ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
San Diego weekly Reader

365-day Licenses go into effect on New Year’s Day

Submit your best fishing photo and every 2 weeks we’ll pick our favorite and run it in this column. Winner will also receive 2 half-day passes plus rod and reel rental ($65–$75 value each) for a sport fishing trip courtesy of the San Diego Sportfishing Council. Dock Totals...
SAN DIEGO, CA
kusi.com

Homeless become increasingly violent across San Diego

SAN DIEGO (KUSI) – The homeless problem here in San Diego seems to be getting worse, and recently we have been reporting on several homeless people becoming violent. An incident near a youth center became violent when a man wielding a hammer went after several nearby unsheltered individuals. This...
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Downtown San Diego residents wanting to break leases because of the homeless crisis have options

SAN DIEGO — San Diego’s homeless crisis is having a profound impact on both people living on the streets, and the people living and working near unhoused individuals. For some people living in Downtown San Diego, the situation has gotten so bad - they want to leave the area, and are willing to even break their leases. But moving out isn't just time consuming, it can also be costly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
KPBS

King tides arrive on San Diego coastline

King tides are coming to San Diego’s coastline, bringing an unusually high tide at 8:08 a.m. Friday and 8:54 a.m. Saturday, according to the National Weather Service. But, this year, the tides are only expected to produce minor flooding at some beach parking lots and boardwalks. King tides typically...
SAN DIEGO, CA
wasteadvantagemag.com

San Diego, CA Residents Will Soon Get New Bins for Food Waste and Yard Trimmings

The city of San Diego will begin distributing green compost bins in January. The compost bins will be for organic food waste products and yard trimmings. “This will have a huge impact for everyone to be able to do the right thing for their environment, and for the community and future of San Diego,” Interim Collection Services Project Manager Andrea DeLeon said.
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS 8

Major gas pipeline that serves San Diego shut down due to leak

SAN DIEGO — A major gas pipeline that serves San Diego County was shut down on December 20 after officials discovered it was leaking. "At approximately 8:45 p.m. Pacific Time yesterday [December 20], SFPP discovered a gasoline release at the Iron-Wood Nine Golf Course in Cerritos, California, from its pipeline segment that serves San Diego customers," said Katherine Hill, a Senior Communications Specialist with Kinder Morgan.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
iheart.com

Flight Attendant Tried to Board Plane with Different Type of Carry-on

SAN DIEGO - A flight attendant finds herself in trouble with the law. Terese White, 41, of Dallas pleaded guilty last week to possession with the intent to distribute fentanyl. Back in October she attempted to fly out of San Diego International Airport with more than three pounds of the drug taped to her belly.
SAN DIEGO, CA
inewsource

No convictions, but San Diego police continue to arrest unhoused people

San Diego police continue citing and arresting unsheltered homeless people for blocking sidewalks and sleeping where they shouldn’t, but these cases continue to go nowhere. This summer, inewsource published a series of investigations that found a dramatic spike in arrests, revealed police and city officials violating court orders, and highlighted a disconnect between the mayor and city attorney about how best to handle people living on the sidewalk.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy