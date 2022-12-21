Read full article on original website
bookriot.com
Long Gone: 10 of the Best Historical Fiction Books of 2022
Spanish philosopher George Santayana once said, “Those who cannot remember the past are condemned to repeat it.” Which is a great reason to read history books — they teach us about the past! And falling under the history book umbrella are historical fiction books. Just because they’re fiction doesn’t mean they don’t contain information about real times, places, and events. Historical fiction can be a rich, exciting way to learn about history. That’s why history fans and fiction fans should check out this list of ten of the best historical fiction books of 2022!
Collider
How 'Easy Rider' Became the Defining Film of the Counterculture Movement
There aren’t many films that encapsulate an era as perfectly as Easy Rider. It was released in 1969, the final year in one of the most important decades for American culture. It was a time of great social reform, with campaigns such as the civil rights movement and second-wave feminism finally achieving the legislative and cultural victories they had been searching for. The increasingly counterculture youth — spurred on by musicians like Bob Dylan and filmmakers like Arthur Penn — sought to upheave centuries-old notions they deemed unfit for a modernizing world, and with the charismatic John F. Kennedy leading the charge, it seemed they were going to get everything they wanted. But dreams are easier dreamt than realized, and the decade’s final years were besmudged by upheaval and unrest, brought on by an escalating war in Vietnam and the assassination of many of its great leaders. What started with the promise of a new golden age ended with a nation in turmoil, and as the sun set one last time on the decade that JFK had once dubbed as the “New Frontier," few mourned its passing.
Guest Column: ‘The Whale’ Writer Samuel D. Hunter Says the Film Is an Invitation to Experience Humanity
Thirteen years ago, when I began working on a play that eventually became The Whale, I didn’t think I was writing a story about a man who was, among other things, living with obesity. All I knew is that I wanted to write about an English teacher struggling to connect with a young person, just as I was struggling to connect with my own students as an expository writing teacher at a public university in New Jersey. Ten or so years earlier, I had been an overweight gay kid in northern Idaho attending a fundamentalist Christian school — a school which...
BBC
Brian Friel: Queen's exhibition recognises playwright's life and work
The late Brian Friel rarely sought the limelight, preferring his plays to get all the attention. And they did, from his first Broadway hit with Philadelphia Here I Come! to the multi-award winning Dancing at Lughnasa. The Holywood superstar Meryl Streep, who played Kate in the film of Dancing at...
Seeking a Life of Art in Jewish Family Stories
In educated, middle-class Jewish homes, it’s not uncommon for the kids to boast artistic passions and ambitions. To judge by Focus Features’ Armageddon Time and Universal’s The Fabelmans, two semi-autobiographical dramas from directors James Gray and Steven Spielberg, respectively, art is a thematic centerpiece, opening up a Pandora’s box of conflicting values. An array of pragmatic and moral dilemmas, stemming in part from the protagonists’ identity as Jews, is at the core of each film. Our protagonists and their family members are conversant in the outlier’s life, having experienced antisemitism. Many of their self-assessments, goals and responses to others emerge from...
BBC
Rare Jane Austen books could sell for £100,000
A set of five first-edition Jane Austen novels could sell for more than £100,000 at auction. The books were bought by a UK-based private collector in the 1970s and 1980s for about £5,000. They are now due to be sold at auction in Gloucestershire by the daughter of...
oprahdaily.com
Elizabeth Strout’s Lucy by the Sea Is Timeless and Familiar, Like an Old Friend
On the heels of becoming a Booker Prize finalist for her 2021 novel, Oh William!, Elizabeth Strout returns to her iconic character Lucy Barton for her ninth book, Lucy by the Sea, also one of Oprah Daily’s favorite books of the year. Recent widow Lucy finds herself as we all did in March 2020, wholly unprepared for the pandemic. Her ex-husband, William, demands she join him in a rented home in Maine, far from their respective Manhattan apartments. It’s from this removed perspective that Strout tosses us together with these individuals who share two grown daughters, several marriages between them, and a lifetime of history. As they muddle through the days and weeks that made up the early days of the pandemic, so do we. This is a cathartic and gripping novel that explores the depths of our knowledge of others and the lengths to which we will go in order to save the ones we love.
Harper's Bazaar
Sarah Hoover Is Reinventing the Renaissance Woman in Cartoon-Pink Chanel
Thirty-two inches below the collarbone: That is the length that Sarah Hoover gets all her clothes hemmed. “I do it to my nightgowns too,” she tells me. This glamorous detail feels like a natural extension of her overall sensibility. On evenings out at art openings, society galas, or fashion dinners, she will pair her miniskirts with heels that make her a solid six feet tall.
