Notre Dame, IN

Notre Dame Signs "Unique" Talent In 2023 RB Jeremiyah Love

At various points throughout the 2023 recruiting cycle, Notre Dame received commitments from four different running backs. And although the Irish only ended up signing one on Wednesday, Jeremiyah Love‍ was the one they needed. “100 percent,” one source close to the situation told Irish Sports Daily. “He was...
Drayk Bowen Vital to Future Success at Notre Dame

2023 linebacker Drayk Bowen‍ had waited a long time to make his commitment to Notre Dame official, but not a soul in the country questioned his loyalty to Marcus Freeman’s program. You know the story. The four-star prospect didn’t have Notre Dame on his radar when his recruitment...
