The Independent

House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?

The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
AOL Corp

270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage

About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
CNET

Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 16, 2022: Rates Decline

A few notable mortgage rates moved downward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages decreased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also sank. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following...
Fortune

These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets

The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
KXLY

Farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record

Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
ILLINOIS STATE
PYMNTS

FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops

Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
msn.com

Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally

U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
MySanAntonio

Home prices slip for fourth month with U.S. sales market slowing

The U.S. housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers. Prices fell 0.5% from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.
FLORIDA STATE
scaffoldmag.com

Easy Lift has signed an agreement with rental company Cramo to supply six tracked platforms to Finland. The units, all R160 spiders, will be delivered to Cramo at the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2023. Cramo Finland is part of the Cramo group, which was...
NASDAQ

Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023

The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
CNET

Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 22, 2022: Rates Slide

A few notable mortgage rates dropped off over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages tumbled more than a 10th of a percentage point. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have increased...
US News and World Report

Hong Kong November Home Prices Ease to More Than 5-Yr Low

HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in...

