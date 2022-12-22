KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hooch at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hello there, my name is Hooch! I am a very sweet girl here at KAAS looking to find my forever home. I am an older dog who was brought to the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed by her owner, but we can tell I have lived in a home before and I sure miss having someone to love. I am so well behaved, I always use the bathroom outside, I rarely ever bark, and I love to be with my person! I have a wonderful temperament which leads staff to believe I would do well with just about anyone! But I will need to meet any other dogs or any kids in the home just to be sure. I would prefer a home that is a little more quiet and slow paced as I’m not as young as I used to be. I am a very sweet girl who would love to find her forever home, and hopefully before the holidays!

