Read full article on original website
Related
BBC
Ronan Vibert: Stars' tributes after death of actor, 58
Stage and screen stars have paid tribute to a fellow film and TV actor who died just before Christmas aged 58. Ronan Vibert was in movies such as Saving Mr Banks, the Lara Croft film The Cradle of Life starring Angelina Jolie, and the TV series The Borgias. Richard E...
BBC
Sandringham church at Christmas: 'Different vibe' for Royal watchers
The Royal Family has renewed its decades-long tradition of congregating at St Mary Magdalene Church on the Sandringham Estate in Norfolk on Christmas Day. A lot has changed since their last festive gathering there in 2019, not least the passing of the country's longest-reigning monarch, so how did this year compare for the spectators?
BBC
TikTok: Welsh speakers use social media to teach others
Welsh speakers are turning to TikTok to promote the language and teach it to others. The social media platform is helping to connect lovers of the language with new learners. "I think the one thing with TikTok that's different is the videos are short and sweet. You're able to engage with people," said one creator.
BBC
Cost of Living: Asylum seekers driven to destitution - charity
Rising prices have driven some asylum seekers to destitution, a charity has warned. The Welsh Refugee Council (WRC) has called for asylum seekers to be allowed to work in order to increase their income. It said it was having to support more people with its hardship fund, as well as...
BBC
World War Two: Thousands of bombs still left unexploded
There are potentially thousands of unexploded World War Two bombs around Wales, with emergency services still dealing with up to 20 callouts a year. With the coastal towns of Cardiff and Swansea key German targets, many are thought to be in these areas. At the start of the war, the...
BBC
England's Big Picture: Best of 2022
Join us as we take a few moments every day to relax and enjoy the beauty of England through the stunning images you send us. Last week (19 December to 25 December) we started our Best of 2022 countdown. In this gallery, we are sharing the remaining seven most popular images from the year, based on website views (from seven at the bottom, to number one at the top).
Comments / 0