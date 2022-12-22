Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
10 Dallas Employers That Pay Over $40 an HourEvan CrosbyDallas, TX
The Grave Site of Bonnie Parker in Dallas, TXEast Coast TravelerDallas, TX
Dallas, Texas Opening More Homeless Shelters to Deal with the Continued Artic Storm Blastjustpene50Dallas, TX
5 Mouthwatering Steakhouses in DallasBryan DijkhuizenDallas, TX
7 Best Must-Try Burgers In TexasEast Coast TravelerTexas State
Related
Grizzlies Forward Dillon Brooks Calls Out Devin Booker Following Blowout Win Over Suns: "I Hope He Plays In Memphis So I Can Guard Him Because He Ain’t Scoring 50 On Me.”
Dillon Brooks challenges Devin Booker following huge blowout win.
NBA Draft: The Curious Case of GG Jackson
Gregory 'GG' Jackson is one of the more tough and perplexing draft evaluations in recent memory.
Doncic scores 50, Mavericks edge Rockets 112-106
HOUSTON (AP) — Luka Doncic scored a season-high 50 points, including 17 in the fourth quarter, and the Dallas Mavericks held on to beat the Houston Rockets 112-106 on Friday night.Doncic, who also had 10 assists and eight rebounds, was 17 of 30 from the field, including 6 of 12 on 3-pointers. It was Doncic's second career 50-point game. He scored a career-high 51 against the Clippers on Feb. 10, 2022.Spencer Dinwiddie and Davis Bertans each scored 11 points for Dallas, which shot 45% and made 16 of 44 3s.Jabari Smith Jr. finished with 24 points and 10 rebounds, Jalen...
NBA Christmas Odds: Lakers vs. Mavericks prediction, odds and pick – 12/25/2022
The Los Angeles Lakers will travel to Texas to face the Dallas Mavericks for a Christmas Day showdown at the American Airlines Arena. It’s the holiday season and time to look at our NBA Christmas Odds series and make a Lakers-Mavericks prediction and pick. The Lakers lost 134-130 to...
Purdy leads 49ers past Commanders 37-20 for 8th straight win
SANTA CLARA, Calif. — (AP) — Brock Purdy shook off a sluggish first half and did what he has done since taking over as starting quarterback for the San Francisco 49ers: He delivered big plays. Purdy threw two more long touchdown passes to George Kittle and the 49ers...
Everything Philadelphia Eagles coach Nick Sirianni said after losing to the Dallas Cowboys
Postgame quotes from the postgame press conference
Lakers Land Mavericks’ Davis Bertans In Bold Trade Scenario
Trade value can fluctuate wildly in the NBA. A team may acquire a player in the offseason and have a certain value for them. Fair. They ought to remember that their value could change at any moment. For example, look at Patrick Beverley of the Los Angeles Lakers. He’s done his trade value no favors in 2022-23.
Reliving Every Luka Doncic vs. LeBron James Matchup Ahead of Mavs-Lakers Christmas Day
The Los Angeles Lakers might not be very good this season, but LeBron James still is individually, and he holds a 6-2 record over Luka Doncic. The Dallas Mavericks can't afford to take their Christmas Day matchup at American Airlines Center lightly.
atozsports.com
Why Luka Doncic may play his best game yet on Christmas Day
For the third Christmas in a row, the Dallas Mavericks will be playing basketball. And for the second time in three years, the team they play is the Los Angeles Lakers. Neither team is where they want to be. Dallas (17-16) stumbled out the gate, while Los Angeles flopped to an early 2-10 record (the Lakers currently hold a 13-19 record). Since both teams’ slow starts, they have tried to find decent footing within the crowded Western Conference.
Dallas Cowboys vs. Tennessee Titans TV, time, kickoff, line
The Cowboys visit Nashville in Thursday Night matchup
Luka Doncic’s insane 50-point feat with Mavs will make Dirk Nowitzki proud
Luka Doncic single-handedly carried the Dallas Mavericks to victory on Friday against the Houston Rockets. In the process, he matched a Dirk Nowitzki record and broke one that even the Mavs legend couldn’t do. The Slovenian wonderboy dropped 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists to propel the Mavs...
Luka Doncic gets 100% honest on 50-point explosion for Mavs vs. Rockets
In real Luka fashion, Dallas Mavericks star Luka Doncic isn’t making a big deal of his monster game on Friday against the Houston Rockets. Speaking to reporters after dropping a near triple-double of 50 points, eight rebounds and 10 assists, Doncic was nonchalant about his performance. As if it was so easy to score a 50-piece and even do it all for his team, he simply said that he felt “hot” and decided to take over.
LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl
Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid headline wild scoring night matching all-time NBA record
NBA fans got an early Christmas gift from Luka Doncic, Joel Embiid and several other stars with a wild scoring night during Friday’s slate of games. For just the second time in NBA history, five players scored 40 or more points in a single day in the NBA. RJ Barrett, Tyrese Haliburton and Shai Gilgeous-Alexander joined Doncic and Embiid to tie the league’s single-day record.
Comments / 0