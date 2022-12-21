Read full article on original website
'The Bodyguard' at 30: Kevin Costner says there were warnings against casting Whitney Houston because she was Black
Whitney Houston was said to be “declining in terms of her popularity” when her name came up as a possible co-star/romantic partner for Kevin Costner in The Bodyguard, the hit drama that opened 30 years ago today, on Nov. 25, 1992. “It wasn’t her ‘in’ moment," Costner told...
Rod Stewart Announces Death of His Second Brother in the Span of 2 Months: 'RIP Don and Bob'
"Irreplaceable buddies," Stewart expressed of his deep losses via Instagram on Wednesday Rod Stewart is mourning the death of his brothers, Bob and Don, who died just two months apart. "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky," the music icon and soccer mega-fan, 77, shared of his loss via Instagram on Wednesday. "I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies,'"...
Matthew McConaughey reveals the bizarre incident that changed him during his time in Australia: 'It gave me identity and strength'
Matthew McConaughey has spoken about how an exchange trip in rural Australia in his late teens shaped him as a person. The Serenity star, 53, grew up in Texas and moved to Warnervale, a small town on the central coast of NSW, in 1988. During his stay, Matthew found himself...
Why All But Two Original Puppets From Rankin/Bass' Rudolph The Red-Nosed Reindeer Melted
The Rankin/Bass Animated Entertainment classic, "Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer," remains a holiday favorite for critics, according to Rotten Tomatoes, and also for a whole new generation of fans today. Burl Ives' narration, as Sam the Snowman, certainly lent the 1964's cartoon production some much-needed gravitas, but it was the stop-motion puppet animation that stole the show and helped make it the longest-running Christmas special in TV history. And the men behind the magic of those unforgettable puppets were Tadahito Mochinaga and Ichiro Komuro.
Meet Frank Sinatra’s Granddaughter, Amanda Erlinger, Who Is Forging Her Own Path In Art
Frank Sinatra’s daughter, Nancy Sinatra, gave birth to two beautiful girls, A.J. Lambert and Amanda Erlinger, during her 15 years of marriage to Hugh Lambert. It’s not a secret that art runs in the Sinatra family, starting with Frank himself and Nancy, a well-known musician with a legacy outside her father’s name.
Paris Jackson Reveals The Life Lessons She's Learned From Her Late Father Michael Jackson
Just 11 when she lost her famous father, Paris Jackson still carries him with her. Michael Jackson may have been worth more than a billion dollars, but his kids didn’t get anything handed to them. “Growing up, it was about earning stuff,” Paris says of her childhood with brothers Prince Michael, 24, and Bigi (a.k.a. Blanket), 19. “If we wanted five toys from FAO Schwarz or Toys R Us, we had to read five books. It’s earning it.” That’s just one of the lessons the singer/songwriter took from the King of Pop. “It’s earning it, not just being entitled to...
Gary Friedkin, Actor in ‘Young Doctors in Love,’ Dies at 70
Gary Friedkin, who appeared in the films Young Doctors in Love and Mother’s Day for director Garry Marshall, died Friday of complications from COVID-19 at a hospice facility in Youngstown, Ohio, his family announced. He was 70. Friedkin also portrayed Clarence, a cook at Arnold’s restaurant, on three 1982 episodes of the Marshall-created Happy Days. In a running gag, the character was talked about but never seen until he showed up during the ABC comedy’s 10th season.More from The Hollywood ReporterJon Wilkman, 'Moguls & Movie Stars' Writer and Producer, Dies at 80Peter Cooper, Grammy-Nominated Producer, Journalist and Historian, Dies at 52Janis Hunter...
Tina Turner mourns the death of her ‘beloved’ son Ronnie
Tina Turner is mourning the sudden death of her “beloved” son Ronnie at age 62. “Ronnie, you left the world far too early. In sorrow I close my eyes and think of you, my beloved son,” the singer captioned a black-and-white Instagram picture where she had her eyes closed on Friday. Ronnie died Thursday, Dec. 8. His cause of death is not yet known, but he had suffered from various health issues in recent years, including cancer. Ronnie’s widow, Afida, posted an emotional tribute to the actor on her Instagram after he died. “My god Ronnie turner a true angel hiuge [sic] soul highly...
From "Frosty" to "Rudolph": TV's All-Time Favorite Animated Christmas Specials
"Frosty the Snowman" TV specialPhoto byRankin/Bass. Who doesn’t remember and cherish animated TV holiday specials like A Charlie Brown Christmas, Frosty the Snowman, or Rudolph, the Red-Nosed Reindeer? For generations, these colorful classics remain timepieces to revered days gone by. Viewers of all ages, some of who are now parents and grandparents, grew up watching these spirited, sentimental programs for decades, and now do so with their children and grandchildren. Millions of viewers continue to treasure moments like this:
Faithless Lead Singer Maxi Jazz Dead at 65
British dance music band Faithless has bid farewell to its lead singer, Maxi Jazz, who died at the age of 65 Friday. Jazz, born Maxwell Fraser, was a founding member of the band in 1995, providing vocals for all of their nine studio albums and remix album. He also formed a new band in 2015, Maxi Jazz & The E-Type Boys, serving as lead vocalist and a guitarist. “He was a man who changed our lives in so many ways. He gave proper meaning and message to our music,” the band said in a Facebook statement Saturday. “It was an...
"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids
"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
Alabama Shakes: celebrating a decade of a defining rock’n’soul voice
A tenth anniversary expansion for Alabama Shakes' southern rock’n’soul landmark, Boys & Girls
25 Jokes About Adulthood That Are So, So, So Funny, But TBH Also A Liiiiiittle Sad
"Apparently being an adult means googling phone numbers that call you rather than answering them." —@AmandaBootes
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
Rauw Alejandro’s ‘De Carolina’ Video Takes a Ride Through His Old Neighborhood
Rauw Alejandro captures a glimpse of his old stomping grounds in the music video for Saturno deep cut “De Carolina,” locking in on the small, day-to-day moments that make Carolina, a city on the outskirts of Puerto Rico’s capital San Juan, feel like home to him. “La gente sabe que somos de la calle,” the song opens with a homecoming chat, Alejandro latter issuing the reminder: “Somos de Carolina y venimos virao.” In the video, directed by Martin Seipel, a woman paints her nails bright red while a young boy runs out of the house to join his friends on...
Trina McGee Shocks Fans With Revelation She Was Pregnant While Filming ‘Boy Meets World’
Actress Trina McGee, best known for her role as Angela Moore on '90s sitcom, Boy Meets World, bewildered fans with a shocking confession in a recent TikTok video. In the clip, the now 53-year-old divulged a truly surprising fact about her time on the series—she was actually six months pregnant while filming the show.
Drumming Up Inspiration With Ian Ginsberg
For Ian Ginsberg, family is everything — whether both business or pleasure. The third generation owner and president of C.O. Bigelow Apothecary, whose son Alec is the company’s chief operating officer, Ginsberg also inherited a passion for music that he has passed on.More from WWDMermaid-Core Beauty Looks at Milan Fashion Week Spring 2023How Ana de Armas Transformed Into Marilyn Monroe in 'Blonde'Eye Candy: It's Skin for the Win at NYFW “I come from a musical family,” said Ginsberg, himself an avid drummer who also dabbles in guitar and vocals. “My mom was a concert pianist, my father was a bandleader. So, I...
‘I was owned by the state’: Samantha Morton on foster care, political carnage and the time Robbie Coltrane paid for her curry
Are there any roles you’d specifically like to play or genre of film you’ve not yet done? Buffalo666. I’ve always wanted to be a Bond villain or an action hero baddie. Then I got to play Alpha in the Walking Dead, so that box was ticked. I’ve always wished I spoke other languages, like Russian or Polish or French, so that I could be in foreign language cinema. I’m on Duolingo at the moment. Working in a country and a culture that’s unfamiliar would be really educating and amazing.
‘Stomp’ to Close After Nearly Three Decades Off-Broadway
Stomp, the award-winning percussion, rhythm and comedy production created by Steve McNicholas and Luke Cresswell, will take its final off-Broadway bow this winter. On Tuesday, producers announced the long-running show would close, with its final performance at the Orpheum Theatre set for Jan. 8, 2023. The closing is “due to declining ticket sales,” a spokesperson for the production told The Hollywood Reporter. More from The Hollywood ReporterBritney Spears-Inspired Musical 'Once Upon a One More Time' Sets Broadway Run for June 2023Broadway League, Actors' Equity Reach Tentative Agreement on Contract'The Wiz' to Be Reimagined for Limited Broadway Revival Arriving in Spring 2024 “We are so proud...
