Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend
Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
floridapolitics.com
Marie Woodson to host Haitian Independence Day in Hollywood for second consecutive year
Last year’s event was a drive-thru affair. This time, celebrants are invited to party in person. For the second consecutive year, Democratic Rep. Marie Woodson is leading a celebration of Haitian Independence Day in Broward County. The free, public event is set to take place at the Boulevard Heights...
sflcn.com
North Miami City Council Unanimously Appoints Alix Desulme, Ed.D., Mayor of North Miami
NORTH MIAMI – Members of the North Miami City Council appoint Alix Desulme, Ed.D., as the Mayor of North Miami. Desulme will serve in this role until the general elections in November 2024. Desulme formerly served as North Miami Vice Mayor. No stranger to the city, Desulme was first...
WSVN-TV
Former Gulliver Prep football star killed in UVA shooting honored at inaugural bike ride
SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - It has been a difficult holiday season for a South Florida family who will be spending their first Christmas without their loved one after he was fatally gunned down while away in college in Virginia, but they were able to fulfill one of his dreams in his memory.
Towing company owner from Boca Raton sentenced to prison
A business owner from Boca Raton was sentenced to 15 months in prison after he was found guilty of tax evasion.
floridapolitics.com
Legislators look to expand hate crimes’ definition to those based on gender or gender identity
Broward delegation begins mapping out priorities for the next Session. Hate crimes are on the rise, members of the Broward County delegation learned Wednesday, but the law doesn’t recognize a category that’s becoming more common lately: Crimes based on gender or gender identity. And delegation members say they...
Hip-hop star gives back to South Florida families during the holidays
A Grammy Award winning rapper surprised a South Florida community this week by providing gifts for families just days before Christmas.
Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop
Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
luxurytravelmagazine.com
Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida
Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
cw34.com
Relatives of slain Lantana teen: 'It's like they took a piece of us too'
THE ACREAGE, Fla. (CBS12) — Palm Beach County Sheriff's detectives are searching for the killer or killers who took the life of a Lantana teenager, whose body was found in The Acreage Wednesday afternoon. A makeshift shrine has been created at the intersection of 120th Avenue and 75th Lane...
WSVN-TV
Superintendent Vickie Cartwright speaks out following Broward teacher assistant arrest
FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Broward County Public Schools Superintendent Vickie Cartwright spoke out on the allegations against a classroom assistant at West Broward High School. On Tuesday, John Harrison Smith was arrested after being accused of molesting two disabled teens. The 53-year-old paraprofessional has been charged with lewd and...
floridapolitics.com
Broward County watchdog details how Pompano Commissioner misused campaign funds
Findings of felony and misdemeanor mishandling of money sent to State Attorney and state Division of Elections. A Pompano Beach City Commissioner publicly apologized earlier this year after video showed her mistreating a Fort Lauderdale police officer. Now she may have more explaining to do for “criminal” mishandling of campaign money.
thewestsidegazette.com
U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camron Parker, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., checks gauge readings
PACIFIC OCEAN — U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camron Parker, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., checks gauge readings in the main engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
wlrn.org
Sundial: His Jamaican family fled to Miami. Author Jonathan Escoffery gets real about race in South Florida
“What are you?” The writer Jonathan Escoffrey has wrestled with that question. To explore it, he drew from personal experience to write the new book, If I Survive You, which was longlisted for a National Book Award — one of the highest honors for a writer, especially for a first-time author.
Florida man accused of killing mother says he was ‘possessed by demons’
A Miami man accused of killing his mother said he was "possessed by demons."
Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize
TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
WPBF News 25
Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized
RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
‘She’s an inspiration.’ Broward woman was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer 5 years ago — and she is still alive
In 2017, Katrena Rockeymore-Selig rushed to Broward Health Imperial Point convinced she was having a heart attack. “I felt so much heaviness in my chest, so much pressure, it was like an elephant was sitting on me,” she recalls. When the emergency room doctor at the Fort Lauderdale hospital took a chest X-ray, he saw fluid in her lungs. A test of the fluid revealed she had late-stage lung ...
Broward sheriff's deputy suspended, arrested in domestic dispute case
FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended from duty after she was arrested and accused of hitting her husband and sending him threatening messages, authorities said Thursday.Deputy Ashley Richardson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday by the sheriff's Public Corruption Unit after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her, Broward officials said in a written statement.Richardson was held on a $15,000 bond after being charged with battery and intimidation by written or electronic threat, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon if she had posted bond or...
miamisprings.com
19 year-old charged with Murder
Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
