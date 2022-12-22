ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fresno, CA

mercedcountytimes.com

Merced welcomes new Chef’Store to town

Residents and local community leaders, including Mayor Matthew Serratto, City Manager Stephanie Dietz, District 5 City Council member Sarah Boyle, Merced City Councilmember celebrated the grand opening of the new Chef’Store in Merced on Friday, Dec. 16. The store — located at 3275 R St. — is the 17th...
MERCED, CA
Hanford Sentinel

'Journey through Bethlehem' turns back time in Armona

Time turned back 2,000 years Wednesday night in Armona giving the public a glimpse of what life was like in Bethlehem in the days before the birth of Jesus Christ. The Armona Assembly of God Church is putting on its third Journey through Bethlehem event this week with performances on Thursday and Friday from 6-9 p.m.
ARMONA, CA
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com

Fatal Car Crash at Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue in Fresno

On the afternoon of Tuesday, December 20, 2022, a fatal car accident occurred on Jameson Avenue in west Fresno, according to CHP traffic officers. The two-vehicle collision occurred at approximately 12:15 p.m. at the intersection of Jameson Avenue and McKinley Avenue, officials said. Details on the Fatal Car Accident on...
FRESNO, CA
CBS Sacramento

Sacramento man, 28, killed in crash near Fresno; Clovis man dies later in hospital

FRESNO – A Sacramento man has died after a crash near Fresno on Thursday morning. California Highway Patrol says, a little after 6:30 a.m., officers responded to the area of Avenue 9 east of Road 40 ½ north of Fresno to investigate a crash. As officers discovered, a sedan had crossed over double yellow lines into the opposite side of traffic – and right into the path of another oncoming sedan. The impact sent the first sedan into one shoulder, while the other sedan came to a rest in the opposite shoulder. Officers say the first driver – a 28-year-old Sacramento resident – wasn't wearing a seatbelt. He was pronounced dead at the scene, CHP says. One passenger – a 67-year-old Clovis resident – in the other sedan suffered critical injuries in the crash and was rushed to the hospital. He later died from his injuries, CHP says. Investigators are still looking into whether drugs or alcohol were a factor in the crash. 
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Female jogger raped near Fresno State, false report

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Update- The Fresno State Police conducted an investigation of an alleged sexual assault which was communicated to the campus community this morning. During the investigation, it was determined that the reporting party made a false report to the Fresno State Police Department. The Fresno State...
FRESNO, CA
thesungazette.com

TCSO respond to two school robberies in three days

On Dec. 22 at around 8:45 a.m., Tulare County Sheriff Office (TCSO) deputies were called to a burglary at Sunnyside Elementary in Strathmore. During their investigation, deputies learned the suspects cut the fence and stole a white 4×8 flatbed trailer from the property, worth about $7,000. While checking the...
TULARE COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

Fresno woman charged after hitting Hoover student with car

FRESNO, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Fresno County District Attorney’s office has charged 39-year-old Lisa Spoors with murder for the October 4 crash that killed 15-year-old Hoover High School Junior Rashad Al-Hakim. In a release, the Fresno County District Attorney’s office said Spoors struck Al-Hakim, then left the scene and returned 20 minutes later. We captured […]
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
YourCentralValley.com

TCSO: 2 found in possession of stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary

TULARE COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – Two people were found to be in possession of a stolen trailer from Sunnyside Elementary School in Strathmore, Tulare County Sheriff’s Office officials said. According to the authorities, on Thursday, around 8:45 a.m. deputies were called to a burglary report at the school. During the investigation, deputies say they learned […]
STRATHMORE, CA
rtands.com

CHSRA Opens Three New Structures

NEWS Freight Passenger Track Construction Track Maintenance Safety Bridges/Tunnels Grade Crossings. The California High-Speed Rail Authority (CHSRA), in collaboration with Dragados-Flatiron Joint Venture, recently announced the completion of three new high-speed rail structures in Fresno and Kings Counties. The Adams Avenue grade separation in Fresno County, the Cairo Avenue structure...
FRESNO COUNTY, CA
KMPH.com

VIDEO: Robbers attack woman, teens held up at gunpoint in Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Detectives are now investigating two robberies that took place Wednesday, just three hours apart in Fresno. Fresno Police confirms that the two cases are believed to be related. The victims told FOX26 News they believe they were followed home after they shopped at Asia Supermarket...
FRESNO, CA
KMPH.com

Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted: Larry Gene Echols

FRESNO, Calif. (FOX26) — Our Valley Crime Stoppers Daily Most Wanted is Larry Gene Echols. Larry Echols is wanted on a felony warrant of “Domestic Violence.”. 40-year-old Echols is 5’9” tall, weighs 182 pounds, and has brown eyes with black hair. If you know where Larry...
FRESNO, CA
mercedcountytimes.com

Elite real estate group hosts grand opening

Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Drysdale Properties Realty Group hosted a grand opening and ribbon-cutting ceremony on Thursday, Dec. 8. The office is located at 2985 G Street in Merced — a prime spot in central Merced. The remodeling work started back in March, and staff members set up shop in November. Realtor Scott Oliver, who manages the new location, noted that it was finally time to celebrate and officially bring attention to the realty group’s operations in the community.
MERCED, CA

