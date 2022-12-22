Read full article on original website
NHL
Wright 'C' for the Country
Kraken's 2022 top draft choice leads favored host nation Team Canada at IIHF World Junior Championship beginning Monday. Two Kraken 2022 second-rounders on Finland roster. When Kraken forward Shane Wright and Team Canada take the ice Monday for a post-Christmas Day date with Czechia, the 2023 International Ice Hockey Federation World Junior Championship will officially kick into high gear. All of Canada will be tracking the tournament that will be played this holiday season in Halifax, NS, and Moncton, NB.
NHL
Homecoming for Mike Matheson
MONTREAL - One perk of being traded to your childhood team is getting to spend Christmas in your childhood home. Mike Matheson has fond memories of spending the holidays in the West Island. Like many kids on Christmas morning, the Pointe-Claire native woke up before the crack of dawn, anxiously...
NHL
Predators Reassign Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL)
Nashville, Tenn. (December 24, 2022) - Nashville Predators President of Hockey Operations/General Manager David Poile announced today that the team has reassigned forward Tommy Novak to Milwaukee (AHL). Novak, 25 (4/28/97), has points in each of his first three NHL games this season after being recalled prior to Nashville's Dec....
NHL
Three Wins = Seven Mustaches
Back when the Penguins were still struggling to consistently win hockey games coming out of their 0-6-1 funk that lasted from the end of October until early November, the coaches made them a deal. Heading into their three-game trip to Minnesota, Winnipeg, and Chicago from November 17-20, they told the...
NHL
MTL@DAL: What you need to know
DALLAS - The Canadiens play their final game before the Christmas break on Friday in Dallas. Here's everything you need to know heading into the matchup. 1. Following games in Arizona and Colorado this week, the Canadiens are in Dallas on Friday with a chance to head home with points from every stop on the first half of their seven-game road trip. The Habs have split a pair of overtime decisions during their current jaunt, besting the Coyotes 3-2 on Monday before falling 2-1 to the Avalanche on Wednesday.
NHL
Looking Forward | 10 TAKEAWAYS
Looking back at the last few days, the Devils got a glimpse of potential players of the future. It had been a long time coming, and you can be sure the energy felt great after a victory in Florida. Not only did the Devils find themselves posting a victory, but it was one of those victories where it really felt earned. There are wins that feel like maybe you didn't play your best, lucky to win, and losses where you feel like you really should have won.
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Hurricanes
Playing their final game before the NHL's leaguewide holiday break, John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-16-7) are in Raleigh on Friday evening to take on Rod Brind'Amour's Carolina Hurricanes (20-6-6). Game time at the PNC Center is 7:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP+. The radio broadcast is...
NHL
5 THINGS: Flyers @ Maple Leafs
John Tortorella's Philadelphia Flyers (11-15-7) are in Ontario on Thursday to take on Sheldon Keefe's Toronto Maple Leafs (20-7-6). Game time at Scotiabank Arena is 2:00 p.m. ET. The game will be televised on NBCSP. The radio broadcast is on 97.5 The Fanatic with an online simulcast on Flyers Radio...
NHL
Jets head into three-day break with a loss to Washington
"We have a lot to be proud of going into this break and ready to build off it after Christmas." The holiday break may only be three days, but the Winnipeg Jets need every single one of them. With six regulars out of the line-up, and playing their 13th game...
NHL
Official Stars Podcast: Holiday greetings from the Podman Rush!
This week Razor and Mike reflect on past teams, celebrate achievements, recognize Wyatt Johnston, and much more. Tis the season for reflection, giving gifts, and the celebration of youth. Reflecting on late December records of past Stars teams. What gift would Razor and Mike ask for to make this current team better? And a celebration of the youngest Dallas Star, Wyatt Johnston. Also, a special message to you the fans, from Mike (and eventually, Razor).
NHL
GAMEDAY: Jets at Capitals
The Winnipeg Jets take on the Washington Capitals tonight to close out a two-game road trip, as well as their sixth set of back-to-back games this season. After playing in Boston last night, the Jets won't hold a morning skate, so line-up information will come a little closer to game time. Stay tuned for all that information, including the Three Storylines, as they come available.
NHL
Red Wings sign Amadeus Lombardi to entry-level contract
DETROIT - The Detroit Red Wings today signed center Amadeus Lombardi to a three-year entry-level contract. Lombardi, 19, is currently in his second season with the Ontario Hockey League's Flint Firebirds, where he ranks among the team leaders with 21 goals (1st), 23 assists (1st), 44 points (1st), a plus-10 rating (4th), five power play goals (T1st), one shorthanded goal (T3rd), three game-winning goals (T1st) and 80 shots (T4th) in 31 games. The 5-foot-10, 165-pound center made his major junior debut with the Firebirds in 2021-22, recording 59 points (18-41-59), 24 penalty minutes and a plus-nine rating in 74 appearances. He also tallied 15 points (7-8-15) and six penalty minutes in 19 postseason contests to help the Firebirds reach the Western Conference Final for the first time since the franchise relocated from Plymouth. Lombardi did not see game action in 2020-21 due to the cancelation of the OHL season.
NHL
Post-Game Instant Analysis: Seattle at Vancouver
Kraken create a lot of positives, but pushed to a shootout, fall 6-5 to Canucks. In the final Kraken game before the holiday's pause play, Seattle traveled to Vancouver in search of their first win over their neighbors to the north. The visitors built a multi-goal lead, but their opponent pushed play to extra innings and in the end, a shootout would decide the outcome with the Kraken falling 6-5.
NHL
Morning Skate Report: Dec. 23, 2022
Golden Knights try to get second home win in a row against Blues before holiday break. The Vegas Golden Knights (23-11-1) go for two consecutive home wins as they host the St. Louis Blues (16-16-1) on Friday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena. BROADCAST INFORMATION. TV: AT&T SportsNet. Radio: FOX...
NHL
Ovechkin's march to 802 goals surreal, Backstrom writes for NHL.com
Capitals forward has had front-row seat to teammate's historic career. Nicklas Backstrom has been teammates, and often linemates, with Alex Ovechkin for 16 seasons with the Washington Capitals. Ovechkin passed Gordie Howe for second on the NHL goals list when he scored his 801st and 802nd against the Winnipeg Jets on Friday.
NHL
Sharangovich dresses up as Santa, gives gifts to Devils teammates
New Jersey forward puts special thought behind the presents in new video. The New Jersey Devils better watch out and better not cry because Santagovich is coming to town. Yegor Sharangovich dressed up as Santa Claus and gave out Christmas presents to his teammates in a new video posted by the Devils on social media.
NHL
MTL@DAL: Game Recap
DALLAS -- The Stars played the role of the Grinch on Friday, besting the Canadiens 4-2 at the American Airlines Center to head into the holiday break. Head coach Martin St-Louis made several changes to his lineup in Dallas, including a new top line of Jonathan Drouin, Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. Suzuki's oftentime linemates Cole Caufield and Kirby Dach completed a trio with Mike Hoffman, while Michael Pezzetta was back in uniform for the first time on the current road trip in place of Evgenii Dadonov.
NHL
Stone has 3 points for Golden Knights in win against Coyotes
LAS VEGAS -- Mark Stone became the first player in Vegas Golden Knights history to score a power-play and short-handed goal in the same game in a 5-2 win against the Arizona Coyotes at T-Mobile Arena on Wednesday. Each came in the third period, when the Golden Knights scored four...
NHL
Projected Lineup: Dec. 23 at Vegas
The St. Louis Blues have one more game to play before wrapping up their season-long 10-day, five-game road trip before the holiday break, and that's on Friday night against the Vegas Golden Knights at T-Mobile Arena (9 p.m. CT, BSMW, 101 ESPN). For the second consecutive game, the Blues will...
NHL
Avalanche Complete Comeback in 3-2 OT Win Over Predators
Colorado completed the comeback as they topped Nashville 3-2 in overtime on Friday night. After trailing 2-0, the Colorado Avalanche completed the comeback to secure two points in a triumphant 3-2 overtime win over the Nashville Predators on Friday night at Bridgestone Arena. Colorado is now 19-11-2 on the season. The Avalanche have now won four-straight games and six of their last seven games.
