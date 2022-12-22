ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Melbourne, FL

Florida man accused of fatally shooting ex-girlfriend because she did not text him

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WGAU
WGAU
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40B1n1_0jr0dkq300

A Florida man is accused of fatally shooting his former girlfriend because she did not answer his texts or telephone calls, according to an arrest affidavit.

Carlos Lemont Jones II, 23, of Melbourne, was arrested Tuesday and charged with premeditated first-degree murder and deprivation of a firearm in the death of Sha’Dayla Johnson, 23, of Melbourne, according to Brevard County online booking and court records.

According to the Melbourne Police Department, Johnson was heading to work when she was confronted by Jones, WFTV reported. According to an arrest affidavit, Jones arrived at Johnson’s residence at about 7:40 a.m. EST after waking up “in an angry state” because the victim had not answered his text messages and telephone calls.

The victim’s father, Torrance Clark, told authorities that the couple had been dating for five months but had broken up two weeks ago, according to the affidavit. He added that he saw Jones in the driveway and then heard several shots. When he went to investigate, Clark said he found Johnson lying facedown on the carport floor.

Johnson was taken to an area hospital, where she was pronounced dead.

According to the affidavit, Jones surrendered to the Palm Bay Police Department about three hours after the shooting. In an interview with Melbourne police, Jones allegedly confessed to intentionally shooting Johnson with a semi-automatic 9 mm pistol.

When asked by a Melbourne police officer if he was remorseful for the shooting, Jones allegedly said “No,” adding that “if he had to do it again,” he also would have killed Clark, according to the affidavit.

Jones will be arraigned on Jan. 23, 2023, court records show.

©2022 Cox Media Group

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WESH

Police: 1 injured in Brevard County shooting

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — A shooting in Palm Bay is being investigated. The victim was shot in the area of Lynne Nungresser Park Thursday night around 7:30 p.m. According to Palm Bay police, the victim, who they say is a juvenile, had multiple wounds from the shooting. They were...
PALM BAY, FL
WESH

FHP: 1 dead, 4 others injured in Orange County crash

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — According to Florida Highway Patrol, a woman died after an Orange County crash Saturday, and four others were injured. Two vehicles crashed around 12:43 a.m. on Goldenrod Road and Fort Jefferson Boulevard. Troopers said a Nissan Altima attempted a left turn onto Fort Jefferson Boulevard...
ORANGE COUNTY, FL
WESH

Family of missing Osceola County woman pleads for public’s help

OSCEOLA COUNTY, Fla. — Paola Miranda-Rosa’s mother, Ivonne Rosa, says the entire family is destroyed, desperately waiting for any information that could help bring Miranda-Rosa home. Authorities say Miranda-Rosa was reported missing after visiting her grandmother in Orlando on Dec. 17 in 2021. On Dec. 18, she was...
OSCEOLA COUNTY, FL
treasurecoast.com

Silver Alert for 85 year-old Fort Pierce man

St.Lucie County, Fl (treasurecoast.com)- The St.Lucie Sheriff has issued a silver alert for 85 year-old Robert J. Schmidt of Fort Pierce. A silver alert has been issued for 85-year-old Robert J. Schmidt, who was last seen on Friday, December 23, 2022, at approximately 10:30 a.m., near the 14,000 block of Cisne Circle in Fort Pierce.
FORT PIERCE, FL
fox35orlando.com

'Surfing Santas' hit the waves at Cocoa Beach amid Florida freeze

COCOA BEACH, Fla. - It may not feel like a Florida Christmas with freezing temperatures, but there is one tradition that we just can't give up. Hundreds of "Surfing Santas" are catching some waves on Saturday at Cocoa Beach before the big guy gets ready to deliver his presents all over the world. The annual "Surfing Santas" event started out as one family's surf session in 2009.
COCOA BEACH, FL
fox35orlando.com

Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas

ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
ORLANDO, FL
WESH

Orlando man found on 34th Street reflects on 'miracle' of mom's longevity

ORLANDO, Fla. — The movie "Miracle on 34th Street" is a classic. The 1940s blockbuster made young Natalie Wood a star and keeps us hopeful for a miracle every Christmas. It's during this week, WESH 2's Michelle Meredith searched a real 34th Street in Central Florida looking for a miracle and she found one in the most unlikely place.
ORLANDO, FL
wufe967.com

Florida hits new record with weapons found in carry-on luggage at airport

Airline passengers have brought a record number of guns in carry-on luggage to airports in Florida and across the country this year. According to a Dec. 16 press release from the Transportation Security Administration, 6,301 firearms have been intercepted at American airports this year, and more than 88% of them were loaded.
FLORIDA STATE
WGAU

WGAU

Athens, GA
30K+
Followers
109K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT

WGAU 98.7 FM and AM 1340 radio for Athens 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.wgauradio.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy