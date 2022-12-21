Read full article on original website
White teachers often talk about Black students in racially coded ways
When a white Texas middle school teacher told his students in November 2022 that he was “ethnocentric” and thought his race was “superior,” he attempted to explain his position by arguing that he was hardly the only person who held such a view. “Let me finish …” the teacher is seen telling his students on a now-viral video as they began to push back against his remarks. “I think everybody thinks that; they’re just not honest about it.” The teacher in question has since been fired. His termination is hardly surprising given that he was captured on video making blatantly racist remarks...
Middle-school teacher asks students what pronouns to use when speaking to their parents
A middle-school teacher from Minneapolis , Minnesota, gave her class a survey about their names and gender pronouns , which included a question on what pronoun they should use when talking to a student's parents. Mandi Jung, who teaches science at Highland Park Middle School, shared her curriculum online ,...
Teachers Can Introduce Kindergarten and First-Grade Students to STEM with New Books in the Bestselling Picture-Perfect Series from NSTA
ARLINGTON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Dec 6, 2022-- The latest books in the Picture-Perfect Science series help young students learn to read while they read to learn about science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM). Teachers will find engaging ways to embed reading-comprehension strategies into STEM lessons with NSTA Press ’s new Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning and Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Grade 1, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20221206005036/en/ Picture-Perfect STEM Lessons, Kindergarten, Expanded Edition: Using Children’s Books for Three-Dimensional Learning available now for purchase at https://my.nsta.org/resource/126060. (Photo: Business Wire)
Why Schools’ Going Back to ‘Normal’ Won’t Work for Students of Color
National test results released in September 2022 show unprecedented losses in math and reading scores since the pandemic disrupted schooling for millions of children. In response, educational leaders and policymakers across the country are eager to reverse these trends and catch these students back up to where they would have been. But this renewed concern […]
Teacher vacancies more pronounced in high-poverty, high-minority schools since COVID
NEW YORK — Teacher vacancies in schools around the country persist after the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to the latest data from the National Center for Education Statistics. However, schools with large numbers of minority students and in high-poverty areas are suffering the worst staff shortages. About...
Most Law Students Are Comfortable With Online Learning: Survey
Over 8 out of 10 law students over the age of 40 are mostly to very comfortable with online discussions. Less than half of students are comfortable with accessing online academic resources. Only 10% of law students are mostly online. Most law students are comfortable with online learning since the...
Audience Survey: What’s Your School’s New Normal?
As COVID concerns fade, many Americans seem convinced it’s business as usual in schools. Recovery is certainly underway, but not without its challenges. There’s a new normal in the nation’s classrooms. We’re hearing reports about bus routes regularly delayed for lack of drivers; children chronically absent; physical and mental health concerns; difficulties finding substitutes when […]
Onlookers say politics ‘undermined’ Ed Department’s family engagement council
After the U.S. Education Department abruptly disbanded its newly formed National Parents and Families Engagement Council on Monday, groups involved are sharing their disappointment but making it clear they will continue to urge the agency to make family engagement a priority. The council never met, not even once, between the...
