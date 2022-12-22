For the third Christmas in a row, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing basketball. And for the second time in three years, the team they play is the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither team is where they want to be. Dallas (17-16) stumbled out the gate, while Los Angeles flopped to an early 2-10 record (the Lakers currently hold a 13-19 record). Since both teams’ slow starts, they have tried to find decent footing within the crowded Western Conference.

DALLAS, TX ・ 3 HOURS AGO