URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills below zero are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the primary potential impact is for the potential of a fairly widespread Flash Freeze. A Flash Freeze occurs when the ground is wet, and the air temperature falls below freeing very fast, resulting in a thin sheet of ice developing along all previously wet surfaces. The ice is typically not very thick, but even a very thin layer of ice is enough to wreck havoc on the roadways.

CALHOUN COUNTY, AR ・ 2 DAYS AGO