Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
5 Amazing Seafood Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Walmart is now using drones for delivery in FloridaR.A. HeimTampa, FL
Family Dollar Under Fire After Customer Claims She Got "Moldy Food"Bryan DijkhuizenOrlando, FL
4 Amazing Pizza Places in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
5 Great Steakhouses in FloridaAlina AndrasFlorida State
Related
mynews13.com
New attractions opening to Florida theme parks in 2023
ORLANDO, Fla. — In 2022, Florida theme parks were busy opening new attractions. SeaWorld Orlando debuted its Ice Breaker coaster, while its sibling park Busch Gardens Tampa Bay opened Iron Gwazi. Disney also opened a new coaster at EPCOT: Guardians of the Galaxy: Cosmic Rewind. And 2023 promises to...
wmfe.org
Dueling decor brings holiday joy to Orlando neighborhood
If you’ve ever wondered whether holiday decorations can rise to the level of an art form, the Orlando neighborhood of Dover Shores will tell you the answer is YES. Two families across from each other have been upping the artistic ante every year, and this one is no exception.
Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2023
So many marvelous additions have come to Orlando in 2022. Several new creative date night concepts opened already, and there are even more exciting new things in store for the rest of 2022. From new Orlando restaurants to the exciting... The post Best New Orlando Restaurants + Experiences for Couples in 2023 appeared first on Orlando Date Night Guide.
WFTV
See: These pets are still looking for homes for the holidays in Central Florida
Simba These pets are looking for homes for the holidays at Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando. (Pet Alliance of Greater Orlando)
click orlando
How Gatorland is preparing for chilly Florida temperatures
ORLANDO, Fla. – Gatorland, the “Alligator Capitol of the World,” is preparing for the frigid temperatures heading to Central Florida. A strong cold front is expected to move through Central Florida Friday, sending temperatures into a nosedive. By Saturday morning, temperatures are expected to bottom out in the 20s and 30s, and one of the coldest Christmas’ on record is also likely.
This Massive Florida Food Truck Court is a Food Lover's Paradise
If you consider yourself a foodie who loves trying new restaurants, you're going to absolutely love this epic food truck court in Kissimmee. Keep reading to learn more. World Food Trucks is the very first permanent food truck park located within the Visitors Flea Market in central Florida.
Here’s where you can find cold-weather shelters in Central Florida
If you need a warm place to take shelter as freezing temperatures move into Central Florida, several counties are opening cold weather shelters in the coming days. In preparation for severe cold weather, Orange County Government is supporting the Homeless Services Network (HSN) in assisting in notifying residents, homeless individuals and people without stable housing that cold-weather warming centers will be available beginning Friday at 3 p.m. through Monday morning.
click orlando
Don’t let your home get too cold, home heating experts say
SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. – The entire state of Florida is bracing for chilly temperatures this weekend and heating experts said letting your home get too cold before turning on the heat can put more strain on your unit and your wallet. CEO of Strada Services, Joe Strada, said you...
allears.net
A Word of Warning to Everyone Visiting Disney World Soon
Happy Christmas week from Disney World, where we’re seeing weird crowds and even weirder weather!. Well, technically it’s not weird weather for most people around the U.S., but it’s definitely unprecedented for Florida to get so chilly this time of year! If you’re coming to the parks in the next few days, there are some things you need to know.
This "pointless" road in Titusville has a grisly legend attached to it
A closed off road near Merritt Island Wildlife RefugePhoto byRusty Clark on Flickr.com. This might not be the most normal observation about Florida, but it is one I noticed time and again: There are a lot of weird roads in Florida. Like, pretty much every road you can go down has some kind of past, and the story is usually historical and very shocking. From Spook Hill to the I-4 Deadzone, Florida's collection of roads with some serious baggage is unlike any other state (or country) I've lived in. And honestly, I thought I knew about all of the strange and haunted roads around Florida, and then I came across "Suicide Road".
WESH
Companies offering affordable housing struggle to meet demand as Central Florida rents soar
On West Colonial Drive, an Orlando hotel with a troubled past is now the Colonial Gardens Apartments. Over 200 rooms have been converted to studio units, which have become a lifeline for renters like Gibran Casas. "We found this listing and I was like, that can't be right,” Casas said....
Florida witness describes disc-shaped object hovering nearby
A Florida witness at Kissimmee reported watching a disc-shaped object hovering nearby that quickly moved away and disappeared at about 10:30 p.m. on October 10, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
fox35orlando.com
Does it snow in Florida? It has in Orlando, Miami, and Tampa; here's a look back at when
LAKE MARY, Fla. - A massive winter storm is brewing for millions across the Midwest, Great Lakes, and Northeast, packing dangerous threats of heavy snow, rain, damaging winds, and plummeting temperatures that could snarl travel at the peak of the busy holiday season. The arctic blast that is covering much...
WESH
Florida purple street lights to be replaced, officials say
They may look pretty and may even be helping to put you in the holiday season — purple street lights. WESH 2 News first told you last January that hundreds of bulbs in street lights along I-4, I-95 and other streets and highways were turning from white to purple or dark blue.
fox35orlando.com
Survivor of deadly Orlando fireworks warehouse fire continues to fight for her life, family says
ORLANDO, Fla. - The last survivor of the fireworks fire at an Orlando warehouse continues to recover three weeks later. "She’s fighting hard every day, hour by hour," said Jason Tallafuss who said his 27-year-old sister Lindsey, is still in a drug-induced coma. More than 60 percent of her body was burned in the warehouse fire.
Freeze warning issued for Orlando area on Christmas weekend
The National Weather Service has issued a freeze warning for the Orlando area going into the Christmas weekend. The freeze warning runs from 1 AM to 9 AM on Saturday. The warning area extends from Daytona Beach in the north to Melbourne in the south. It includes all cities in the Orlando metro, including Winter Park, New Smyrna Beach, Kissimmee, Apopka and Titusville.
fox35orlando.com
7 Orlando restaurants Guy Fieri featured on 'Diners, Drive-Ins, and Dives'
ORLANDO, Fla. - Food Network star Guy Fieri has been showing off the best in culinary cuisine that this country has to offer since 2006 on the popular show "Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives" – including tasty eats in Orlando, Florida!. The City Beautiful has been featured several times on...
fox35orlando.com
Brevard sheriff announces names of new crimefighting K-9 puppies
BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. - It looks like Christmas came early for the adorable K-9 bloodhound puppies that recently joined the Brevard County Sheriff's Office. The agency put out a call to the public to help name its litter of furry crimefighters – and the winning names have been chosen.
WESH
7-year-old triplets reunite with Orlando garbage collector who was their 'hero'
ORLANDO, Fla. — An Orlando mom posted a video that went viral. It shows the love between her three children and their neighborhood garbage collector. This is a story about the reunion of Tony Parks and his friends 7-year-old Olivia, Emma and Axel who are triplets. It’s a friendship that had a most unusual start, so let’s start at the beginning.
fox35orlando.com
Porch pirates wreak havoc in Orlando before Christmas
ORLANDO, Fla. - Roosevelt Butler thinks the crooks that targeted his home and neighborhood had experience stealing from people's doorsteps. Something he says has never happened to his family. "After studying this video what I noticed he did, he came up and saw the package that was placed right behind...
Comments / 0