As metro area shelters open, experts and activists argue that only opening them in extreme temperatures isn't enough.

Rachel Cat
2d ago
Why are we supposed to support everybody when many of us are on fixed incomes and are barely able to take care of our selves?
4
travellemming.com
19 Best Denver Suburbs for 2023 (By a Local)
I’ve lived in a suburb of Denver for years, and in this guide, I’ll share the absolute best Denver suburbs. Some suburbs of Denver are close to the mountains, some have high-ranking private schools, and some have affordable homes. Regardless of your priorities, there’s a great option for you near the Mile High City.
Overnight Denver death investigation elevated to homicide
A homicide investigation has been launched by police after an adult male died in Denver's Montclair neighborhood.
2022 Stats: This Colorado City is Home to the Most Non-Natives
The U.S. city with the most transplants for 2022 is right here in the state of Colorado. According to a report from Pro Mover Reviews, Colorado is home to two major metro cities that are ranked in the top 15 U.S. cities with the highest amount of non-natives. [Source: U.S....
denverite.com
Remembering Tattered Cover’s longtime owner Joyce Meskis
On Thursday, longtime Tattered Cover owner Joyce Meskis passed away at her home, surrounded by family, according to a social media post from the independent bookstore chain. Meskis was the shop’s second and longest-standing owner, running Tattered Cover from 1974 until she sold it in 2015. At the shop’s...
Southwest Airlines Has Meltdown In Denver, Declares Emergency
It’s a really rough travel period in the United States at the moment. Not only are we seeing record numbers of travelers around the holidays, but we’re also witnessing some of the worst winter storms we’ve seen in a long time. While thousands of flights have been canceled, nothing seems to be going quite as bad as Southwest Airlines’ situation in Denver.
cpr.org
Colorado weather: Dangerous cold has settled over the state
Deep Freeze: What to know | Are the utilities ready? | Denver shelters. Bitter cold and snow swept across Colorado overnight, leading to flight cancellations, road closures and power outages. Just before 8 a.m., the National Weather Service reported a temperature of -24 at Denver International Airport, the coldest airport...
denverite.com
After a record number of mass shooting injuries in Colorado, Denver wants to teach you what to do in an active shooter situation
Denver’s Office of Emergency Management wants Denverites to be prepared. Sadly, these days that includes being ready for active shooter situations. Come January, OEM will host a virtual class on what to do in an active shooter situation. A second class on what to do if someone is bleeding from a gunshot or knife wound, will also be offered later in the month.
Man died while searching for warmth in sub-zero temps, Colorado Springs PD says
Colorado Springs police believe a man died trying to find warmth in the sub-zero temperatures Thursday.
Snow totals: Here's how much fell across Colorado
COLORADO, USA — Colorado is digging out from several inches of snow that fell overnight, accompanied by sub-zero temperatures and gusty winds. Arvada, Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Rocky Flats, Winter Park and Longmont all received more than six inches of new snow. The official National Weather Service (NWS) weather station...
Here are emergency warming centers across the Denver metro area
DENVER — With temperatures forecasted to be dangerously cold due to a front bringing arctic air into Colorado on Wednesday night, several cities around the Denver metro area are opening doors as warming centers. Denver Mayor Michael Hancock encouraged "everyone to stay inside, to seek shelter and to limit...
KKTV
Power outage affects over 3,000 customers west of Colorado Springs, in Highway 24 area
MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - People in the Manitou Springs and Cascade areas west of Colorado Springs were without power Friday morning during an outage Colorado Springs Utilities said affected more than 3,000 customers. According to Colorado Springs Utilities, the outage started just after 6:00 a.m. A map of the...
LIVE UPDATES: Flights canceled at DIA, I-70 westbound remains closed, coldest on record since 1990, snow totals
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 11:00 a.m.: Snow totals from up and down the Front Range • Eldora - 13 inches • Mount Audubon - 11.6 inches ...
KKTV
1 dead, 2nd rescued in Colorado Springs during sub-zero temperatures
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KKTV) - A person is dead and at least one other was hospitalized following sub-zero temperatures in Colorado Springs this week. According to Colorado Springs police, a transient man was found dead in the 3600 block of Citadel Dr. on Thursday at about 2:30 p.m. The road is near N. Academy Boulevard and E. Platte Avenue.
Tenants across Denver metro face deep freeze without heat
Households across the Denver metro are facing record, sub-zero temperatures. The bitterly cold reality is tenfold for those left without heat via frozen pipes, which wreaked havoc on boiling systems.
Lakewood family pleads for bulldog’s return
The Arellano family says Stella, an Old English bulldog, was snatched Dec. 15 after slipping through the family’s front door, near South Harlan and Florida.
Is It Illegal to Drive in Colorado Without a Front Plate?
If you have ever lived in a "one-plate state" it can be really hard to get used to putting that front plate back on your vehicle when you move to a state that required both front and rear plates. Is Colorado a "two-plate state"? What happens if you are driving...
LIVE UPDATES: Sub-zero conditions continue in Colorado, 600 flights delayed at DIA, major roads closed
Editor's note: We're tracking developments as an arctic mass moves across the U.S., plunging communities into dangerously sub-zero conditions. 6:10 a.m.: Temperatures still dropping before sunrise, extreme wind chills persist, new roads closed The National Renewable Energy Laboratory's Flatirons Campus recorded temperatures dropping to -15.5 degrees Fahrenheit shortly after 6 a.m. with a wind chill of -15.5 degrees just south of Boulder. ...
EDITORIAL: Don’t leave Denver in the deep freeze
In a case of ironically awkward timing, a handful of climate activists called on the Denver City Council earlier this week to mandate that future homes in the city be all electric. As reported by The Gazette, the appeal was directed to a council committee deliberating changes to the city building code — only a day ahead of an arctic blast forecast for the city and entire state.
Vandals have opened hydrants 5 times in Aurora, spilling millions of gallons of water
AURORA, Colo. — Vandals have opened hydrants five times across Aurora since Oct. 30, spilling a half-million gallons of water each time – one of them in sub-zero temperatures this week – Aurora Water said on Friday. Aurora Water and the Aurora Police Department asked for tips...
Colorado Wildfire Quickly Spreads in Boulder County, Causes Hundreds of Evacuations
Hundreds of residents in Boulder County, Colorado, were forced to leave their homes earlier this week after a late-season wildfire broke out. The Sunshine Wildland Fire erupted on the northwest side of Boulder on Monday, December 19, as a house fire. But due to dry and windy conditions, it spread to trees and brush within a matter of hours.
