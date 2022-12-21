Read full article on original website
Related
u.today
XT.COM Lists AGN in its Main Zone
XT.COM, the world’s first socially infused trading platform, is thrilled to announce the listing of AGN on its platform in the Main & Web3 Zones. The AGN/USDT and AGN/ETH trading pairs will be open for trading from 2022-12-26 8:00 (UTC). About AGN token. AGN is an ERC-20 token deployed...
Most of Staked Ethereum (ETH) Handled By Only 4 Providers
Here's When Bitcoin Will Head Back to ATHs, According to Ben Armstrong
Solana (SOL) Price Analysis for December 24
SHIB, XRP Listed on Wirex's Dual Asset Investment Tool: Details
Cardano, Solana and Avalanche: What to Expect from Ethereum's Competitors in 2023
Shiba Inu (SHIB) Forming Reversal Pattern Ahead of New Year
Jim Cramer Strikes Again: Litecoin (LTC) up 5% After Analyst Called Holders Idiots
Terra Classic (LUNC) Outperforming Top 100 in Gains, What's Happening?
XRP Price Analysis for December 26
XRP's Local Uptrend Is in Danger as It Reaches $0.35
300 Million XRP Shifted in Matter of Hours, Here's the Positive
Fidelity Forays into the Metaverse: Trademark Applications Cover NFTs, Investment Services, and More
After successfully introducing the world of cryptocurrency investing to its customer base, Fidelity is now exploring more possibilities in the metaverse. According to trademark attorney Mike Kondoudis, the company has just filed a series of trademark applications covering non-fungible tokens (NFTs), marketplaces for NFTs, metaverse investment services, virtual real estate investing, and even cryptocurrency trading.
Polygon (MATIC) Squashes New Milestone in User Activity as 2022 Closes
SHIB Burn Rate Spikes 642% as Millions of SHIB Get Wiped Out
Guggenheim's Scott Minerd Passes Away Aged 63
In his last interviews, Scott Minerd predicted that $8,000 would be a bottom for Bitcoin's (BTC) price in this cycle and called for a better regulation of crypto. According to an official statement made by Guggenheim Partners, a global advisory and asset management heavyweight, its CIO and managing partner Scott Minerd suddenly died aged 63 on Wednesday, Dec. 21. He suffered a heart attack during his regular workout.
27.5 Million SHIB Burned in Last 24 Hours, But Is It Enough for Token To Rally?
Shiba Inu's BONE Up 10% in Time for Christmas
LUNC's Suspicious Rally Continues, What's Behind It? Crypto Market Review, Dec. 26
Bitcoin (BTC) Price Analysis for December 26
