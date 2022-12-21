Read full article on original website
Related
McDonald's franchisee fined $57K after investigation over child labor violations
A McDonald’s franchisee in the Pittsburgh area had to pay a fine for alleged child labor violations at over a dozen locations, the Labor Department said.
Popculture
McDonald's Franchise Owners Accused of Violating Child Labor Laws
The U.S. Department of Labor said on Monday that more than 100 teenagers were involved in child labor violations at McDonald's restaurants in the Pittsburgh area. Fast food franchisee Santonastasso Enterprises illegally placed 14- and 15-year-olds in shifts outside allowable hours or overworked them at 13 of its restaurants, according to officials. The violations included working more than 3 hours per day and after 7 p.m. on school days, working more than 8 hours on a non-school day, and more than 18 hours a week in a regular school week, among other impermissible hours.
US McDonald’s franchisees fined for making children work excessive hours
John and Kathleen Santonastasso of Bridgeville, Pennsylvania, ordered to pay $57,332 after violating child labor laws
10 years ago they were fast food workers making roughly $8 an hour. 'Fight for 15' changed their lives.
Ten years ago, calls for a $15 minimum wage were met with skepticism. Today, 30 states have minimums above the federal wage.
Trader Joe’s new labor policy will require part-timers to work a minimum of three days a week, workers upset
Part-time employees are being pressured to work more hours and many say it puts a strain on parenting, school, and other commitments. **This article is based on information sourced from news websites, cited within the story**
Comments / 0