The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ”Love Black Boys,” Professor Says
There is a Black male teacher shortage in the U.S. and unless we hyper-focus on the problem it will never get solved. The post The Black Male Teacher Shortage Won’t Change Until America Learns To ”Love Black Boys,” Professor Says appeared first on NewsOne.
Twitter restores suicide prevention feature after Reuters report
NEW YORK, Dec 24 (Reuters) - Twitter Inc restored a feature that promoted suicide prevention hotlines and other safety resources to users looking up certain content, after coming under pressure from some users and consumer safety groups over its removal.
Hong Kong leaders announce plans to open border with China next month
Hong Kong's leader announced Saturday the city will re-open its borders with mainland China by mid-January despite surging levels of COVID-19 infections following Beijing's move to drop pandemic restrictions.
"I Genuinely Want To Take Care Of My Elders": Asian Americans Are Sharing The Parenting Techniques And Traditions They're Continuing With Their Own Kids
"From my maternal side, there's a heavy sense of filial piety, and from both sides, that previous generation sacrificed a lot for me to be here. Contextualizing our family history in the story of America makes me secure in my sense of self and allows me to empathize when I see patterns of xenophobia against other immigrant groups."
US grid operator asks households to cut electricity use amid difficulties in dangerous winter storm Elliott
A major grid operator in the United States is asking customers to reduce electricity use as power plants struggled in the brutal, subzero conditions of Winter Storm Elliott. Pennsylvania-based PJM Interconnection, which serves 65 million people, asked the public to cut back until the morning of 25th December as frigid temperatures, heavy snow and howling winds continue to sweep the country. Households were being asked to lower thermostats, postpone using major appliances and turn off non-essential lights and appliances.Follow the latest updates on Winter Storm Elliott on The Independent’s live blog.At least 12 people were killed in multiple vehicle...
17 Stomach-Turning Photos That'll Launch You Into An Existential Crisis
I love all animals, but I've got a bone to pick with this goldfish that's the size of a pig.
Columbia University alum sues author and professor Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination
A Columbia University graduate has filed a lawsuit against professor and author Sheena Iyengar for gender discrimination.Elizabeth Blackwell first received a job offer from Iyengar in 2017 for a research position, which she thought would prepare her for graduate school, according to court documents obtained by Washington Square News. Iyengar, who is blind and rose to fame as an expert on decision making through her TED Talks, is a Professor of Business in the Management Division at Columbia Business School.In the lawsuit, which was filed on 1 February 2022, Blackwell claimed that when she started her job, Iyengar gave...
iheart.com
Senator Reed Makes Pitch For Healthier School Lunches
U.S. Senator Jack Reed of Rhode Island would like to see more seafood in school lunches. USDA guidelines suggests children eat four-to-ten ounces of seafood per week, but a new report finds the department only purchase about three-point-four ounces per student, per year. Reed says if we want kids to...
booktrib.com
Psychologist and Professor Aims to Remedy a Pandemic of Illiteracy
More than 42 million Americans are functionally illiterate; they can’t follow the directions on a can of soup. Millions of students leave grade school with insufficient reading skills to adequately do their work and learn. How and why did this happen? And what does this say about the way we are educating our children?
What is the perfect gift for Black children this year?
During this season of gift-giving, parents spend a considerable amount of time and money trying to find and purchase the best Christmas presents for their children, grandchildren, nieces and nephews. Usually, it is whatever the most advertised toy happens to be that season. Not that much has changed since our childhood, in that regard.
