Springfield, MA

thereminder.com

First Night Northampton returns to in-person format

NORTHAMPTON – One of the largest performance festivals in Massachusetts is set to return to a full in-person format after COVID-19 altered its traditional makeup since 2019. After using a livestream format over the past couple of years to spearhead the celebration, First Night Northampton is set to ring in the New Year with a myriad of music and performance art events at 21-plus venues across the city.
NORTHAMPTON, MA
thereminder.com

New Dobbs book takes a deep dive into Fleischer Studios

SPRINGFIELD – Author and recently retired Reminder Publishing Executive Editor G. Michael Dobbs recently released his new book “Made of Pen and Ink: Fleischer Studios, The New York Years.” The book, which represents a lifelong passion project for Dobbs, combines exclusive interviews and extensive research in a look back at the lasting impact of the 20th century animation staple, Fleischer Studios.
EASTHAMPTON, MA

