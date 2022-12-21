Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
irishsportsdaily.com
QB Kenny Minchey Bringing Football Junkie Mentality and Leadership to Notre Dame
Notre Dame quarterback recruiting was a journey over the last year as Tommy Rees looked to find the face of the 2023 recruiting class. Several names looked like they would be the guy over the last 18 months. Jackson Arnold, Dante Moore and Avery Johnson had the Irish out in front, but none ever fully committed.
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Signs "Unique" Talent In 2023 RB Jeremiyah Love
At various points throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame received commitments from four different running backs. And although the Irish only ended up signing one on Wednesday, Jeremiyah Love was the one they needed. “100 percent,” one source close to the situation told Irish Sports Daily. “He was...
irishsportsdaily.com
Drayk Bowen Vital to Future Success at Notre Dame
2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen had waited a long time to make his commitment to Notre Dame official, but not a soul in the country questioned his loyalty to Marcus Freeman’s program. You know the story. The four-star prospect didn’t have Notre Dame on his radar when his recruitment...
irishsportsdaily.com
ISD Intel | Behind The Scenes of the 2023 Notre Dame Recruiting Class
National Signing Day for the Class of 2023 will be one Notre Dame fans remember for a long time for the wrong reason. But the Irish’s 2023 recruiting class is likely to be one Irish fans remember even longer for the right reasons. We understand the current state of...
irishsportsdaily.com
Notre Dame Significantly Boosts Talent in Receiver Room on National Signing Day
Notre Dame completed the 2022 regular season with just six healthy scholarship wide receivers on its roster, two of which were fifth-year seniors who could be nearing the end of their time in South Bend. Much of this has to do with misses in the 2019 and 2020 classes, neither...
Comments / 0