ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
The Week

7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police

Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
New York Post

1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests

A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
France 24

Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs

The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
Tom Handy

President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base

Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
EL PASO, TX
The Jewish Press

Dead Arab Prisoner Who Murdered 7 Stays in Israel Until 2 IDF Fallen Are Released

In a much-belated decision, on Wednesday outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the body of the terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid, murderer of seven Jews and Arabs and a founder of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, will be kept in Israel and not be transferred to the Palestinian Authority. The...
BBC

El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown

Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...

Comments / 0

Community Policy