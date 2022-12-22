Read full article on original website
TEMA: Tennessee electrical infrastructure 'has never seen this demand' before
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WZTV) — Amidst the freezing temperatures, Patrick Sheehan, Director of the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency (TEMA) told FOX 17 News that the load on the electrical infrastructure across the state is unprecedented. Friday morning, TEMA issued a Level 3 State of Emergency for the state of Tennessee.
Water line break leads to iced power lines in Soddy-Daisy Saturday
SODDY-DAISY, Tenn. — Cold weather led to more problems in Soddy-Daisy Saturday. NewsChannel9's Skyview drone flew over a busted water line off Thrasher Pike at Highway 27. The water shot straight up into the frigid air, forming ice around a power line. That later pulled the line down, but...
Average Georgia gas prices continue to drop ahead of new year: AAA
ATLANTA, Ga. (WTGS) — Average Georgia gas prices continue to decrease at the pump compared to a week ago. Georgia drivers are now paying an average price of $2.70 per gallon for regular unleaded gasoline. As of Monday morning, average state gas prices are eight cents less than a...
Three killed in separate weather-related crashes, Kentucky governor says
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WZTV) — At least three people have died in separate accidents in Kentucky as extreme winter weather batters the commonwealth. Gov. Andy Beshear tweeted the update Friday morning, pleading with Kentuckians to stay off the icy roadways if possible. Arctic air blasted much of the US overnight...
