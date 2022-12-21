ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hollywood, FL

South Florida Sun Sentinel

Heirs can help elders protect themselves against becoming victims of growing property fraud trend

Robert Felder, 91, says he didn’t learn that the house he has owned since 1963 wasn’t in his name anymore until he tried to renew his homeowner insurance last summer. Felder’s insurance agent called to say he couldn’t accept the insurance check because the deed had been transferred to someone else. And just like that, the Fort Lauderdale retiree found himself in danger of being evicted from ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

Barbecue in the ‘burbs: Rob’s Family BBQ turns out brisket, pastrami, baby back ribs at new Plantation pit stop

Rob Scruby knew his barbecue would prosper in the Broward County suburbs way back in the 1990s — just as he knows it will flourish now, with the debut of his first restaurant in Plantation. Rob’s Family BBQ, his pit stop devoted to slow-roasted brisket, smoked chicken and baby back ribs, quietly opened Dec. 7 in the Vizcaya Square plaza on Nob Hill Road, flanked by baseball diamonds and condos ...
PLANTATION, FL
luxurytravelmagazine.com

Southwest Ranches Calling Affluent Countryside Buyers to South Florida

Tucked away on the eastern edge of the everglades is Southwest Ranches, a beautiful secluded ranch-style town with luxurious ambience. A hidden gem within South Florida’s prevalent city culture, Southwest Ranches has quickly become one of the most sought-after places to live thanks to a new wave of affluent northeastern countryside buyers looking for rural and slower-pace living, year-round. Home to roughly 8,000 residents, Southwest Ranches is located with close proximity to world-famous destinations for entertainment, shopping, dining and golf, top rated schools like American Heritage and upscale parks just 15 minutes southwest of Fort Lauderdale and 25 minutes northwest of Miami. The prime location of Southwest Ranches has been a staple in the area's growth, quickly drawing the attention of both new-to-market residents and existing homeowners looking to relocate. .
SOUTHWEST RANCHES, FL
thewestsidegazette.com

U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camron Parker, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., checks gauge readings

PACIFIC OCEAN — U.S. Navy Electrician’s Mate 3rd Class Camron Parker, from Lauderdale Lakes, Fla., checks gauge readings in the main engine room aboard the Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Decatur (DDG 73). Decatur, part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group, is currently underway conducting routine operations. 7th Fleet is the U.S. Navy’s largest forward-deployed numbered fleet, and routinely interacts and operates with 35 maritime nations in preserving a free and open Indo-Pacific region.
LAUDERDALE LAKES, FL
WFLA

Florida woman wins $5M top lottery prize

TAMPA, Fla. (WFLA) — A Florida woman was the latest jackpot winner to claim a top prize from the Monopoly Doubler scratch-off game at the Lottery’s Miami District Office. Maria Pagan, 69, of Hollywood, chose to receive her $5 million top prize as a one-time, lump-sum payment of $3,994,698. According to the Florida Lottery, Pagan […]
FLORIDA STATE
WPBF News 25

Riviera Beach police investigating woman shot, hospitalized

RIVIERA BEACH, Fla. — Riviera Beach police are investigating a shooting that happened on the 10th block of East 27th Street Wednesday evening. Your neighborhood: Local coverage from WPBF 25 News. Officials did not confirm the exact time the shooting happened. However, they did confirm that a female adult...
RIVIERA BEACH, FL
South Florida Sun Sentinel

‘She’s an inspiration.’ Broward woman was diagnosed with terminal lung cancer 5 years ago — and she is still alive

In 2017, Katrena Rockeymore-Selig rushed to Broward Health Imperial Point convinced she was having a heart attack. “I felt so much heaviness in my chest, so much pressure, it was like an elephant was sitting on me,” she recalls. When the emergency room doctor at the Fort Lauderdale hospital took a chest X-ray, he saw fluid in her lungs. A test of the fluid revealed she had late-stage lung ...
FORT LAUDERDALE, FL
CBS Miami

Broward sheriff's deputy suspended, arrested in domestic dispute case

FORT LAUDERDALE -- A Broward County Sheriff's Office deputy has been suspended from duty after she was arrested and accused of hitting her husband and sending him threatening messages, authorities said Thursday.Deputy Ashley Richardson, 39, was taken into custody Wednesday by the sheriff's Public Corruption Unit after the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office issued a warrant for her, Broward officials said in a written statement.Richardson was held on a $15,000 bond after being charged with battery and intimidation by written or electronic threat, according to court documents. It was not immediately clear Thursday afternoon if she had posted bond or...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
miamisprings.com

19 year-old charged with Murder

Lucas Cereceda is just 19 years old. An age where most young adults are making key decision on the direction of their life. Some head to college. Others head to the military. While others take on jobs. In the case of Mr. Lucas Cereceda, he’s been charged with 2nd degree...
MIAMI SPRINGS, FL

