Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
AdWeek
Corin Hoggard Leaving Fresno ABC Station KFSN After Nearly 18 Years
Corin Hoggard (pictured left) is leaving Fresno ABC owned station KFSN after nearly 18 years. “I don’t know how to say goodbye,” he wrote in Facebook in post about his departure. “I don’t know how to express how much all of you and this place mean to me.”
mercedcountytimes.com
Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town
Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
Dine and Dish: Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno
Mochilicious in Southeast Fresno is serving up delicious mochi donuts and Korean corn dogs.
Hanford Sentinel
'Journey through Bethlehem' turns back time in Armona
Time turned back 2,000 years Wednesday night in Armona giving the public a glimpse of what life was like in Bethlehem in the days before the birth of Jesus Christ. The Armona Assembly of God Church is putting on its third Journey through Bethlehem event this week with performances on Thursday and Friday from 6-9 p.m.
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno
On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital
FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash.
KMPH.com
Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
Local QB Jayden Mandal signs with Fresno State in 'dream come true'
Three-Star Clovis (Calif.) Buchanan High School quarterback Jayden Mandal discusses his future with the hometown Fresno State Bulldogs, learning from outgoing starter Jake Haener, and traveling to the Bulldogs' LA Bowl win over Waï¿½
thesungazette.com
TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days
On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
KMPH.com
Video: Porch pirate steals Christmas presents, toys from family in southeast Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. — A porch pirate was caught on camera stealing multiple packages not only from one home, but several, a neighbor says. He decided to go on a shopping spree around the neighborhood near Clinton and Temperance in southeast Fresno. According to Brandon Marshall, the accused thief stole...
Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car
FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
Deputies surprise drivers with cash instead of tickets in Madera County
North valley drivers thought they'd be in trouble this holiday season, but routine traffic stops turned into surprise moments of joy.
Employees evacuated from Foster Farms in southwest Fresno due to hazmat situation
A hazmat situation at the Foster Farms location in southwest Fresno has forced the evacuation of all employees, according to the Fresno Fire Department.
TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary
TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
rtands.com
CHSRA Opens Three New Structures
NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
KMPH.com
VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
KMPH.com
Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Larry Gene Echols
FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Larry Gene Echols. Larry Echols is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence.”. 40-year-old Echols is 5’9” tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where Larry...
Housing Watch: Exeter couple transforms guest room into popular Airbnb rental
Not far from Downtown Exeter, a private suite has become a favorite among tourists visiting Sequoia National Park.
mercedcountytimes.com
Elite real estate group hosts grand opening
Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
Madera city leaders, first responders concerned about impact of Madera Community Hospital closure
State leaders are urgently searching for a solution in hopes of saving a Central Valley hospital.
Comments / 0