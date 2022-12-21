Read full article on original website
Mizzou Coach Dennis Gates Gives 'Dead Serious' Assessment After Blowout Win vs. No. 16 Illinois
Missouri Tigers coach Dennis Gates is taking Thursday's big win over No. 16 Illinois with a grain of salt.
Brad Underwood highlights areas of improvement for Illini following disappointing loss in Braggin’ Rights series to Missouri
Brad Underwood knows there’s improvements to be made after Illinois took a beatdown at the hands of Missouri on Thursday. On Thursday, the Tigers and Illini met up in St. Louis for the annual Braggin’ Rights matchup. Last year, the Illini took home the win for the first time in four years. Illinois entered the matchup No. 16 with an 8-3 record this season.
College Basketball Odds: Illinois vs. Missouri prediction, odds and pick – 12/22/2022
The Illinois Fighting Illini take on the Missouri Tigers in St. Louis. Check out our college basketball odds series for our Illinois Missouri prediction and pick. The Braggin’ Rights game is annually one of the most contentious, lively, fiercely-played games in college basketball. Illinois and Missouri gather in St. Louis for a game which regularly draws a good crowd and generates a lot of energy. Both schools look forward to this game and get after it on the court.
Illinois vs. Missouri: 2022-23 college basketball game preview, TV schedule
Illinois and Missouri face off again this year in the Braggin’ Rights game. Can Missouri pick up a signature win for their resume and pull off the upset? Or does Illinois come out on top for a second consecutive season?. TV Schedule: Thursday, December 22, 9:00 PM ET, SEC...
Cory Patterson joining Walters’ staff at Purdue
According to multiple reports from Carl Reed of 247 Sports and Tom Dienhart of On3.com, Illinois running backs coach Cory Patterson is joining Ryan Walters’ staff at Purdue. The reports first came out late Thursday morning. Patterson had just finished his fifth year as an assistant coach with the...
College Basketball World Shocked By Huge Upset Wednesday
The days leading up to Christmas break and New Year's Eve can produce some wild results in college basketball. This afternoon's Eastern Illinois-Iowa game featured just such an outcome. The Panthers, who came into Iowa City at 3-9 on the season with wins over Saint Mary-of-the-Woods, Blackburn College and IUPUI, stunned the Hawkeyes 92-83 at Carver-Hawkeye Arena.
QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights?
Mizzou men's basketball is facing another big test Thursday night in the Braggin' Rights game against No. 16 Illinois. The post QUESTION OF THE DAY: Can Mizzou beat Illinois to claim Braggin’ Rights? appeared first on ABC17NEWS.
Illinois Fighting Illini vs Missouri Tigers 12/22/2022 Picks Predictions Previews
The 16 Illinois Fighting Illini will face off with the Missouri Tigers at Enterprise Center on Thursday, December 22, 2022, at 9:00 PM ET. Illinois enters this encounter with an 8-3 mark for the year. They now average 78.1 points per game, ranking 77th nationally, while shooting 46.9% from the field.
Event Schedule Set for Reliaquest Bowl Week in Tampa
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. – Fighting Illini fans traveling to Tampa for the 2023 ReliaQuest Bowl will find a robust week of events planned by both the bowl committee and the University of Illinois. Enjoy spending time with fellow members of the Illini FamILLy as the football team squares off against Mississippi State on Jan. 2.
Avoid your pipes from freezing amid arctic blast
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A major fear with the arctic cold temperatures Central Illinois is expecting later this week is frozen pipes. This year alone, State Farm has paid out 9,000 claims from frozen pipe damage. The average cost of a claim comes in around $20,000. “Once you get...
Washington’s mayor on list of potential candidates for vacant State Senate seat
PEORIA (25 News Now) - Republican Party chairs for 13 area counties are releasing details how they will fill the Illinois State Senate seat vacated by Bloomington’s Jason Barickman, and some familiar names in Central Illinois politics are apparently interested in replacing him for a two-year term. Barickman officially...
Atwood Police suspends search for missing woman
Update at 3:11 p.m. ATWOOD, Ill. (WCIA) — Atwood Police have announced that they are suspending the search for a woman who went missing from that town Thursday night. Chief Rob Bross said that despite checking several leads Friday morning, authorities have not located Karen Fennessy yet. Plans are being made to resume the search […]
Looking back, more than 100 vehicles stalled outside El Paso
EL PASO, Ill. (WMBD) — Ahead of dangerous driving conditions Thursday and Friday, we are looking back at an incident that left more than 100 vehicles stranded on I-39 outside El Paso. On Feb. 17, 19 semis and nine other vehicles were involved in a crash that led to...
