FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensColumbia, SC
The Largest Dogfighting Ring in SC History Was Taken Down – Here’s HowKennardo G. JamesEastover, SC
Christmas weekend events across the Pee DeePee Dee News - Lisa BaileySumter, SC
19 pieces of pre-filed legislation to watchPee Dee News - Lisa BaileyColumbia, SC
DDSN Terminates Contract with Lutheran Services CarolinasPJ@SCDDSNColumbia, SC
Gamecocks Display Unique Commitment To Recruiting New Areas
The South Carolina coaching staff routinely goes out of their way to scour the entire country in search of new talent.
South Carolina's Christmas Wishlist
During the holiday season, it's important to be thankful for gifts while also hoping for the future. South Carolina has several wishes they hope to be granted soon.
WLTX.com
'Diehard Gamecock' USC nutrition staff member surprised by trip to Gator Bowl with the team
Anita Oneal has worked with the USC Athletics nutrition department to provide meals for the football players. Soon, she'll head to the Gator Bowl.
WFAE.org
Trailblazer on and in the court, South Carolina Judge Casey Manning retires
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Hundreds of South Carolinians, including the governor and former state Supreme Court chief justices, on Thursday honored the vast career of Judge Casey Manning, who helped break the color barrier in college athletics and was known for bringing a sense of humor to the bench. The...
This Huge Thrift Shop in South Carolina is a Must-Visit
Disclaimer:The following information is updated for 2022. It is for educational purposes. Spending some time at your local thrift store can be a cool way to spend your day. There's always something there for everyone and for a great deal too!
wearecamdenhs.com
Merry Christmas from CHS Athletics
The Camden High School Athletic Department wants to wish everyone a Merry Christmas & Happy New Year! We hope you all have a safe and fun holiday season with family & friends.
fox5atlanta.com
Missing mother may be in Lawrenceville area, Brookhaven police say
BROOKHAVEN, Ga. - Police are searching for a missing 21-year-old South Carolina mother last seen in Brookhaven. A Mattie's Call, Georgia's emergency missing alert for disabled or elderly persons, has since been issued. Nyzea Moea Grayton was last seen at a gas station along North Druid Hills Road near Interstate...
WIS-TV
‘I have to bury two boys’: Family loses everything except faith ahead of Christmas.
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WIS) — A family in Orangeburg County is mourning the loss of two special needs children after a fire destroyed their mobile home in North. The Orangeburg County Fire District confirmed that flames erupted around 2 a.m. Wednesday morning, killing two and displacing seven family members. Edward...
abccolumbia.com
Caught on camera! Giant moose sheds its antlers
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO)—A wild winter video caught on cam in the wild…shows a giant moose with something to lose!
WLOS.com
Nine law enforcement agencies involved in I-95 operation, 19 arrested
SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — A four-day operation with nine law enforcement agencies led to the arrest of 19 people wanted in multiple states. The operation, called "Operation Ice Storm," involved multiple Sheriff's Office as well as help from Homeland Security and CBP Air Unit, according to the Sumter County Sheriff's Office on Thursday. The plan involved deputies and agents conducting over 500 traffic stops from December 12 to December 15, leading to the arrest of 19 suspects.
WLTX.com
South Carolina power outages rising and temperatures quickly falling this Friday
COLUMBIA, S.C. — We reached 54 degrees early this morning in Columbia. That changed pretty quickly once the cold front moved in around 5:50 a.m. this morning. Since then, we have seen winds gusting from 40 to 50 mph with temperatures falling into the 30s. This is a sign of the bitter cold on the way in and has led to some issues this morning.
abccolumbia.com
Sumter Sheriff announces arrests, firearm seizures from Operation Ice Storm
SUMTER, S.C. (WOLO)— The Sumter County Sheriff’s Office announced the results from Operation Ice Storm. From December 12-December 15, multiple wanted subjects and narcotics were apprehended along Interstate 95 in Sumter during 500 traffic stops. The event was a partnership between Homeland Security, CBP Air Unit, Clarendon County...
WIS-TV
Soda City Live: Aunty Courtney’s Shrimp & Grits
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Courtney Garris, owner of Aunty Courtney’s, a catering company based in Columbia joined Billie Jean Shaw to show how you can make a quick and easy shrimp and grits breakfast. To season the shrimp, Courtney used her homemade seasoning mixture, seafood sauce, Quaker Oats traditional...
carolinapanorama.com
Roy’s Grille opens in new location
Roy’s Grille, originally launched inside a gas station in Lexington, has re-opened in a new location in Irmo. Founded by 2022 South Carolina Chef Ambassador Chris Williams, Roy’s Grille opened last Thursday at 7971 N Woodrow Street. Hundreds of fans and supporters came out over the weekend to show their support.
fox5atlanta.com
Black students address frustrations in meeting after white teacher uses racial slur in class
DECATUR, Ga. - Students, faculty and community members united Wednesday in a town hall dedicated to giving Black students a chance to speak after a white teacher at Decatur High School openly used a racial slur on Dec. 7 in front of students. The teenagers that spoke all agreed the...
coladaily.com
Are you prepared for the winter storm? Here are tips to help you get ready
The National Weather Service in Columbia is calling for a significantly colder air mass to arrive in the Midlands beginning early Friday morning. According to officials, the state is forecasted to have its coldest Christmas since 1983, and temperatures are predicted to dangerously drop to cold levels over the holiday weekend.
coladaily.com
Local trash, recycling and office schedules for the holidays
The holiday season is just around the corner, and here is a list of state, county, and city offices that will be closed or operating on a modified schedule. All South Carolina State Buildings and Offices will be closed Dec. 23 through 27 in observance of the Christmas holiday. They will also be closed Jan. 2 for New Year’s.
Accused school shooter to remain in Juvenile custody
An accused school shooter will remain in custody at the Department of Juvenile Justice. The 12 year old suspect is charged with murder, after a school shooting in the Upstate He will remain at the DJJ facility in Columbia.
WRDW-TV
Augustan sentenced to 15 years for enticement of 13-year-old
AUGUSTA, Ga. (WRDW/WAGT) - An Augusta man has been sentenced to 15 years in federal prison after pleading guilty to enticement of a minor for sexual activity. According to evidence presented in court, in June and July 2019, when Derek Jerome Nelson, now 33, was 30 years old, he enticed a 13-year-old minor girl into sexual conduct.
cn2.com
Mother Says School Should Have Done More
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – As we reported this week, 2 children were found safe during a traffic stop conducted by the North Carolina State Highway Patrol. Rock Hill Police charging their father, Jovan Bradshaw, with illegally taking custody of the children. The mother of those 2 kids,...
