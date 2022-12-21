ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Tammany Parish, LA

Calcasieu Parish News

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes

28-Year-Old Louisiana Woman Arrested for Allegedly Stealing a Family Member’s Vehicle, Shooting at People, and Other Crimes. Lake Charles, LA – A 28-year-old Louisiana woman allegedly shot at family members and other victims and fled in a stolen truck before stealing another vehicle and being arrested on December 22. The woman was charged with armed robbery and other offenses. One victim sustained minor injuries.
LAKE CHARLES, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Teen Reported Missing on December 21. Louisiana – On December 23, 2022, the Baton Rouge Police Department reported that their Missing Persons Division is asking for assistance from the public in locating 15-year-old Gloria Barcelona, who was reported missing on December 21, 2022, from the Sherwood Meadow area. Barcelona is 5’3”, 110 lbs. and was last seen wearing a black hoodie, a multi-colored shirt with letters on the sleeve, blue jeans, and white shoes.
BATON ROUGE, LA
stpso.com

STPSO Detectives Arrest Two Wanted Fugitives

Detectives with the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office located and arrested two wanted fugitives at their workplace in Pearl River after another agency contacted them and requested their help. On Wednesday (Dec. 21) STPSO detectives were contacted by investigators with the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office regarding a request...
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
WAFB

New probation, parole officers earn badges

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Nineteen new probation and parole officers have joined the Louisiana Department of Safety and Corrections. These new officers took their oaths during a swearing-in ceremony at the Louisiana State Police Training Academy on Wednesday, Dec. 22. “Congratulations to the newest members of our Probation and...
BATON ROUGE, LA
fox8live.com

Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to St. Helena murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish

PEARL RIVER, La. (WVUE) - Two fugitives, one wanted in connection to a St. Helena Parish murder, were arrested in Pearl River, according to the St. Tammany sheriff’s office. The sheriff’s office says that Sidney Banks, 25, was arrested at his place of employment after detectives learned that he was wanted by the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office for conspiracy to second-degree murder and another count of attempted criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder.
PEARL RIVER, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle

30-Year-Old Louisiana Man Arrested After Allegedly Throwing Drugs Out the Window During a High-Speed Chase in a Stolen Vehicle. Louisiana – A Louisiana man was arrested in St John the Baptist Parish, Louisiana after failing to stop for a traffic stop and throwing drugs out of a stolen vehicle during a high-speed chase. Wooten was reportedly found in possession of marijuana, MDMA, Adderall, Oxycodone, cocaine, and a digital scale.
LOUISIANA STATE
kalb.com

Frigid temps not stopping Louisiana duck hunters

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - On the North Shore of Lake Pontchartrain, temperatures dipped down to the teens in some places. And on a frigid day when most people try to stay in, duck hunters in Madisonville loaded up and headed out. “Got layers on... a bunch of layers, but I...
MADISONVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Man sought in St. Helena attempted murder case arrested in St. Tammany

St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies arrested a man sought by authorities in St. Helena Parish in connection with a murder case, according to a news release. Sidney Banks Jr., 25, was wanted on a St. Helena Parish warrant for one count of of criminal conspiracy to second-degree murder and one count of criminal conspiracy for attempted second-degree murder.
SAINT TAMMANY PARISH, LA
Calcasieu Parish News

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise

Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Two Suspects in Connection with the Theft of Over $1,000 in Merchandise. The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is seeking information about two female suspects in relation to the theft of over $1,000 worth of clothing and electronics from a Walmart in Prairieville, Louisiana. Authorities indicated that the suspects may be charged with felony theft and contributing to the delinquency of juveniles. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
NOLA.com

Entergy reports 4,800 Louisiana outages on Friday afternoon

Lights flickered across the state on Friday as a brutal arctic blast swept across the state, with Entergy reporting about 4,800 of its Louisiana customers dark as of mid-afternoon. Some of the blackouts appeared to short-lived, and the overall number gradually decreased throughout the day. About 1,300 customers in River...
LOUISIANA STATE
louisianaradionetwork.com

Federal recovery money available for victims of hurricanes in 2020 and ’21. Don’t let it slip by

The state Office of Community Development wants homeowners impacted by the hurricanes of 2020 and 2021 to know they can apply for federal aid through the Restore Louisiana Homeowners Assistance Program. O.C.D. director Pat Forbes says this especially applies to folks in southwestern Louisiana…. “This assistance has been a long...
LOUISIANA STATE

