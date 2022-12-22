Read full article on original website
7 so-called vices banned by Iran's morality police
Iran's morality police are at the center of ongoing protests raging throughout the country after the suspicious death of a young woman in their custody in September. In a potential "concession to the protest movement," a senior Iranian official allegedly claimed in early December that the country has "abolished" its morality police force, The New York Times writes, though there are conflicting reports suggesting in fact that "no official of the Islamic Republic of Iran has said that the Guidance Patrol has been shut." Regardless, many are skeptical and said, even if true, the government's move was "too little, too late." The morality...
1,200 Iranian students poisoned ahead of mass protests
A group of 1,200 university students in Iran were struck down by food poisoning the night before a wave of anti-regime protests were set to be held throughout the country. Students at Kharazmi and Ark universities experienced vomiting, severe body aches and hallucinations, the national student union claimed Thursday. At least four other universities reported similar outbreaks. Uninfected students are reportedly boycotting the cafeterias in response. While officials are citing water-borne bacteria as the cause of the troubling symptoms, the student union posited that the population was intentionally poisoned. “Our past experiences of similar incidents at the Isfahan university negates the authorities’ reason for...
Iranian actress Taraneh Alidoosti arrested after criticizing execution of protester
One of Iran's best-known actresses has been arrested days after she criticized the execution of a man who was involved in the nationwide protests that have swept the country since September.
North Korea Blames U.S. for Ukraine 'Bloodshed' after Wagner Arms Reports
The international community will have to focus on the U.S. criminal acts of bringing bloodshed and destruction to Ukraine," a North Korean official said.
France 24
Biden administration hits Russia's Wagner military group with new export curbs
The Biden administration on Wednesday unveiled new curbs on technology exports to Russia's Wagner military group, in a bid to further choke off supplies to the contractor over its role in the Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Wagner group, which was added to a trade blacklist in 2017 after Russia...
Wagner Boss Undercuts Putin, Calls for Zelensky Tete-a-Tete in Bakhmut—ISW
Zelensky has called Bakhmut the "hottest spot on the entire frontline" in Ukraine. Putin has never visited his troops there.
President Biden Plans to House Migrants at a Texas Military Base
Fort Bliss housing AfghansPhoto byImages from Twitter. Last week a Federal Judge struck down Title 42 which was established under the Trump administration during COVID. The Center for Disease Control and Prevention’s (CDC) Title 42 allowed law enforcement to remove border crossers and illegal aliens who crossed the Texas-Mexican border.
Ukraine's heavy artillery, not high-tech anti-tank missiles, is what stopped Russia's rush to Kyiv, experts say
Anti-tank missiles are valuable, but artillery is "what destroyed the most Russian equipment and killed the most Russian soldiers," an analyst said.
Russian High-Tech 'Forpost' Drone Worth $6M Destroyed in Strike: Ukraine
It's at least the third-such drone Ukrainian forces have shot down since the war's start.
US medic on frontline in Ukraine says 'Jesus is pissed off' at Putin for the 'horrible atrocities' Russia has committed
"I'm confident that if he does not find justice in this life, he will be held accountable in his afterlife," the US medic said of Putin.
Russia's infamous Wagner Group is throwing prisoners who 'have nothing to lose' on the frontlines, Ukrainian advisor says
British intel said the notorious paramilitary organization is sending "expendable" troops ahead of its officers, often without support from tanks.
Russia's top military officer says Ukraine front stable, most forces concentrated on Donetsk
Dec 22 (Reuters) - Russia's Chief of General Staff Valery Gerasimov said on Thursday that the frontline in Ukraine was stable, and that Russia had concentrated its forces on "completing the liberation" of Ukraine's eastern Donetsk region.
Russia Forced To Scale Back Missile Strikes Amid Shortage: U.K.
The British Ministry of Defense said that a "shortage of munitions" remains the key limiting factor on Russian offensive operations.
Germany arrests intelligence service employee suspected of spying for Russia
BERLIN (Reuters) - German authorities said on Thursday they had arrested an employee of its foreign intelligence service (BND) on suspicion of sharing state secrets with Russia this year and thereby committing treason.
The Jewish Press
Dead Arab Prisoner Who Murdered 7 Stays in Israel Until 2 IDF Fallen Are Released
In a much-belated decision, on Wednesday outgoing Defense Minister Benny Gantz announced that the body of the terrorist Nasser Abu Hamid, murderer of seven Jews and Arabs and a founder of Fatah’s Al-Aqsa Martyrs Brigades, will be kept in Israel and not be transferred to the Palestinian Authority. The...
Ukrainian forces used Russian soldiers' 'panicked' cell phone calls to pinpoint their locations and pick them off, report says
A Ukrainian official said Russian troops used "ordinary phones" that allowed them to track where the "enemy" was and strike entire units.
BBC
El Salvador: Thousands of troops surround city in gang crackdown
Around 10,000 troops have surrounded the city of Soyapango in El Salvador as part of a massive crackdown on gangs, President Nayib Bukele has announced. All roads leading to the city have been blocked, and special forces have been searching houses for gang members. Officers have also been stopping everyone...
Hungary’s Orban wants to ‘drain the swamp’ in European Union
BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Hungary’s prime minister thinks it’s time to “drain the swamp” in the European Union, he said on Wednesday, something he imagines could lead all the way to dissolving the bloc’s legislature. In an annual international news conference in Budapest, Viktor...
Before-and-after photos show how Russia is stripping Ukrainian life out of one of the only major cities it has captured
A video posted to Telegram on Friday shows the Russian army destroying a theater central to Mariupol.
Putin's Ally Is Causing Him Yet Another Headache
One of Putin's closest allies is facing increasingly bold attacks as Russian armies continue to falter in Ukraine.
