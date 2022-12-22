ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dallas, TX

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
CBS DFW

Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106

HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
HOUSTON, TX
atozsports.com

Why Luka Doncic may play his best game yet on Christmas Day

For the third Christmas in a row, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing basketball. And for the second time in three years, the team they play is the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither team is where they want to be. Dallas (17-16) stumbled out the gate, while Los Angeles flopped to an early 2-10 record (the Lakers currently hold a 13-19 record). Since both teams’ slow starts, they have tried to find decent footing within the crowded Western Conference.
DALLAS, TX
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic gets 100% honest on 50-point explosion for Mavs vs. Rockets

In real Luka fashion, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic isn’t making a big deal of his monster game on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking to reporters after dropping a near triple-double of 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Doncic was nonchalant about his performance. As if it was so easy to score a 50-piece and even do it all for his team, he simply said that he felt “hot” and decided to take over.
DALLAS, TX
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA
ClutchPoints

Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record

NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.

Comments / 0

Community Policy