Read full article on original website
Related
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes
28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help From the Public Locating Stolen Logging Equipment. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry is seeking the public’s assistance in locating stolen logging equipment in St. Helena Parish. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry (LDAF) announced on December 22,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
NOLA.com
After 4 recent suicides, St. Tammany coroner renews effort to reach those who need help
A significant uptick in suicides over the last few weeks has prompted the St. Tammany Parish Coroner’s Office to release a video ahead of the holiday weekend, urging those struggling in silence to seek help. Last week alone, the office said it handled four suicide cases. “This year we’ve...
Louisiana man accused of timber theft, owes over $24,000
A Louisiana man was arrested after allegedly failing to pay for timber worth over $24,000.
stpso.com
STPSO Detectives Arrest Two Wanted Fugitives
Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
New probation, parole officers earn badges
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
fox8live.com
Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle
30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
Louisiana man sentenced for trafficking fentanyl from California to Louisiana
A Louisiana man has been sentenced to prison for his role in a cross-country fentanyl trafficking network.
Louisiana Woman Reported Missing on December 22 Found Safe
Update: On December 23, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office reported that Shavone Skipper has been found safe. Louisiana – Previously, on December 22, 2022, the Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office requested the public’s assistance in locating missing person Shavone Skipper. The Rapides Parish Sheriff’s Office also...
Louisiana Asks – Why's My Tire Pressure Warning Light Suddenly On?
Many Louisiana motorists are reporting that their tire pressure monitoring system is giving them a warning this morning. Here's why and what to do if your light is on.
kalb.com
Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
NOLA.com
Man sought in St. Helena attempted murder case arrested in St. Tammany
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a man sought by authorities in St. Helena Parish in connection with a murder case, according to a news release. Sidney Banks Jr., 25, was wanted on a St. Helena Parish warrant for one count of of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy for attempted second-degree murder.
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations
Louisiana Man Cited for Multiple Violations of Hunting Guide Regulations. Louisiana – The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) has cited a Louisiana man from Kaplan, Louisiana, for allegedly violating hunting guide regulations in Vermilion Parish. The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries stated on December 22, 2022,...
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
18-year-old wanted for allegedly shooting 2 men to death in SW Houston is arrested in Louisiana: HPD
Anthony Palacios and Ivan Rojas were found shot to death in the parking lot of a convenience store on Nov. 17. More than a month later, the suspect is in custody.
Suspects steal thousands of dollars from elderly woman in Louisiana
Police are looking for two suspects who they say stole thousands of dollars from an elderly woman while shopping earlier this month.
NOLA.com
Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon
Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
louisianaradionetwork.com
Federal recovery money available for victims of hurricanes in 2020 and ’21. Don’t let it slip by
The state Office of Community Development wants homeowners impacted by the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to know they can apply for federal aid through the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program. O.C.D. director Pat Forbes says this especially applies to folks in southwestern Louisiana…. “This assistance has been a long...
Comments / 0