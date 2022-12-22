ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Boxing Scene

Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia

Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
WASHINGTON, DC
Boxing Scene

Demetrius Andrade Dismisses Janibek: "This Guy Can't Carry My Bags To The Gym"

Seemingly since the beginning of time, Demetrius Andrade has begged elite fighters to face him in the ring. Nevertheless, despite calling out the likes of Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), and a long list of other stars, he’s failed to lure those big names into the squared circle.
Sporting News

Why Katie Taylor over Amanda Serrano won Boxing Fight of the Year for Sporting News in 2022

Some of the most memorable and compelling fights in boxing history have taken place between champions with opposing personalities and opposing styles. Well, the undisputed lightweight title clash between Ireland’s self-effacing and quick-fisted champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s self-assured and power-punching challenger Amanda Serrano followed that very narrative and ignited into the pure flame.
Boxing Scene

Jose Pedraza Hopes Win Over Barboza Puts Him Back in The Mix For Title Shot

Puerto Rico's Jose “Sniper” Pedraza wants a chance to challenge for one of the world belts at 140 pounds. To do so, he will first have to get past Arnold Barboza Jr when they meet in a 10-round crossroads showdown on February 3. Barboza (27-0, 10 KO) is...
Boxing Insider

Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Could Be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs

Now that the long hoped for Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight is past it’s sell-by date the biggest fight in boxing is the upcoming Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia bout set to go down this spring. While Davis is having a tuneup fight in a few weeks against Hector Luis Garcia, (Ryan) Garcia has opted out of having a tuneup before throwing down with Spence. Speaking with FightHub, however, Davis made it clear that he has his suspicions regarding the fighter known as “King Ry.” When asked why he feels Garcia passed on a tuneup, Davis was clear in his response.
CALIFORNIA STATE
worldboxingnews.net

World Boxing News wishes you a Merry Christmas

World Boxing News would like to wish every reader a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Enjoy the festivities!. WBN will be firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, 27th December, after a short break. World Boxing News headlines. In the meantime, feel free to browse some of our latest...
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney “too strong” for Lomachenko says Jamaine Ortiz

By Jake Tiernan: Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz is predicting that Devin Haney will be “too strong” for Vasyl Lomachenko when they battle it out in early 2023 for Devin’s undisputed lightweight championship. In an interview this week, Ortiz said that Lomachenko is “too small” for...
NEW YORK STATE
Boxing Insider

Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”

Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
Boxing Scene

Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”

As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
BALTIMORE, MD
BoxingNews24.com

Demetrius Andrade on Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I’m not wasting my time”

By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade took a shot at Janibek Alimkhanuly this week, saying that the WBO middleweight champion couldn’t “carry my bags to the gym.”. Andrade says he’s not interested in fights that waste his time, as he wants the more prominent names, like Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, David Benavidez, and Caleb Plant.
WASHINGTON STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy