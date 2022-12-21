ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champaign, IL

saturdaytradition.com

Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri

Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
COLUMBIA, MO
ClutchPoints

College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022

The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
COLUMBIA, MO
thechampaignroom.com

Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue

According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
The Spun

College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday

The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
CHARLESTON, IL
fightingillini.com

Event Schedule Set for Reliaquest Bowl Week in Tampa

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini fans traveling to Tampa for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl will find a robust week of events planned by both the bowl committee and the University of Illinois. Enjoy spending time with fellow members of the Illini FamILLy as the football team squares off against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
CHAMPAIGN, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
ILLINOIS STATE
WCIA

Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman

Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
ATWOOD, IL
Central Illinois Proud

Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso

EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
EL PASO, IL

