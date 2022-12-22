Read full article on original website
Stephan Bonnar, UFC Hall of Famer, dead at 45 of complications from a presumed heart issue
Stephan Bonnar, the light heavyweight whose memorable battle with Forrest Griffin not only landed him in the Hall of Fame but may have also saved the UFC from bankruptcy, died Thursday at 45, the UFC reported. Bonnar and Griffin engaged in one of the great fights in the promotion's history...
WWE Hall of Famer Agrees That AEW Fans Are “Annoying” and “Like a Cult”
During the Hall of Fame podcast, a listener commented that AEW fans were “annoying” and “like a cult,” and Booker T responded as follows:. “You know, I agree 100 percent. I wouldn’t say all of them, I’m not going to say all of them, but a lot of them. Sometimes they’re just looking for it. It’s like being in a relationship, you know where you got one of those girlfriends that’s just looking through your phone all the time, just looking for something … making up excuses to have a fight, stuff like that, that’s the way AEW fans are. You could be talking about something totally irrelevant to AEW and they’re like, ‘Wait a minute, he’s talking about AEW, did he say Kenny Omega?’ It’s that kind of stuff, it’s like they’re paranoid. Relax, no one’s thinking about AEW that much enough to where we’re going to try to talk in code about it.”
Kurt Angle Addresses Whether He Will Ever Work For AEW
Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. During it, the WWE Hall Of Famer was asked whether he will ever work for AEW (All Elite Wrestling). Angle has been making appearances for WWE this year. After he retired from in-ring action in 2019, he worked as a producer before being let go due to budget cuts the following year:
WWE Hall Of Famer Recounts The Time Mark Henry Pushed A Greyhound Bus Up A Hill
There's only one thing to compare Mark Henry's strength to and that's "a silverback gorilla," according to WWE Hall of Famer Tony Atlas. During a recent autograph signing with K&S WrestleFest, Atlas answered questions about his career in pro wrestling. While showing off a signed drawing he did of Henry, Atlas was asked just how strong "The World's Strongest Man" really is, leading to quite the story.
Jim Ross Recalls Goldberg’s Debut In WWE, Whether Wrestlers Opposed Him Coming In
WWE Hall of Famer and AEW commentator Jim Ross discussed Goldberg’s first run in WWE from 2003-2004 during a recent edition of Grilling JR. You can check out some highlights from the podcast below:. If any wrestlers opposed Goldberg coming in:. “Probably not as much volume because talking about...
Kerry Morton Says NWA Deal Is For 18 Months, Talks Interest From WWE And AEW
On December 18, Kerry Morton announced he had re-signed with the National Wrestling Alliance. Morton, the son of Ricky Morton is the reigning NWA World Junior Heavyweight Champion. The 21-year-old made his NWA debut in 2021. Speaking on the Matthew Mania podcast, Morton revealed that his NWA deal is for...
Kevin Nash Would Change WWE's Production Quality, Would Shoot Shows Like 'The Larry Sanders Show'
Kevin Nash wishes wrestling was filmed like The Larry Sanders Show. In the last 25 years, outside of the upscale of sets and equipment used to film wrestling programming, the overall flow, and production of WWE television shows have followed a similar format. Kevin Nash, WWE Hall of Famer and someone who has worked for both WCW and TNA Wrestling as well has given his opinion on what he would do to change the production of professional wrestling programs on the most recent episode of his Kliq This podcast.
WWE Hall Of Famer Sees “No Problem” With Vince McMahon Returning To WWE
Vince McMahon should be able to return to WWE if he wants to despite the allegations made against him says a WWE Hall of Famer. Vince McMahon stepped down as WWE Chairman in July 2022 amid an investigation into allegations of sexual misconduct made against him as well as hush money payments made to female ex-employees of the company.
If You Need Her: WWE Hall Of Famer Ready For Royal Rumble If Needed (It Would Work)
She would work. In about a month, WWE will present its annual Royal Rumble event. As always, this will be one of the trickiest shows of the year, as it will feature a pair of Royal Rumble matches. With a total of sixth wrestlers between the two of them, those matches are going to require all hands on deck. Now a legend is offering her services if she is needed for the match.
Triple H Threatened To Fire WWE Hall Of Famer
A new report has explained why Triple H threatened to fire a WWE Hall of Famer and who was behind bringing the issue at hand to The Game’s desk. Recently, D-Von Dudley was scheduled to appear at Tribute to the Extreme, an ECW revival event in Philadelphia. However, he didn’t make the show after WWE pulled the booking, with Triple H apparently threatening to fire D-Von from his role as an agent in the company if he attended.
Bobby Fish Reveals Classic Wrestling PPV Event He Wanted To Bring Back In AEW
Former WWE and AEW star Bobby Fish was a guest on the “Wrestling Perspective Podcast.”. Fish discussed his belief that AEW should have had a Crockett Cup-style pay-per-view. The Crockett Cup was a tournament to determine the best tag team when it originally began in 1986. This past March, the NWA reinstated the Crockett Cup.
Madusa Reveals Her Reaction When Contacted About Her WWE Hall of Fame Induction
– During a recent interview on Fightful’s Wrestling Perspective podcast, WWE Hall of Famer Madusa, aka Alundra Blayze, discussed her WWE Hall of Fame induction in 2015 and why she was scared at the time. Below are some highlights (via WrestlingInc.com):. Madusa on being scared about the induction: “Reluctant?...
Madusa Discusses The Dark Side Of The Wrestling Business
Madusa – better known to WWE fans as Alundra Blayze — was interviewed by "The Wrestling Perspective Podcast" where she promoted her upcoming book, "The Woman Who Would Be King: The MADUSA Story." At one point during the interview, she segued from talking about her infamous 1995 return to WCW where she dropped her WWF Women's Championship belt in a wastebasket to the darker side of the wrestling business, discussing how that topic is handled in her memoir.
