SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is asking the motoring public to stay off the roadways for the next couple of days during the severe winter weather. If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions. Slow down AND move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. During one of the first major storms of 2022, on February 17, 2022, ISP officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. A total of five Troopers were struck during those crashes and four of the five crashes were Scott’s Law related crashes.

ILLINOIS STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO