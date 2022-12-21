Read full article on original website
Related
Home Prices Are Dropping Fastest in These 10 Cities
Prices are falling the quickest in the most expensive housing markets in the U.S.
House prices: Should I sell my home before property values plunge?
The Bank of England has raised interest rates to 3 per cent - the biggest hike in the base rate since 1989.Andrew Bailey, the central bank’s governor, said officials had no choice but to increase interest levels by 0.75 per cent to tackle soaring inflation, currently running at 10.1 per cent.The move, announced in November, will have a knock-on effect on savers and anyone who wants to borrow money, as well as impacting mortgage costs. Interest rates are expected to rise further following the next meeting of the Bank’s Monetary Policy Committee, scheduled for 15 December.According to Martin Lewis,...
AOL Corp
270,000 homebuyers who bought in 2022 are underwater on their mortgage
About 270,000 homebuyers who bought during the red-hot housing market this year already owe more than their house is worth, a new analysis found. Among the 450,000 underwater borrowers in the third quarter, nearly 60% had mortgages originated in the first nine months of 2022, Black Knight found. That's about 1 in 12 homes purchased in 2022 with a mortgage, or 8%. Nearly 40% of homes bought this year have less than 10% of equity left to tap.
Mortgage rates drop for fifth week in a row
Mortgage rates fell once again this week, dipping for the fifth straight week.
Lumber falls to a new 2022 low after homebuilder sentiment drops for the 12th month in a row
Lumber prices fell 4% to a new 2022 low on Monday as the commodity ends a losing year. The latest decline in lumber prices came after homebuilder sentiment fell for the 12th month in a row. A swift doubling in mortgage rates to as high as 7% put the housing...
What's happening with the housing market? Mortgage rates, home prices and affordability
The housing boom combined with high inflation and mortgage rates are forcing homebuyers to sit on the sidelines and wait for the dust to settle.
Don't expect a wave of short sales and foreclosures during this housing downturn — homeowners have too much equity
Since the 2008 housing crisis, lending standards have tightened and homeowner equity has soared to historical levels, meaning that Americans are now at less risk of foreclosure.
CNET
Mortgage Interest Rates for Dec. 16, 2022: Rates Decline
A few notable mortgage rates moved downward today. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages decreased. The average rate of the most common type of variable-rate mortgage, the 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgage, also sank. Mortgage rates have increased fairly consistently since the start of 2022, following...
These 49 housing markets to see home prices fall over 15%—this interactive map shows Moody’s updated forecast for 322 markets
The reason U.S. home prices are falling is pretty simple: Pressurized affordability. A historic mortgage rate shock—with the average 30-year fixed mortgage rate jumping from 3% to 6% this year—following the Pandemic Housing Boom’s 41.3% run-up in U.S. home prices in just over two years has simply pushed many would-be buyers to their breaking point. Other borrowers, who must meet lenders’ strict debt-to-income ratios, have lost mortgage eligibility altogether. That historic squeeze, which comes from prices and rates, is what Fortune calls “pressurized affordability.”
KXLY
Farmland escapes real estate slump as prices soar to record
Buying a plot of land in rural America has never been so expensive. And that’s even with soaring interest rates. Rising commodity prices mean farmers made record amounts of money this year, spurring a rush for space to plant in 2023. More demand comes just as people fled to the countryside during the pandemic — with non-metropolitan areas growing faster than urban ones — and investors turned to fields as a hedge against inflation.
Mortgage Rates Are Falling, But Mortgage Demand Is Plummeting Too
Have you considered buying, selling, or refinancing a home? In general, the demand for mortgages has plunged in tandem with rising rates. Here's why.
FedEx Earnings Put Discretionary Spending In Spotlight as Package Volume Drops
Declining package volumes in the latest FedEx earnings report stoked new concerns about discretionary spending. This was after the company reported its fiscal second-quarter earnings Tuesday (Dec 19) night, which included its fourth straight quarter of declining package volume. The logistics giant had been saying for some time that macroeconomic conditions had been softening.
msn.com
Stock market news live updates: Stocks sink lower as rate jitters dash hopes for year-end rally
U.S. equities extended a rout Monday after stocks booked consecutive weekly losses for the first time since late September. The S&P 500 (^GSPC) slid 0.9%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average (^DJI) declined around 160 points, or 0.5%. The technology-heavy Nasdaq Composite (^IXIC) tumbled 1.5%. All three major averages fell for a fourth straight day to six-week lows.
MySanAntonio
Home prices slip for fourth month with U.S. sales market slowing
The U.S. housing market continued to sag in October as the impact of higher mortgage rates and concerns over the economy rattled buyers and sellers. Prices fell 0.5% from September, the fourth consecutive monthly decline for a seasonally adjusted measure of home prices in 20 large cities, according to the S&P CoreLogic Case-Shiller index.
Where are home prices in America’s 400 largest housing markets headed in 2023? These 5 charts give us some clues
Buyers Vs. sellers: Let's take a closer look at inventory data in the nation's 400 largest markets.
The Best Month of 2023 To Buy A Home
Next year could be a total about-face for the real estate market, say some experts. Housing Wire predicts that lower mortgage rates and more demand could fuel the industry in 2023 if inflation...
scaffoldmag.com
Cramo expands fleet with Easy Lifts
Easy Lift has signed an agreement with rental company Cramo to supply six tracked platforms to Finland. The units, all R160 spiders, will be delivered to Cramo at the end of this year and in the first quarter of 2023. Cramo Finland is part of the Cramo group, which was...
NASDAQ
Housing Prices Likely to Have Slow Fall in 2023
The U.S. housing market is clearly slowing down. The Census Bureau’s statistics show that building starts dropped around 11% between Jan 2021 and Oct 2022 and dropped 6% in the twelve months to October. New home sales are down over 30% from the beginning of 2021 and down 6%...
CNET
Current Mortgage Rates for Dec. 22, 2022: Rates Slide
A few notable mortgage rates dropped off over the last seven days. The average interest rates for both 15-year fixed and 30-year fixed mortgages tumbled more than a 10th of a percentage point. We also saw a shrinking in the average rate of 5/1 adjustable-rate mortgages. Mortgage rates have increased...
US News and World Report
Hong Kong November Home Prices Ease to More Than 5-Yr Low
HONG KONG (Reuters) - Hong Kong private home prices dropped 3.3% in November to the lowest since August 2017, official data showed on Wednesday, as its housing market - one of the most unaffordable in the world - is set to post the first annual drop since 2008. Prices in...
Comments / 0