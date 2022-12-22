Read full article on original website
Related
Top quarterback announces transfer decision
When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Look: Football World Is Furious With Jimbo Fisher's Admission
Jimbo Fisher took aim at NIL and the transfer portal this week, and fans are stunned. Not so much by Fisher's actual opinion, but by the fact he is expressing it considering how much the Aggies have made use of the transfer portal and a vast pool of NIL money under the one-time national champion head coach.
Where Colorado's 2023 class ranks after Travis Hunter's commitment
Deion Sanders is starting to get rolling in the Rocky Mountains. Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes added Travis Hunter to their 2023 roster overhaul on Wednesday night, when Hunter — the top-ranked transfer — announced he'd follow Sanders from Jackson State to Colorado. With a rating of...
Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction
Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal
Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George
When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment
The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst
The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
Paul Finebaum Believes Two More Schools Could Join Big Ten
The Big Ten rocked the college sports landscape last summer when the conference poached USC and UCLA from the Pac-12, seemingly out of nowhere. Since then, conference realignment talks have slowed down. But ESPN's Paul Finebaum believes that the pause is temporary. The "Mouth of the South" told ...
Former 5-Star Texas A&M Recruit Announces Transfer Destination
After one year at Texas A&M, former five-star cornerback Denver Harris decided to enter the transfer portal. It only took him a few weeks to find his new home though. Taking to Twitter on Thursday, Harris announced that he is transferring to LSU and joining the Tigers. "Set It Off #GBG," Harris wrote.
Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama
On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb"...
ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class
The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
Where every Pac-12 school recruiting class ranks after Early Signing Day
Some Pac-12 schools absolutely nailed Early Signing Day
UW Draws Top National Recruiting Ranking from SI All-American
A late push by Kalen DeBoer's staff brought top 25 recognition.
Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast
Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments
Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
NFL world reacts to Dallas Cowboys’ thrilling win over Philadelphia Eagles
It wasn't pretty but the Dallas Cowboys survived a wild game against the Philadelphia Eagles.
On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: New leader for CB Desmond Ricks
Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to three finalists with a decision set for early this evening. Heading into the day, LSU was considered the strong favorite to land him in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But with less than 12 hours to go, things have shifted in a major way. Alabama is now considered the heavy favorite for Ricks, with the Crimson Tide holding an 85.7 percent chance of securing his commitment.
Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs
The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva
Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
