ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eugene, OR

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Comeback

Top quarterback announces transfer decision

When head coach Lincoln Riley became the head coach of the USC Trojans and ultimately brought former Oklahoma Sooners quarterback Caleb Williams with him to USC, former USC quarterback Kedon Slovis entered the transfer portal and ultimately landed with the Pittsburgh Panthers. And now, the quarterback is on the move again. On Saturday afternoon, Kedon Read more... The post Top quarterback announces transfer decision appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Comeback

Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction

Fox Sports host Skip Bayless has never been one to hold back on his opinion on anything. This time, however, his opinion seems to be pretty positive regarding a college football head coach. Bayless says he believes new Colorado head coach Deion Sanders can win a national championship in Boulder. “I believe Deion Sanders can Read more... The post Skip Bayless makes bold Deion Sanders prediction appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
BOULDER, CO
thecomeback.com

Best tight end prospect ever enters transfer portal

Coming out of high school, not only was five-star tight end Arik Gilbert the highest-rated right end in the 2020 recruiting class, he was the highest-rated tight end in the history of the modern recruiting era. And three seasons into his college career, it looks like he’s entering the transfer portal – again.
ATHENS, GA
thecomeback.com

Former Colorado recruits slam Deion Sanders, Rick George

When Deion Sanders took the Colorado head coaching job, there was a lot of talk about him and the school. Many felt that Deion had broken his promise to JSU and HBCUs. Others saw it as the latest in a long line of selfish moves. And while many of his former players understood the situation, it appears that some of his incoming players took him up on his offer to play elsewhere.
BOULDER, CO
The Spun

Report: 5-Star Recruit Is Likely Changing His Commitment

The drama surrounding five-star safety recruit Peyton Bowen continues to build in the wake of National Signing Day. Bowen, who had been committed to Notre Dame since January, flipped his decision and chose the Oregon Ducks during his public signing event on Wednesday. This decision surprised many around the college...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

Every SEC Recruiting Class Ranked From Best To Worst

The early signing period is underway, kicked off by National Signing Day on Wednesday. Not surprisingly, the SEC fared well as a whole on signing day. The conference is responsible for four of the top 10 classes and six of the top 15, according to 247Sports' Composite Rankings. Alabama (326.06...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Look: Football World Reacts To 5-Star Commitment Drama

On National Signing Day, 2023 five-star safety Peyton Bowen shocked the world by flipping his commitment from Notre Dame to Oregon. But it appears that joining the Ducks won't be as simple as that for Bowen. According to Ari Wasserman of The Athletic, Oregon faces "a very steep uphill climb"...
EUGENE, OR
The Spun

ESPN Names College Football's Worst Recruiting Class

The 2023 college football recruiting cycle is wrapping up, as National Signing Day took place on Wednesday. While some of the usual suspects have the country's best classes, as Georgia, Miami, Texas, Alabama and Ohio State are leading the way, some programs haven't reeled in very many elite prospects. Who...
GEORGIA STATE
The Spun

Football World Reacts To Bowl Game's Brutal Forecast

Those headed to the Lockheed Martin Armed Forces Bowl tonight are in for a rude awakening. While the game is taking place in Texas, the weather forecast looks more like something Minnesota would produce. Two hours before kickoff, temperatures are already in the teens with a wind chill in the negatives - yes, the negatives.
TEXAS STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments

Lane Kiffin will not miss out on the chance to taunt Texas A&M coach Jimbo Fisher when it comes to recruiting and NIL matters. Fisher recently offered comments about recruiting and the transfer portal, calling it an “absolute joke” and decrying “so much tampering” in the portal. These comments struck some as hypocritical, as Fisher... The post Lane Kiffin has great reaction to Jimbo Fisher recruiting comments appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine: New leader for CB Desmond Ricks

Five-star Chesapeake (Va.) IMG Academy cornerback Desmond Ricks is down to three finalists with a decision set for early this evening. Heading into the day, LSU was considered the strong favorite to land him in the On3 Recruiting Prediction Machine. But with less than 12 hours to go, things have shifted in a major way. Alabama is now considered the heavy favorite for Ricks, with the Crimson Tide holding an 85.7 percent chance of securing his commitment.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
247Sports

Signing Day: Evaluating USC's 2023 OL signees against top national, Pac-12 programs

The not-even-remotely-secret sauce that powered USC’s spectacular turnaround from a 4-8 team to an 11-2 squad and produced a Heisman Trophy-winning quarterback was the Trojan offensive line. Fueled by the return of Brett Neilon and Andrew Vorhees, who became an All-American tandem, the Trojans in the trenches protected and pushed their way to the No. 2 offense in the country.
LOS ANGELES, CA
247Sports

Get To Know: Oregon OL Signee George Silva

Oregon has received a signed letter of intent from La Habra, Cali. (Fullerton College) native Georgia Silva. Laloulu is the only junior college signee joining the Ducks on Wednesday. Here's all you need to know about this exciting young prospect. Height/Weight: 6-foot-7, 295 pounds. Projected Position: Offensive tackle. 247Sports Composite...
EUGENE, OR

Comments / 0

Community Policy