Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Sinister Story Behind Black Diamond Cemetery - WashingtonWestloadedBlack Diamond, WA
Healing and Joy With Holiday LightsMaria Shimizu ChristensenPuyallup, WA
Big Chicken Opens its Newest Location In RentonMadocRenton, WA
Washington Commanders' Chances to Make the PlayoffsFlurrySportsWashington, DC
Seattle Seahawks Playoff Chances Heading Into ChristmasFlurrySportsSeattle, WA
Related
The Suburban Times
Tacoma City Council Passes Ordinance 28866
TACOMA, Wash. – Ordinance 28866 – brought forward by District 3 Council Member Keith Blocker and co-sponsored by Mayor Victoria Woodards and Deputy Mayor Catherine Ushka – was unanimously passed by the Tacoma City Council tonight. “With the full support of my City Council colleagues, we have...
KUOW
Four big housing ideas that could reshape greater Seattle: The Ripple Effect
The greater Seattle metro region is a hotbed of housing experimentation right now. In many different cities, people are talking about new ideas, new approaches to this problem of how to build enough housing without tearing apart vulnerable communities in the process. Part three in a series. This story is...
seattlemedium.com
Black Central District Family’s $77K Affordable Housing Fee
A Seattle family can’t build affordable housing on their property without first paying the city $77,000. The family has decided to sue. It has been two years since the project was placed on hold due to the $77,000. That’s the amount the family would have to pay to the city to break ground.
lynnwoodtimes.com
State regulators approve Puget Sound Energy rate case settlements
LACEY, Wash., December 23, 2022—On Thursday, state regulators approved hundreds of millions of dollars in rate increases for Puget Sound Energy electric and natural gas customers beginning January 1, 2023. PSE services natural gas to Snohomish County. The Utilities and Transportation Commission approved three settlement agreements establishing a multi-year...
seattlemedium.com
King County Announces First Residents Moving Into New Health Through Housing Building
King County Executive Dow Constantine recently announced the latest opening for Health Through Housing: Salmonberry Lofts, a newly constructed building providing 76 units of permanent supportive housing in Pioneer Square. The building will welcome the first residents later this month and is being operated by Chief Seattle Club, an organization with a local footprint in the Pioneer Square neighborhood.
KUOW
Arts organizations object to proposed Seattle Center light rail location
A concerned coalition of artists and arts organizations recently presented an open letter to the Sound Transit Board, requesting that the upcoming Seattle Center light rail station be located on Mercer Street. The request would shift the current plan to build the station on Republican Street, so that years of...
Pierce County to raise sewer rates for higher maintenance costs
(The Center Square) – Pierce County residents will see a 3% increase in their sewer rates starting next year. In 2023, single-family customers will pay $59.06, multi-family customers will pay $51.59 per unit monthly and businesses customers will pay a basic service charge of $17.67 each month according to the county.
thejoltnews.com
Olympia City Council approves 2023 legislative priorities
The Olympia City Council approved the legislative priorities for 2023, including continuing to support climate change, addressing homelessness and affordable housing, and supporting mental and behavioral health. In a previous city council meeting on December 13, Olympia's legislative liaison Susan Grisham presented two-page information on the legislative priorities. Councilmember Dani...
Some Washingtonians choosing between food and heat amid rising utility prices
SEATTLE — Puget Sound Energy and Seattle City Light have already announced increases for this winter and current freezing temperatures are compounding the problem for many in our area. As the temperature dips outside, the decision to turn on the heat can be complicated. “It’s something that you definitely...
publicola.com
State Could Eliminate Jaywalking Law; Right-Wing Group Attacks Seattle Council for Addiction Program They Had Nothing to Do With
1. If you’ve ever lived outside the Pacific Northwest, or spent time in virtually any big city elsewhere, you may wonder why the state of Washington still has, and enforces, laws against “jaywalking”—the practice of crossing the street midblock or while the light is green but the road is clear. (“Jay-walking” is an antique slur for a rube who doesn’t know enough to keep out of the road). Crossing the street in an area other than an intersection or against a signal can set you back $68, and you’re far more likely to be targeted if you’re Black; according to a 2017 analysis, more than a quarter of jaywalking tickets issued between 2010 and 2016 went to Black pedestrians, even though just 7 percent of Seattle residents are Black.
thurstontalk.com
COVID Relief Funding Awarded to PSE Clears More Than $20 Million in Unpaid Customer Bills
Puget Sound Energy (PSE) helped thousands of customers this holiday season pay off millions in past due bills. The Washington State Department of Commerce (Commerce) awarded PSE $20.4 million in COVID relief funding authorized by the American Rescue Plan Act, passed in 2021. The money went toward paying off or reducing unpaid electric and natural gas utility bills for nearly 36,000 current and former customers.
The Stranger
The Solution to Homelessness
Every time you feel the need to complain about seeing a homeless person, stop yourself and do the following thing instead: In an email to your city council member, your mayor, your county council member, King County Executive Dow Constantine, and all three of your state representatives, announce your support for a property tax that raises $1 billion per year for the next 10 years.
King County Metro tries to expand ridership while flush with federal funds
(The Center Square) – The King County Metro’s ridership rates have dropped since the COVID-19 pandemic began. Ridership in 2022 has shown improvement, but the department will continue to be heavily reliant on federal funds going into the next two years. King County Metro bus ridership was at...
Here is the Most Expensive Restaurant in Washington State Right Now
I'm all about eating cheap but sometimes you just feel like splurging on yourself and your loved ones. According to LoveFood, the most expensive restaurant belongs to Metropolitan Grill. Or The Met as its regulars call it. Metropolitan Grill offers a wide variety of dinner options but is also open...
lynnwoodtimes.com
Garbage services suspended across Snohomish County
SNOHOMISH COUNTY, Wash., December 23, 2022—Today both Waste Management and Republic Services announced suspension for all garbage and recycling service pickups throughout Snohomish County due to hazardous road conditions from last night’s freeze. Customers are asked to place carts on the curb for pick up the next service day.
knkx.org
Port Townsend residents say deer have grown to "absurd" numbers
Deer have been a fixture of Port Townsend for years. And judging by Youtube videos, residents' reactions to them are mixed — there's surprise, adoration, annoyance, even fear. In one video Port Townsend Mayor David Faber posted last week, a deer followed him and a friend's dog several blocks....
Washington homeless population surpassed most states in 2022
As winter weather blankets the region, a new federal report ranks Washington as having one of the largest populations of people experiencing homelessness, with half of those people living unsheltered. Driving the news: The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development's annual homelessness assessment, released this week, shows that Washington...
Snohomish County framer fined $400,000 for 16th safety violation
A Snohomish County contractor is being fined $400,000 for breaking safety regulations, a violation the company has already been cited for 15 other times. The Washington state Department of Labor and Industries (L&I) was inspecting a Seattle job site where the company, Genesis Framing Construction, was building a two-story house when they observed several safety violations.
KUOW
A man dies of an overdose. Then chaos ensues at his swank Seattle apartment building
Bobby Hawran was a retired longshoreman with a handsome face and an even handsomer pension. In April 2021, Hawran, 62, moved into an apartment building in north Seattle. The new building was named Janus, for the Roman god of beginnings and endings, and the duality between war and peace — a metaphor for Hawran’s short time in the building if there ever was one.
Tacoma Daily Index
Controversies in and around Tacoma
In the greater Tacoma area, three large controversies emerged where we least expected them; Parkland, South Tacoma and out-lying areas of Pierce County. The Parkland School (on Pacific Avenue and about South 121st) was slated for demolition to make way for student housing. Owned by PLU, the historic building is...
Comments / 1