUSTA, GA
Mother Says School Should Have Done More

ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
ROCK HILL, SC

