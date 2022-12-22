Read full article on original website
California woman wins jackpot at Pechanga Resort Casino
Before heading back to the North Pole, Santa stopped by the Pechanga Resort Casino to drop a Christmas present off to a lucky guest.
Hundreds of cancelled flights at San Diego International Airport creating chaos for travelers
SAN DIEGO — Thousands of people are trapped in San Diego or at San Diego International Airport amid a slew of flight cancelations on Christmas Day and Monday. Travelers stuck at San Diego International Airport took to Twitter to vent their travel frustration as the nation was gripped by inclement weather that grounded, delayed, or rescheduled flights.
NBC San Diego
What's Open, Closed for Christmas Eve, Day 2022 in San Diego County
Offices and services in both the city and the county of San Diego will close on Saturday, Sunday and even Monday in observance of the Christmas holiday. Here’s a look at what will be closed and open around the region for this holiday:. Closed. All administrative offices in both...
San Diego weekly Reader
365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day
Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
kusi.com
Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options
SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
Migrants Dumped at San Diego County Bus Stops
The migrants were released from a detention center
KPBS
King tides arrive on San Diego coastline
King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
wasteadvantagemag.com
San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings
The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
Some San Diego restaurants offering Christmas dinner deals
With inflation making the cost of Christmas dinner more expensive this year, some San Diego restaurants are offering Christmas specials that may even be cheaper than cooking at home.
King Tides cause minor flooding at local beaches
King Tides caused minor flooding at some San Diego area beaches on Friday.
Pedestrian hit by train in Old Town; COASTER temporarily halted
A male pedestrian was hit by a COASTER train in Old Town on Christmas Eve morning, said the San Diego Fire-Rescue Department.
Business meeting turns violent in downtown San Diego
The owner of Royal India located on the cusp of the Gaslamp Quarter is now calling for more to be done about the homeless crisis in San Diego.
Reports: Costco credit card blackout at San Diego warehouses
SAN DIEGO — Holiday shoppers reported Costco Wholesale's acceptance of credit cards was not an option Friday evening. "FYI, don’t go to Costco. All machines are down, and the lines are backed up to the back of the store," Jessica Schmidt told CBS 8. Many shoppers took to...
Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak
SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
Teen’s car partially submerged by King Tide; man helps tow to dry land
It was a rude and wet awakening for one teenager on Fiesta Island Friday morning.
iheart.com
Flight Attendant Tried to Board Plane with Different Type of Carry-on
SAN DIEGO - A flight attendant finds herself in trouble with the law. Terese White, 41, of Dallas pleaded guilty last week to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Back in October she attempted to fly out of San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of the drug taped to her belly.
No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people
San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
California witness says green light uses blinking method to move great distances
A California witness at Oceanside reported watching a solid, bright green light that would blink off and reappear suddenly further away at about 4:21 p.m. on December 16, 2022, according to testimony from the Mutual UFO Network (MUFON).
Multiple San Marcos homes hit by Christmas decoration vandals
Ring surveillance footage captured the vandals knocking over and ripping out Christmas decorations outside of several homes.
