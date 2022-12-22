Read full article on original website
Boxing Scene
Roy Jones Feels Strongly That He's Got A lot To Offer To Anthony Joshua as a Trainer
Former four division world champion Roy Jones Jr. - who now trains fighters such as Chris Eubank Jr. - believes that he's got has a lot to offer as a coach to British superstar Anthony Joshua. Last year, Joshua parted ways with longtime trainer Robert McCracken after suffering a twelve...
Boxing Scene
Photos: Gervonta Davis Putting in Work For Hector Luis Garcia
Undefeated five-time world champion and boxing superstar Gervonta “Tank” Davis held a media workout in Miami on Wednesday as he prepares to defend his WBA Lightweight Title against undefeated world champion Héctor Luis García headlining a SHOWTIME PPV (9 p.m. ET / 6 p.m. PT) on Saturday, January 7 in a Premier Boxing Champions event from Capital One Arena in Washington, D.C. (photos by Jose Piniero)
Boxing Scene
Demetrius Andrade Dismisses Janibek: "This Guy Can't Carry My Bags To The Gym"
Seemingly since the beginning of time, Demetrius Andrade has begged elite fighters to face him in the ring. Nevertheless, despite calling out the likes of Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin (GGG), and a long list of other stars, he’s failed to lure those big names into the squared circle.
Sporting News
Why Katie Taylor over Amanda Serrano won Boxing Fight of the Year for Sporting News in 2022
Some of the most memorable and compelling fights in boxing history have taken place between champions with opposing personalities and opposing styles. Well, the undisputed lightweight title clash between Ireland’s self-effacing and quick-fisted champion Katie Taylor and Puerto Rico’s self-assured and power-punching challenger Amanda Serrano followed that very narrative and ignited into the pure flame.
Boxing Scene
Jose Pedraza Hopes Win Over Barboza Puts Him Back in The Mix For Title Shot
Puerto Rico's Jose “Sniper” Pedraza wants a chance to challenge for one of the world belts at 140 pounds. To do so, he will first have to get past Arnold Barboza Jr when they meet in a 10-round crossroads showdown on February 3. Barboza (27-0, 10 KO) is...
Boxing Insider
Gervonta Davis Says Ryan Garcia Could Be Using Performance Enhancing Drugs
Now that the long hoped for Errol Spence-Terence Crawford fight is past it’s sell-by date the biggest fight in boxing is the upcoming Gervonta Davis-Ryan Garcia bout set to go down this spring. While Davis is having a tuneup fight in a few weeks against Hector Luis Garcia, (Ryan) Garcia has opted out of having a tuneup before throwing down with Spence. Speaking with FightHub, however, Davis made it clear that he has his suspicions regarding the fighter known as “King Ry.” When asked why he feels Garcia passed on a tuneup, Davis was clear in his response.
worldboxingnews.net
World Boxing News wishes you a Merry Christmas
World Boxing News would like to wish every reader a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year. Enjoy the festivities!. WBN will be firing on all cylinders on Tuesday, 27th December, after a short break. World Boxing News headlines. In the meantime, feel free to browse some of our latest...
BoxingNews24.com
Devin Haney “too strong” for Lomachenko says Jamaine Ortiz
By Jake Tiernan: Jamaine ‘The Technician’ Ortiz is predicting that Devin Haney will be “too strong” for Vasyl Lomachenko when they battle it out in early 2023 for Devin’s undisputed lightweight championship. In an interview this week, Ortiz said that Lomachenko is “too small” for...
Boxing Insider
Roy Jones On Anthony Joshua: “We Spoke And I Do Have A Plan For Him”
Some argue he was – or at least may have been – the greatest boxer ever. That’s ever. Better than Sugar Ray Robinson. Better than Mohammad Ali. Better than over a full hundred years worth of fighter’s battling under the Marquis of Queensbury Rules. At the very least, it’s impossible to dismiss Roy Jones as having been anything less than an all time great. Make no mistake about it, the guy was that good. Lightning fast, hard hitting, and unconventional in his style, it could be argued that Jones never really lost a fight until he unwittingly allowed himself to lose.
Boxing Scene
Gervonta Davis On Hector Luis Garcia And Ryan Garcia: “I Don't Think Either One Of Them Is A Complete Fighter”
As most of boxing’s biggest stars are attempting to figure out their 2023 schedule, Gervonta Davis has already lined up the first half of his calendar. First up for the soft-spoken power puncher out of Baltimore, Maryland, will be a showdown against the streaking Hector Luis Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) on January 7th. Of course, following a banner year, one that included victories over Chris Colbert and Roger Gutierrez, Hector is chomping at the bit.
BoxingNews24.com
Demetrius Andrade on Janibek Alimkhanuly: “I’m not wasting my time”
By Sam Volz: Demetrius Andrade took a shot at Janibek Alimkhanuly this week, saying that the WBO middleweight champion couldn’t “carry my bags to the gym.”. Andrade says he’s not interested in fights that waste his time, as he wants the more prominent names, like Jermall Charlo, Canelo Alvarez, Gennadiy Golovkin, David Benavidez, and Caleb Plant.
Sporting News
Boxing Awards 2022: Boxer of the Year, Best Knockout, Biggest Upset, Fight of the Year & more
Yes, 2022 is likely to be remembered for all the fights that didn’t happen: Tyson Fury vs. Anthony Joshua, Errol Spence Jr. vs. Terence Crawford, and Chris Eubank Jr. vs. Conor Benn. However, as we close out the year, let’s stay positive and show some appreciation for what the...
