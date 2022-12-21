Read full article on original website
Related
classichits106.com
Judge weighing challenge to law ending cash bail
KANKAKEE, Ill. (AP) — An Illinois judge plans to rule by the end of this month on a lawsuit challenging the state’s landmark SAFE-T Act criminal justice overhaul that includes eliminating the setting of cash bail for those accused of crimes to be released from jail. A Kankakee County judge heard arguments Tuesday in lawsuits brought by several prosecutors and sheriffs against the measure pushed by Democrats who control the Illinois General Assembly. The elimination of cash bail is set to take effect Jan. 1, which would end a practice that critics say penalizes the poor. A lawyer for opponents argued the law violated a state constitutional provision that says “all persons shall be bailable by sufficient sureties.”
classichits106.com
Illinois American Water reminds homeowners of frozen pipe prevention tips ahead of winter storm
STREATOR – Frigid weather, with life-threatening conditions, is upon North Central Illinois and homeowners are reminded to give proper care to pipes to prevent freezing this weekend. According to Illinois American Water, its important to eliminate sources of cold air near water lines and to know the location of your main shut-off valves. If temperatures are consistently near freezing, it is safe to allow a small trickle of water to run overnight to keep pipes safe. In the event that a pipe freezes, shut off water immediately and do not attempt to thaw frozen pipes unless the water is shut off. Freezing can cause unseen cracks in pipes.
classichits106.com
Worker dies after being injured at Illinois pizza factory
GURNEE, Ill. (AP) — Authorities say a worker died at a suburban Chicago pizza factory after she was injured while cleaning the plant’s production floor. Twenty-nine-year-old Leily Lopez-Hernandez of Waukegan was fatally injured Thursday while working at Miracapo Pizza Co.’s factory in Gurnee. An autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner’s Office found that she died of sharp-force and crushing injuries. The Daily Herald of Arlington Heights reports that authorities said Lopez-Hernandez was cleaning an area on the production floor about 1 a.m. Thursday when she was injured. Chief Deputy Coroner Steve Newton said fire officials determined she died at the scene. The circumstances of Lopez-Hernandez’s death remain under investigation.
classichits106.com
State Police warn motorists to refrain from travel during storm
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois State Police is asking the motoring public to stay off the roadways for the next couple of days during the severe winter weather. If travel is absolutely necessary, allow enough time for travel and remain focused on the hazardous road conditions. Slow down AND move over for those vehicles stranded on the side of the road and for those emergency vehicles and personnel assisting them. During one of the first major storms of 2022, on February 17, 2022, ISP officials investigated five separate traffic crashes involving ISP squad cars. A total of five Troopers were struck during those crashes and four of the five crashes were Scott’s Law related crashes.
classichits106.com
Missing Northwestern student’s body found in Chicago harbor
CHICAGO (AP) — Authorities say a body found Tuesday in a Chicago harbor has been identified as that of a Northwestern University student who went missing after leaving a weekend party. The Cook County Medical Examiner’s Office says it identified the body found Tuesday afternoon by Chicago Police Department divers as that of 25-year-old Peter Salvino. His body was found in Diversey Harbor, a waterway that’s adjacent to Lake Michigan. Chicago police say Salvino was last seen leaving a party late Saturday in Chicago’s Lincoln Park neighborhood. He was a doctoral candidate in Northwestern’s interdepartmental neuroscience program.
classichits106.com
Winter storm blasts northern Illinois
CHICAGO – A winter storm warning continues across north central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday, as a blast of snow and high winds will create dangerous wind chills and poor visibility. Snow totals are expected to vary anywhere from 2″ to 5″, but wind chills could be as low as -50 below zero overnight into Friday. Portions of I-80 in Iowa are already jammed with traffic slowed to a crawl due to the weather. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Friedlein said “From late Thursday all the way through the day Friday, travel will become very difficult in north central Illinois, in rural locations especially, where there is nothing to stop the blowing snow.”
classichits106.com
Man charged in LaSalle church artifact theft
LASALLE – A religious artifact was reportedly stolen and one man is facing charges after an incident that occurred Wednesday in LaSalle. The LaSalle Police Department say they received a report of an individual entering The Queen of the Holy Rosary Church in the 500 block of 4th Street and allegedly taking a religious artifact. After an investigation, authorities identified a subject and charges are pending. The nearly century old artifact was recovered, although it was heavily damaged. The investigation into the theft is ongoing.
classichits106.com
ComEd cautions winter storm could cause service disruptions
CHICAGO – The severe winter weather moving across the midwest may cause power outages. That’s according to ComEd, who is already preparing to tackle any issues that may arise by getting equipment and additional crews in place. ComEd is asking the public if they see a downed power line to call 1-800-EDISON1 and to never approach a downed line. You can also text ComEd to report a power outage by texting OUT to 26633.
classichits106.com
Dangerous wind chills predicted for winter storm
CHICAGO- The winter storm that has already caused Winter Storm Warnings to be issued across North Central Illinois through 6 AM Saturday will bring dangerous windchills late Thursday and all day Friday. National Weather Service Meteorologist Matt Friedlein says being caught outside in this system is particularly dangerous because the winds will be causing blowing snow, reducing visibility so significantly, it may be difficult for emergency personnel to rescue you.
Comments / 0