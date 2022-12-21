NORTHAMPTON – One of the largest performance festivals in Massachusetts is set to return to a full in-person format after COVID-19 altered its traditional makeup since 2019. After using a livestream format over the past couple of years to spearhead the celebration, First Night Northampton is set to ring in the New Year with a myriad of music and performance art events at 21-plus venues across the city.

