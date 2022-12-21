ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Benton, AR

THV11

How cold weather affects pets

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — While snow and below-freezing temperatures blanketed Arkansas on Thursday, people around the state found ways to stay warm. And they weren't the only ones. Just like people, pets and animals also fought the cold weather as the below-freezing temperatures are just as dangerous for them.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
Kait 8

Protecting your pipes from freezing temperatures

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (KAIT) - Colder temperatures mean higher chances of frozen pipes. With temperatures below freezing, it can cause a variety of plumbing problems such as busted pipes, flooding, and no water flow. Our content partner KARK spoke with Josh Gusewelle at Ray Lusk Plumbing, and he gave advice...
LITTLE ROCK, AR
onlyinark.com

Homer’s Kitchen Table is Off to a Great Start

Following a legend is no easy task, but that’s exactly what Homer’s Kitchen Table has set out to do after taking over the space at 11121 N Rodney Parham that was formerly occupied by Franke’s Cafeteria. I, for one, had serious doubts. Franke’s was so beloved, a staple of the Little Rock community for almost 100 years, and truly one of my favorite lunch spots.
LITTLE ROCK, AR
salineriverchronicle.com

Wind Chill Advisory issued for Bradley, Drew, Cleveland, and Calhoun Counties

URGENT – WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE. …WIND CHILL ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO. WHAT…Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills below zero are expected. For the Winter Weather Advisory, the primary potential impact is for the potential of a fairly widespread Flash Freeze. A Flash Freeze occurs when the ground is wet, and the air temperature falls below freeing very fast, resulting in a thin sheet of ice developing along all previously wet surfaces. The ice is typically not very thick, but even a very thin layer of ice is enough to wreck havoc on the roadways.
CALHOUN COUNTY, AR
mysaline.com

Man caught with 12yo Bryant girl pleaded innocent in Federal court

UPDATE: A mugshot was erroneously included with this article earlier, due to very similar names. We apologize for the mistake. A Michigan man was in Federal court in Little Rock Wednesday on a charge of “travel with intent to engage in illicit sexual conduct” with a Bryant, Arkansas minor.
BRYANT, AR

