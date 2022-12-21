Read full article on original website
thevalleyexpress.com
St. Lawrence Students Collect Blessing Boxes
The student council at St. Lawrence School in Milbank partnered with Grant County’s ICAP office to present the Angel Tree with gifts/blessing boxes that focus on family togetherness. “Our students gathered items for kids who could use a smile this Christmas,” said Susan Wendland, student council advisor.
thevalleyexpress.com
Santa Makes Early Stop in Milbank
Nearly 100 kids got their chance to whisper their Christmas list in Santa’s ear and take an ‘elfie’ with him at the Milbank Visitors Center on December 7. First Bank and Trust in Milbank and the Milbank Area Chamber sponsored the event. Capture the Moment Photography of Milbank created the photographs.
