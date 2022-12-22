ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Greeneville Sun

Greene Devils Leave Nashville With Two Wins

NASHVILLE — The Greeneville boys basketball team will enter Christmas on a two-game winning streak. The Greene Devils ended this week’s More Than Basketball tournament with a 51-46 victory over McAdory, Ala., at Lipscomb Academy. Wednesday’s win marked the second straight game freshman Trey Thompson scored 26 points. He hit from 3-point range three times during his 15-point second quarter, helping Greeneville (6-5) take a 28-20 halftime lead. ...
GREENEVILLE, TN
DawgsDaily

LOOK: UGA Reveals Uniforms for Peach Bowl

Georgia and Ohio State were each selected to the College Football Playoff during ESPN’s selection show on December 4th with the Bulldogs earning the No. 1 spot after finishing the season 13-0 and dominating LSU in the SEC Championship. Ohio State was able to sneak in the no.4 spot after former no.4 ...
ATHENS, GA

