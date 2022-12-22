Read full article on original website
Related
psychologytoday.com
Being on Your Own for the Holidays: Time to Reflect
Whether by choice or circumstance, more people are living alone in the 21st century. The holidays are a good time to reflect on living alone by doing a personal inventory. In America, the default adult is partnered, but don’t believe that those who live alone are all miserable and lonely.
Why the overabundance of the gift-giving season causes me discomfort
When bedroom doors fly open on Christmas morning, my kids drink in a vision of a picture-perfect Christmas — an explosion of bright colors and shiny coils of ribbons in meticulously wrapped presents. Family members amble through the front door with more gifts, so the kids form a gift-opening assembly line that starts from youngest to oldest. For hours, there is a fervent tearing of paper, a hoisting of new objects in the air, shouts of glee and the creation of piles and piles of stuff.
Next Avenue
The Impact of the Holidays on People with Hoarding Disorder
Whether it's overspending, or being ashamed of inviting family into their homes, it's a challenging time of year — but help is available. There are many things we associate with the holiday season — snow, carols, time spent with family, beautiful light displays, and so on. But more and more, the holidays are synonymous with shopping. Immediately after Thanksgiving, Black Friday hits, and televisions, newspapers and phone screens fill with reminders to snag the best deals, buy the perfect gift and maybe even sneak in a few treats for yourself while the sales are still good.
These Scented Candles Will Keep the Holiday Season Burning Bright
If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission. Smell has a way of transporting us to special memories and setting the tone for our mood — especially during the winter season. Some of the best holiday candles let us cozy up to the scent of cinnamon and spice, crisp pine trees or logs in the fireplace (to name a few nostalgic aromas) without trekking through the snow or baking up a storm.More from The Hollywood ReporterThe Best Scented Candles for Adding an Air of Luxury to...
Coping With Grief During the Holidays
It’s called the most wonderful time of year, but for many Americans struggling with grief, it’s not a festive time. All the holiday parties and decorations meant to bring joy, can magnify a grieving loved one’s sense of loss. Family traditions resurface and memories bubble up at times when it’s least expected. This can make social situations extra tough.
Kourtney Kardashian Reveals Family-Favorite Holiday Tradition
Kourtney Kardashian is letting fans in on one of her family's favorite holiday traditions. The Lemme founder and her kids dedicate their time each holiday season to helping provide shelter and security to those in need, and she's sharing a sweet look at the results on Instagram. "It has become...
Detroit News
Style at Home: Holiday style 2022: Simply Scandi
Few places in the world encapsulate the spirit of the holiday season quite like Scandinavia. It brings the scenery you’ll find on your favorite Christmas cards to life: ice and snow, roaring fires and beautiful homey spaces that encompass the spirit of hygge. A finalist for the Oxford English...
Exes Are Revealing The Wake-Up Call Moments When They Realized Their Former Partner Did Not Actually Love Them
"It dawned on me one day: Not only was he not sleeping in our bed anymore, but he hadn't in two years. I realized that we'd become just roommates who co-parented."
WebMD
Survive and Thrive This Holiday Season
The holiday season is one of my favorite times of the year for several reasons. It’s a time when I can spend quality time with family and friends, celebrate my religious beliefs, and enjoy the traditional foods and festivities associated with those celebrations. And it’s a time when I...
It's Hard Being The Only One In The Family With Kids During The Holidays
We’ve just finished our holiday dinner, and the adults are ready to unwind. It’s time to pour another drink, settle in, and socialize. It’s the time of the evening filled with belly laughs, table gambling games, and an unexpectedly wonderful couch conversation. But while everyone else is winding down, I am furiously cleaning, breaking up arguments, and wrestling coats on little bodies to ensure a timely arrival home for our bloodbath of a bedtime routine. Because I have four little kids, and my siblings have none. And with no cousins or other family members with young kids, I bring all the chaos: the tantrums, the messes, and the bedtime constraints. And sometimes, it stresses me out.
psychologytoday.com
The Thrill of Going to Holiday Parties Alone
Many people worry that going out alone isn't as fun or that others will judge them. However, their fears are unfounded, and they are often surprised by how much they enjoy themselves on their own. There is no need to race to couple up just to meet social expectations that...
makeuseof.com
Get Gorgeous Govee Smart Lights This Christmas, Save Up to 40%
Readers like you help support MUO. When you make a purchase using links on our site, we may earn an affiliate commission. Read More. Are you ready to deck the halls? We are telling you that you probably aren't as ready as you can be, because what can be more beautiful than a bunch of lights from Govee to play with this Christmas? Well, luckily for you, the holiday discounts are here on Govee's official site and we have up to 40% off on some of the best lights you've ever seen!
psychologytoday.com
Christmas Shopping for Children With Depression
Toys offer meaningful experiences for children who struggle with depression. Toys that encourage identification and expression of feelings are helpful. For children, toys are their words and play is their conversation. Shopping for toys during the holiday season always takes a bit of resourcefulness. You need to learn what’s new,...
Tamales Are The Gift That Keeps On Giving: Here's Some Memorable Ones To Try Around LA
LAist Food editor Gab Chabrán tries different types of tamales around SoCal and reflects on his own experiences eating them.
Comments / 0