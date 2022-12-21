The U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday that more than 100 teenagers were involved in child labor violations at McDonald's restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. Fast food franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises illegally placed 14- and 15-year-olds in shifts outside allowable hours or overworked them at 13 of its restaurants, according to officials. The violations included working more than 3 hours per day and after 7 p.m. on school days, working more than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 18 hours a week in a regular school week, among other impermissible hours.

PITTSBURGH, PA ・ 16 DAYS AGO