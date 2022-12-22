Save money while celebrating the season: 5 reasons to shop resale for holiday gifts

(BPT) - This holiday season, many Americans are finding it challenging to afford the gifts on their shopping list. According to a new survey by OfferUp , the largest mobile marketplace in the U.S. for local buyers and sellers, 80% of Americans are purchasing fewer full-priced gifts this holiday season compared to previous years.

So, how can you afford to buy gifts for your family and friends without breaking the bank? One simple solution is gifting pre-owned items. OfferUp’s survey found that 259 million Americans will turn to purchasing pre-owned gifts this holiday season to avoid the rising cost of items at retail stores.

If you’re considering shopping pre-owned as a way to make the most of your gift-giving budget, check out these reasons shopping resale should be at the top of your list this year:

1. The stigma around gifting pre-owned items is diminishing

To some, gifting pre-owned items could be perceived as cheap or tacky. However, with inflation on the rise and pocketbooks being stretched farther than ever, attitudes around resale items are beginning to change. According to OfferUp’s report , 74% of Americans agree that giving pre-owned holiday gifts has become more socially acceptable than in previous years. Additionally, 75% of those surveyed said they’re more open to receiving pre-owned holiday gifts. So, if you’re unsure about gifting pre-owned, don’t be. Chances are high your gift will be well received.

2. Buying pre-owned eases inflation prices

The OfferUp survey found that several factors have boosted the popularity of recommerce, but none more so than inflation, with more than half of Americans surveyed citing inflation as the No. 1 reason they are willing to purchase pre-owned holiday gifts. If you’re feeling overwhelmed or are nervous about paying more for a gift than you expected, shopping pre-owned is a great option.

You can also use recommerce shopping to spruce up your home for the holidays. According to CNN Business , inflation has increased the cost of Christmas trees by 5-15%, though it may be as high as 20% for some. If you want an alternative like an artificial tree, you can easily do so by shopping for a pre-owned one. In fact, Christmas trees are one of the most searched for items on OfferUp during the holidays each year.

3. Supply chain issues are avoidable

You’re probably familiar with ongoing supply chain issues that have made it difficult to find your favorite items at local stores or caused large shipping delays from major online retailers. This year, 27% of those surveyed said they are opting to shop resale to avoid those delays. If you share this concern, consider shopping pre-owned for peace of mind.

Due to the problems with the supply chain, 37% of those surveyed also said they need to start holiday gift shopping earlier each year to ensure they get the items they want. However, buying resold items is one way people are getting around these issues. To find out-of-stock gifts, 29% of Americans have turned to resale to ensure the perfect gift for their loved ones.

4. Price checking marketplaces can save you money

An easy way to save money year-round is to compare prices for items. Sometimes you can find a store selling the same product at a lower price or find the same item cheaper online than in-store.

The same money-saving strategy can be applied to buying gifts, especially by comparing the price of a new item versus the same item pre-owned. According to the OfferUp survey, 86% of Americans are likely to price check a gift on online resale platforms before purchasing. While the items aren’t often brand-new, you can find ones that are gently used – or have only been used once or twice – that are perfect for gifting this holiday season.

5. Reselling can fund gift giving

While many are turning to resale to save on purchases, OfferUp’s online resale marketplace can also serve as a tool to fund holiday budgets. In the face of rising prices, 31% of Americans said they have sold items on online resale platforms this year to be able to pay for holiday gifts.

Consider taking a break from holiday shopping to look around for items you don’t use anymore that can be listed for free on OfferUp, reaching buyers around the country. Categories popular with buyers include apparel, electronics, furniture and home goods among others. Once you determine how much you paid for the item or how much it is valued at new, you can price it, sell it and use that money to buy gifts for your loved ones.

