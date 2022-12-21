Read full article on original website
See Disney’s NEW Haunted Mansion Collectible!
One of the fun parts of being in the parks every day is the thrill of finding new merch!. This is especially true when it comes to collectibles. We know that for those who like to collect certain items or memorabilia, it can be a big deal when a new item is released. Fans of the Haunted Mansion will want to see this latest collectible that we found in Disneyland!
As One Ride Reopens, 9 Other Attractions Remain CLOSED in Disney World
It’s a holiday week in Disney World, which means higher Genie+ prices, big crowds, and lots of festive snacks, decorations, and merchandise!. If you’re in the parks this week, there are a few ride closures you’ll need to know about. Certain rides, hotel pools, and other Disney attractions are closed for refurbishments, and those updates could affect your vacation. Check out a full list of the closures here!
BREAKING: Reopening Date For the TRAIN in Magic Kingdom!
HUGE NEWS for Disney World fans: the Walt Disney World Railroad is finally BACK! We’re heading to Magic Kingdom now to check it out. The Walt Disney World Railroad is a Magic Kingdom attraction that’s been closed for multiple years now, but it is finally reopening to guests TODAY! We got the chance to ride the train and check out the new changes and couldn’t wait to share more details with you!
Disney’s NEW Stoney Clover Lane Minnie Ears Will Sell Out FAST
Minnie Ears are a passion of ours, so you know we were excited to check out the NEW designer ears that Disney just debuted. Over in Disneyland, they’ve been busy prepping for 2023 with new nighttime shows for the 100th Anniversary of the Walt Disney Company, new merchandise, and returning exclusive after-hours events. Now we found the perfect pair of Minnie Ears to take us into the New Year with style!
Genie+ Stays at Highest Price on Christmas Eve in Disney World
Merry Christmas Eve to those of you who celebrate! If you don’t — Happy Saturday!. If you’re in the parks, you can watch some special holiday entertainment over the next few days, and there are tons of holiday snacks to grab around the resort. While all of that is wonderful, there can be some downsides to visiting during the most magical time of the year — primarily crowds. And with big crowds and high levels of demand for the parks can come some BIG increases on Genie+ prices. And that’s exactly what we’re seeing…
Woman falls foul of surprising Disney World dress code rule
A Disney World visitor has revealed a surprising clothing item that is not allowed at the resort - but which landed her with a free t-shirt.Jordyn Graime, from New Jersey, shared her experience on TikTok after visiting Epcot theme park in Florida.She arrived in a backless blue crop top with spaghetti straps, but was informed by staff that her outfit went against the dress code. @jordyngraime Disney doesn’t like backs I guess…. #epcot #disneyworld #disney #dresscode #fyp #foryoupage @jessiedipasquale ♬ Castaways - The Backyardigans Workers at the park then gave her a voucher to buy a...
SNEAK PEEK Inside the TRON Ride in Magic Kingdom!
We’ve been following the progress of the new rollercoaster coming to Magic Kingdom: TRON Lightcycle Run. From ride testing to music, we’ve been watching the ride inch closer to its spring 2023 opening. And today, we got an even closer look at what to expect from this new thrill ride!
PHOTOS: There’s a NEW ‘Star Wars’ Tiki Mug in Disney World!
We can’t lie, we make stops at Oga’s Cantina more than we would care to admit. We’ve been in Hollywood Studios a lot lately and this park hasn’t been short on news! Between the newest 2023 Mickey Ears to the latest updates about the upcoming restaurant, Roundup Rodeo BBQ, and new merchandise, Hollywood Studios has been at the forefront of our minds. Today, we found something new over at Oga’s Cantina that Star Wars fans are sure to enjoy!
NEWS: McDonald’s Is Testing a New Store Run Entirely by Robots
While we love all things Disney food here at DFB, we just kinda really like, well, FOOD in general!. We try to keep up with all the latest fast food trends, which is why we have to ask: Did Tony Stark design this new McDonald’s location? While the golden arches aren’t being traded in for blue arc reactors, McDonald’s is bringing in some new tech. You won’t believe who’s serving up those delicious golden french fries and more at a location in Texas!
EVERY New Restaurant Coming to Disney World in 2023
So much has bee announced lately from the opening timeline for TRON Lightcycle Run to the closing date for Splash Mountain to the return of character dining at Cinderella’s Royal Table. While we’re super excited about everything heading our way, you know our passion lies with Disney food so let’s recap all of the new restaurants opening in 2023.
Disney REVIEW: A Best of the Fest EPCOT Festival of the Holidays Dish
Festival of the Holidays is EPCOT’s shortest festival but it packs a wallop when it comes to the food offered there. From savory dishes to sugary snacks, a lot of the food focuses on hearty comfort foods. One of the more interesting dishes was the Peanut Stew from the...
Disney Is Ready to Celebrate New Year’s Eve in EPCOT!
It might not technically even be Christmas yet but Disney is already celebrating the New Year. They released a new pair of 2023 Ears recently, tons of 2023-inspired merchandise, and they’ve announced new nighttime shows coming next year. Recently, while we were in EPCOT — we found another way Disney is prepping for the New Year and we think it looks like tons of fun!
Price DECREASES Hit Starbucks Locations in Disney World
Well, here we are at the end of the year, and it HAS BEEN A YEAR, hasn’t it?. This year saw a TON of new price increases at Disney World restaurants, as well as tons of other changes. We’ve also seen the return of buffets and character dining. Just this week, we’ve had a few changes — so let’s go over those now.
HUGE Updates from TRON, the Train, and the ‘Moana’ Attraction in Disney World
Whether you’re ready or not, it’s coming up FAST — and next year is sure to be a big one for Disney World. Between new restaurants, attractions, and more, there are a lot of ongoing projects throughout the parks and resorts. Luckily, we’re keeping track of them all — so let’s check out the latest construction updates from around Disney World!
See Disney’s NEW Light-Up 2023 Mickey Ears!
It’s almost time for the New Year! (And we honestly, can’t believe it!) Disney has been busy preparing for 2023 by reopening the Walt Disney World Railroad, giving us more details about brand-new nighttime shows, and releasing new merchandise for the new year. Now Disney has released even more merchandise for 2023 that’s lighting up our lives — literally!
VIDEOS: The Christmas Day Crowds SURPRISED Us in Disney World
Ever wondered just how bad Christmas Day crowds are in Disney World?. We were in the parks on Christmas Eve 2022 and shared a look at the shocking crowds on that day, plus we’ve been motoring crowds all this week. But today, Christmas Day 2022, we made our way to both EPCOT and Magic Kingdom to see whether the crowds would make us cringe or scratch our heads. So now, join us for a virtual trip around the parks to see what you should expect on a big holiday!
REVIEW: A SIMPLE Magic Kingdom Meal May Be One of Our New Favorites
We’re keeping an eye on the Christmas Eve crowds in Disney World today and watching those Disney Genie+ prices. If you’re in the parks today, maybe you have a dining reservation scheduled, but if you don’t, we found a delicious, simple new offering at a quick service location that you can’t miss!
RUN, Don’t Walk to Gideon’s Bakehouse in Disney Springs for Limited-Time Treats!
One of the BEST places to get a treat in Disney World is bringing back a popular snack for a limited time!. Gideon’s Bakehouse is a hugely popular bakery at Disney Springs (the shopping and dining district in Disney World). The bakehouse even has to use a virtual queue sometimes because of high demand for their half-pound cookies and enormous slices of cake. For a limited time, you’ll be able to get a special holiday snack at this shop!
REVIEW: Off The Hook at Disney’s Aulani Resort
Disney’s Aulani Resort combines the best of two worlds: a trip to Hawaii with a Disney-themed experience. Honestly, what could be better?. We’ll tell you — the FOOD at Disney’s Aulani Resort. There’s a reason our middle name IS “Food,” after all. We’ve already told you a bit about some other restaurants at Aulani, including Pāpālua Shave Ice, Makahiki — The Bounty of the Islands, and ‘AMA ‘AMA, so we’re now going to tell you about another dining spot, Off The Hook.
UP-CLOSE LOOK at TRON Construction in Disney World
We’ve been waiting for the Walt Disney World Railroad to reopen since 2018 — and it’s finally happening!. The train has been out of commission while Disney works on building TRON Lightcycle Run (a new roller coaster in Tomorrowland), but that’s all changed now. We got the chance to ride the train and check out all the new details. And, we got a CLOSE-UP look at TRON from the train! Come see it with us!
