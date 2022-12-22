Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
foxnebraska.com
Families, daughters fight through Leukemia together
AXTELL, Neb. — Families separated by roughly 160 miles and not knowing each other were brought together under unfortunate circumstances. Two years later, they were able to celebrate their daughters receiving their last chemo treatment for Leukemia. Keely, from Arcadia, was flown to Children's Hospital in Omaha, where she...
foxnebraska.com
Find shelter between the covers of a book
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — As the winds howl, libraries provide shelter from the storm. The Grand Island Public Library offers a food pantry shelf for those in need. Librarians say anyone can take what they need. Folks donate food plus warm clothing, new or gently used. They do ask...
foxnebraska.com
Two Rivers: Benefits of Xylitol in oral health
KEARNEY, Neb. — We all know Christmas time is a time for eating more sweets and buying candy and gum for stocking stuffers. The Two Rivers Public Health Department (TRPHD) said there is a really great product called Xylitol that is found in many of these sweet treats, and it is found to be beneficial to your teeth and gums.
foxnebraska.com
Crossroads Mission opening doors for those who need shelter from cold temps
KEARNEY, Neb. — With the winter weather continuing to get colder, a local shelter is giving those in need a place to go. Crossroads Mission Avenue in Kearney is opening their doors to anyone who needs an escape from the cold. “You just simply show up, there’s no need...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney shoppers prepare for a pandemic-free Christmas
KEARNEY, NEB. — It certainly wasn’t short of Christmas joy–as Kearney families came out to do some last-minute holiday shopping at hilltop mall. And Santa’s helpers tell me they’ve been quite occupied. “We’ve had families stacked and the lines go out to like the tree...
foxnebraska.com
Kearney Chamber Events: Girls Basketball Showcase, Annual Meeting
KEARNEY, Neb. — From basketball to an annual gathering of business leaders, it's all happening in Kearney. Derek Rusher with the Kearney Area Chamber of Commerce has more on these events. Nebraska Girls Basketball Showcase is January 7. CLICK HERE. Annual Meeting: Monday, January 30 at 6 p.m. Younes...
foxnebraska.com
Pet of the Week: Hooch
KEARNEY, Neb. — Meet Hooch at the Kearney Area Animal Shelter!. Hello there, my name is Hooch! I am a very sweet girl here at KAAS looking to find my forever home. I am an older dog who was brought to the shelter as a stray and was never reclaimed by her owner, but we can tell I have lived in a home before and I sure miss having someone to love. I am so well behaved, I always use the bathroom outside, I rarely ever bark, and I love to be with my person! I have a wonderful temperament which leads staff to believe I would do well with just about anyone! But I will need to meet any other dogs or any kids in the home just to be sure. I would prefer a home that is a little more quiet and slow paced as I’m not as young as I used to be. I am a very sweet girl who would love to find her forever home, and hopefully before the holidays!
foxnebraska.com
UNK promotes a new Strength and Conditioning Coach
KEARNEY. Neb. — Press release courtesy of UNK Athletics:. Nebraska Kearney Athletics announced today that Shane Stock will be the Lopers new Head Strength and Conditioning Coach. The Omaha native begins his new duties on January 3rd and replaces Steve "Sarge" Schulz who is retiring after a distinguished and...
foxnebraska.com
GIPD looking for suspects in early morning hotel robbery
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Grand Island Police said they served multiple search warrants looking for people who robbed a hotel. Authorities said two suspects walked into the Travelodge just before 1 a.m. Thursday, one showing a gun. They took more than $100 in cash and ran off. Officers followed...
foxnebraska.com
Street crews deal with extreme cold to clear snow
GRAND ISLAND, Neb. — Street crews have had to deal with extreme cold as they clear snow. Grand Island Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said equipment doesn't work as well with wind chills around 40 below zero. She said even lowering plow blades becomes harder as hydraulic equipment doesn't work like it normally does.
Comments / 0