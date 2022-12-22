Read full article on original website
South San Francisco catalytic converter thieves arrested
SOUTH SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested by the South San Francisco Police Department over the weekend in relation to a catalytic converter theft Friday. Weekend dayshift officers with the department investigated the theft, which took place on the 300 block of Shaw Road, not far from SFO. According to a social media […]
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out
Racist incident caught on camera at San Ramon In-N-Out

KRON4's Amanda Hari reports. https://www.kron4.com/news/bay-area/anti-asian-harassment-at-in-n-out-caught-on-video/.
Alleged drug dealer said to have assaulted SFPD officer faces felony charges
A 19-year-old San Francisco resident is facing felony charges for alleged drug dealing and assault of a police officer, the San Francisco District Attorney's Office announced on Friday. On Dec. 16, Fernando Castro Torres was arrested for allegedly possessing 21.6 grams of fentanyl and other narcotics. In an effort to...
Multiple guns including AR-15 assault weapon seized from Menlo Park man
SAN MATEO COUNTY – Menlo Park police officers and San Mateo County District Attorney gun violence detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a resident who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. On Wednesday, police issued a search warrant on suspicion of a prohibited person possessing firearms in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue in Menlo Park. Detectives said they seized an unregistered AR-15 assault weapon, two handguns, multiple high-capacity magazines, hundreds of rounds of ammunition. Police arrested Kristian Arnaldo Arguello, who was previously prohibited from possessing guns and ammunition because of a criminal conviction, and booked him into the San Mateo County Jail. The San Mateo County District Attorney's office tweeted about the arrest, including a photo of the arsenal seized.The investigation was a collaboration between the Menlo Park Police Department and the San Mateo County District Attorney's Office Gun Violence Prevention Program.
SAN FRANCISCO — A woman in San Francisco, California, has been arrested for allegedly killing a 1-year-old girl and a 5-year-old girl, officials say. On Friday, just after 7:30 a.m., San Francisco Police Department said in a news release that officers were called to a unit on Navy Road for a report of two unresponsive juveniles. When officers arrived, they met up with both parents, who told them where the juveniles were inside the house. Officers rendered aid immediately.
SJ man arrested for selling fentanyl-laced pills to Los Gatos High students, causing overdoses: DA
A suspected drug dealer has been arrested for allegedly selling fentanyl-laced pills to teens at Los Gatos High School, causing several to overdose.
Police investigating racist incident at San Ramon In-N-Out caught on video
SAN RAMON, Calif. (KRON) — Police are investigating an incident in which two people enjoying food at an In-N-Out Burger in San Ramon were faced with racist language and threats on the night of Christmas Eve. It was all caught on video. Arine Kim and her friend were filming themselves while trying menu items at […]
Fairfield police seize 552 marijuana plants in illegal grow bust
FAIRFIELD, Calif. (KRON) — The Fairfield Police Department (FPD) seized 552 cannabis plants from an illegal grow operation on Dec. 7, it announced Friday. The plants were all in one house, and the occupant of the residence was issued a citation. FPD’s Special Operations Team investigated a home in the 2000 block of San Angelo […]
SAN MATEO -- A man arrested for pointing a gun at a father and his young child in a San Mateo neighborhood was found in possession of a large cache of weapons and a "tremendous amount of ammunition," according to police.San Mateo police said officers responded at 3:05 p.m. to the 600 block of 10th Ave. to a report of someone brandishing a firearm. The investigation determined a man identified as Andrew Paul Michael, 27, had retrieved a gun from his home after a brief argument with the victim and his 4-year-old child who had been delivering an invitation to...
Man who spray painted threatening messages around Vallejo arrested
VALLEJO -- Police in Vallejo on Friday arrested a man suspected of spray painting threats against President Biden and President Obama on buildings around town, authorities said.According to a release issued by the Vallejo Police Department, on December 19, officers responded to multiple calls regarding graffiti with threatening messages directed towards Presidents Biden and Obama painted on structures across the city.Vallejo clean-up crews worked to remove the graffiti from several private and public structures. An investigation by police identified the suspect as Thomas Dale Hughs, who continued to paint threatening messages on structures after the city removed the graffiti. Officials estimate Hughs caused over $1,000 in destruction to buildings around Vallejo.Hughs was taken into custody on Friday after officers located him in Vallejo. He admitted to painting the graffiti after being read his rights and was booked into the Solano County Jail.
SAN MATEO, Calif. (KRON) — A San Mateo man was arrested on Thursday after he was accused of pointing a gun at a man and his young son, the San Mateo Police Department said in a press release. Officers searched the suspect’s home and found a large collection of weapons. Officers responded to the 600 […]
Menlo Park police San Mateo County District Attorney detectives said they seized numerous guns, including a prohibited AR-15 assault weapon, from a man who has been prohibited from possessing guns since 2015. Police, bearing a search warrant, went to a home in the 1300 block of Hamilton Avenue on Wednesday...
Oakland Lucky Three Seven restaurant serves holiday meals months after owner gunned down
OAKLAND -- A holiday food giveaway in Oakland took on a new meaning this year following the murder of the business's co-owner. Artgel "Jun" Anabo Jr. was gunned down in front of his popular Fruitvale District restaurant, Lucky Three Seven, back on May 18 this year.On Friday, the restaurant moved forward with its annual Christmas event, giving out free food to feed neighbors and the community. Every order was free, instead of the $15 it would normally cost for each plate. "It was actually (Jun's) idea that started this thing. So I want to keep the tradition going,"...
19-year-old fentanyl dealer who led police on chase charged by SF DA
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — District Attorney Brooke Jenkins announced multiple felony charges against a 19-year-old who allegedly led police on a chase against traffic and without a license, according to a press release. Fernando Castro Torres has been charged with felony assault on a peace officer, resisting an executive officer, possession for sale fentanyl, cocaine […]
2 out-of-town suspects arrested, linked to numerous package thefts in Benicia
BENICIA, Calif. (KRON) — Two suspects were arrested Friday afternoon after being accused of stealing packages from various homes throughout a Benicia neighborhood, the Benicia Police Department announced on Facebook. KRON On is streaming news live now Police received a call around 4:48 p.m. of a report that two individuals linked to a gold SUV […]
Deceased Couple in Santa Rosa Identified
The couple found shot to death inside a home in Santa Rosa on Wednesday morning have been identified. Police say 50-year-old Eric Nance and 44-year-old Melany Texeira were boyfriend and girlfriend. Officers found their bodies after a relative requested a welfare check. Both Nance and Texeira were shot once and a gun was found nearby. Investigators have not announced a motive.
A 34-year-old woman was arrested Friday for the deaths of two young children in San Francisco. Officers were called to Navy Road Friday morning for two unresponsive kids. When they arrived, the parents led them to a 1-year-old baby girl and a five-year-old girl. Despite medical aid, the two children...
Woman arrested after 1-year-old, 5-year-old found dead in SF home
SAN FRANCISCO (KRON) — A woman was arrested Friday in connection with the death of two young children, the San Francisco Police Department announced in a press release. SFPD officers found a 5-year-old and a 1-year-old dead inside a home. Officers were called to Navy Road at approximately 7:37 a.m. Friday in response to a […]
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large
Woman killed in Concord hit-and-run crash, suspect still at large

KRON4's Philippe Djegal reports. Read more at KRON4.com: https://trib.al/VupL9J9.
